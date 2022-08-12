ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RICHMOND, VA

Destination Design

A former industrial area, the revitalized Scott’s Addition historic district is the go-to spot for all things hip, including the city’s acclaimed brewery scene and popular restaurants. So it should come as no surprise that the neighborhood is also a burgeoning design destination. I spent a spring Saturday afternoon exploring the area’s home furnishing offerings with my mother, who has long been my partner in our frequent thrifting and antiquing adventures.
Filling the Void

Local news coverage ain’t what it used to be. Long gone are the days when most cities had two daily newspapers, one that landed on doorsteps in the morning, and one in the afternoon. A 2020 report from the University of North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media...
Shared Shoes

Ashland-based Stegmann has partnered with the nonprofit Soles4Souls, donating more than 500 pairs of shoes to those in need. Known for its wool clogs, Stegmann has expanded into boots, dress shoes and sandals. CEO Andy Jacobs says the July donation prevents the company’s discontinued shoes from ending up in a landfill. He says Soles4Souls has a “fantastic reputation for distributing footwear to people in need, not just in the U.S. but all across the world, so that really appealed to us.”
ASHLAND, VA

