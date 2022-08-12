Report: Georgia football WR suffers ankle injury

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith suffered an ankle injury during practice on Thursday that is expected to require surgery, according to a report from Palmer Thombs of Dawgs HQ.

Smith is likely to miss the remainder of fall camp, and a timetable for his return is not known.

As first reported by Dawgs Central and confirmed by DawgsHQ, Smith suffered an ankle injury during practice on Thursday. Initially, the injury was one that wasn’t believed to be all too serious, however further evaluation has revealed Smith could miss more time than thought. He is expected to have surgery to repair the injury.

The former four-star wide receiver and track star from Lakeland, Florida, has struggled to stay healthy since signing with Georgia as a member of its 2020 recruiting class.

Smith was limited to four games as a true freshman due to surgery on a broken wrist and another on a torn meniscus. After multiple injuries last offseason, Smith missed a number of games in 2021 with a lower-leg contusion before suffering a broken leg in practice that ended his season.

Per Evan Crowell of Dawgs Daily, Smith was having a successful fall camp prior to the injury:

Sources indicate that Smith is coming into his own this offseason, partly because of necessity. He’s routinely making the down field plays Georgia fans have become familiar with, but sources have indicated he’s becoming much more of a refined route runner as well.

When healthy enough to play, Smith has performed well, using his world-class speed to make big plays. He has five career receptions for 188 yards (37.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns. That’s one incredible conversion rate.