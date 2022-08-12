ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laconia, NH

Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool

If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Connor J. O’Neill

LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Carole J. Johnson, 82

GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.
GILFORD, NH
chainstoreage.com

Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth

A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

ddd

Free Staters have every legal right to move here and tell us they are angry about NH. But it cuts both ways. We have every legal right to be angry about what Free Staters are doing to NH. We didn’t have this much hostility in NH until the Free Staters...
LACONIA, NH
lbmjournal.com

Britton Lumber to distribute Armadillo and TurboClip

Avon Plastics, Inc., manufacturer of Armadillo composite deck lumber, TurboClip Universal Hidden Deck Fasteners, and Grid Axcents Plastic Lattice has announced a distribution agreement with Britton Lumber Company. With locations in Fairlee, Vermont and Gray, Maine, Britton Lumber will distribute Armadillo composite deck products and TurboClip hidden deck fasteners throughout...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanancestors.org

A Genealogical surprise in “store” in Newburyport, Massachusetts

We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions

It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
LOWELL, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH

New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
CONCORD, NH
NewsBreak
Sports
laconiadailysun.com

In Laconia Schools: The problem with phones and learning

Computer technology is at the backbone of all that we do; whether it's shopping, paying bills, job searching, or communicating with family and friends. This does not even begin to consider the importance of technology to our military operations, banking systems, electrical grids, and so many more vital components of our daily lives. According to Real Clear Science, the iPhone in your pocket has over 100,000 times the processing power and 7,000,000 times more random-access memory than the computer that landed men on the moon 50 years ago. I am by no means an information technology expert, but it sounds like we have a very powerful tool in our pockets that is not much larger than an index card.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Thomas Tardif: Drivers shouldn't be fined if there is nowhere else to park

The City of Laconia’s ordinance, chapter 201-13 Streets and Sidewalks amended on Sept. 23, 2019, is unfair, if not illegal. The majority of the city streets affected are located on streets off of Highland Street, all have the same situation, sidewalk on each side of the street, one side having utility- poles, fire hydrants, the other side clear of obstructions.
LACONIA, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire

If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

George F. Wyatt Jr., 65

On Thursday, July 7, 2022, George Franklin Wyatt Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 65. George was born on April 4, 1957 in Laconia, to George Franklin Wyatt and Phoebe Ann (Cochran) Wyatt.
