I think we all like to believe that if we ever witness one of our fellow residents in trouble, and first responders have yet to arrive on the scene, we would jump into action and do what we could to help until the professionals arrive. The chances of a situation like that happening I'll assume are pretty slim in the grand scheme of things for most of us, but for two Evansville residents it did, and when the moment came, they didn't hesitate to jump in and help until first responders arrived on the scene. Earlier this week, they were both recognized for their efforts by the Evansville Police Department as the recipients of the Department's Outstanding Citizens Awards.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO