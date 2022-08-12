Computer technology is at the backbone of all that we do; whether it's shopping, paying bills, job searching, or communicating with family and friends. This does not even begin to consider the importance of technology to our military operations, banking systems, electrical grids, and so many more vital components of our daily lives. According to Real Clear Science, the iPhone in your pocket has over 100,000 times the processing power and 7,000,000 times more random-access memory than the computer that landed men on the moon 50 years ago. I am by no means an information technology expert, but it sounds like we have a very powerful tool in our pockets that is not much larger than an index card.

