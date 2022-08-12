ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis

One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
Learn About Evansville’s Past Residents With Cemetery’s Annual Twilight Tour

Oak Hill Cemetery has a really unique fundraiser coming up, and it turns out you can learn a lot about some of Evansville's past residents!. Oak Hill Cemetery on Evansville's east side is home to thousands of Evansville past residents. Thanks to the Oak Hill Cemetery and Arboretum Twilight Tour which takes place in October, you can learn about the lives of a few of these past residents. The tour is a walking tour through the cemetery where live reenactors will tell you about different people who once called Evansville home.
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
Get a Sneak Peek at the New Arcade Coming to Boonville

Boonville, Indiana will soon be home to a new arcade that the whole family can enjoy!. When it comes to things for kids to do in the town of Boonville, there are a few options. Most of these options are seasonal. For example, you have City Lake, Splash Park, and Richard's Pool in the summer. However, one Boonville family has taken it upon themself to help give kids one more option to keep them entertained in the town throughout the year.
Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium Hosting Fall Equinox Mystic Celebration Event

Waverly Hills in Kentucky is known for being one of the most haunted places in the midwest, and now you can enjoy Waverly Hills in a new way with their Mystic Celebration. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors.
Former SNL Cast Member Chris Kattan, is Performing in Vincennes, IN This Weekend

Chris Kattan was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996-2003, and while his name might not be as instantly recognizable as some of his castmates (Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey), his face and his characters certainly are. The characters Kattan is most known for, at least in my opinion, are Mango, Mr. Peepers, and Doug Butabi. Chris was up on the big screen several times in the late 90s and early 2000s in movies like Night at the Roxbury, Corky Ramono, and Undercover Brother. More recently, Chris has been busy on the small screen with a recurring role on The Middle, and as the voice of the title character in the animated series Bunnicula.
Two Evansville Residents Awarded for Heroic Actions During Emergency Situations

I think we all like to believe that if we ever witness one of our fellow residents in trouble, and first responders have yet to arrive on the scene, we would jump into action and do what we could to help until the professionals arrive. The chances of a situation like that happening I'll assume are pretty slim in the grand scheme of things for most of us, but for two Evansville residents it did, and when the moment came, they didn't hesitate to jump in and help until first responders arrived on the scene. Earlier this week, they were both recognized for their efforts by the Evansville Police Department as the recipients of the Department's Outstanding Citizens Awards.
St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia

If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.

