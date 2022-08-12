Read full article on original website
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Coastal New Hampshire Home with a Salt Water Pool
If sharing the beach for a salty swim isn't your vibe, enjoy the saltwater pool of this private seaside escape. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $5,400,ooo. Size: 4,224 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 3 partial.
laconiadailysun.com
Connor J. O’Neill
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
Amid drought, Poland Spring wants to extract more water in Hollis
Poland Spring said the proposed increase in Hollis "is less than the amount of water that falls as precipitation naturally on 30 acres in Maine." Photo credit: Facebook. Despite the ongoing drought, the Poland Spring bottling company has asked for permission to double the amount of water it extracts from one of its wells in Hollis.
laconiadailysun.com
Carole J. Johnson, 82
GILFORD — Carole Jean Hunt Johnson, daughter of the late Stanley Hunt and Natalie Harvey Hunt, passed away suddenly at home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022. She was 82 years of beloved wisdom, faith, and delightful character. Carole was the dear heart of her family in a classic New Hampshire way.
Craving Comfort Food? Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge Opens in Portsmouth, NH
Sol means "sun" in Spanish, making it the perfect name for the newest gastro delight in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Remember the old Mr. Kim's, or maybe you were fond of Agave? Both of these restaurants were once in this space. Now, it's time for a fresh take on famous foods from the South at Sol Southern Kitchen and Lounge.
chainstoreage.com
Showcase targets New Hampshire for growth
A Canadian specialty retailer and product developer is turning its aggressive U.S. expansion plans to the Granite State. Showcase, which bills itself as “Home of the Hottest Trends,” has opened its 122nd store, in The Mall at New Hampshire in Manchester, N.H. This location marks the third of 31 new brick-and-mortar Showcase stores that will open in malls across 12 states during summer 2022, representing the largest and fastest single expansion in the company’s 28-year history (See locations at end of article.)
laconiadailysun.com
Free Staters have every legal right to move here and tell us they are angry about NH. But it cuts both ways. We have every legal right to be angry about what Free Staters are doing to NH. We didn’t have this much hostility in NH until the Free Staters...
lbmjournal.com
Britton Lumber to distribute Armadillo and TurboClip
Avon Plastics, Inc., manufacturer of Armadillo composite deck lumber, TurboClip Universal Hidden Deck Fasteners, and Grid Axcents Plastic Lattice has announced a distribution agreement with Britton Lumber Company. With locations in Fairlee, Vermont and Gray, Maine, Britton Lumber will distribute Armadillo composite deck products and TurboClip hidden deck fasteners throughout...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
americanancestors.org
A Genealogical surprise in “store” in Newburyport, Massachusetts
We are fortunate to have so many newspapers available for researching our ancestors in the 18th and 19th centuries. Early in my genealogy pursuits, finding obituaries was my main focus while cranking through endless reels of microfilm at the Boston Public Library. I would often see an article of interest, or occasionally by chance catch a surname as I slowly inched my way through the microfilm. This tedious process seemed endless until I struck genealogy pay dirt, making all the cranking of the microfilm reader worthwhile. One day while scrolling newspapers for ancestors in Newburyport, Essex, Massachusetts I caught the name of my third great grandfather Henry Poor (1769-1853).
nbcboston.com
‘What's the Point?': Buried Beach Walkway Raises Accessibility Questions
It’s pretty easy to see why Norman Courtemanche loves enjoying Salisbury Reservation Beach with his family. During a recent sunny, 90-degree day, Courtemanche sat in a chair and admired the coastal scenery. “It’s a beautiful area to be in,” he said. “Especially on a day like this. You can’t...
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
laconiadailysun.com
In Laconia Schools: The problem with phones and learning
Computer technology is at the backbone of all that we do; whether it's shopping, paying bills, job searching, or communicating with family and friends. This does not even begin to consider the importance of technology to our military operations, banking systems, electrical grids, and so many more vital components of our daily lives. According to Real Clear Science, the iPhone in your pocket has over 100,000 times the processing power and 7,000,000 times more random-access memory than the computer that landed men on the moon 50 years ago. I am by no means an information technology expert, but it sounds like we have a very powerful tool in our pockets that is not much larger than an index card.
laconiadailysun.com
Thomas Tardif: Drivers shouldn't be fined if there is nowhere else to park
The City of Laconia’s ordinance, chapter 201-13 Streets and Sidewalks amended on Sept. 23, 2019, is unfair, if not illegal. The majority of the city streets affected are located on streets off of Highland Street, all have the same situation, sidewalk on each side of the street, one side having utility- poles, fire hydrants, the other side clear of obstructions.
laconiadailysun.com
David Strang vs. Doug Lambert
LACONIA — Former Gunstock Area Commissioner Dr. David Strang filed a legal complaint against…
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best barbecue in New Hampshire
If you're looking for great barbecue, check out the top places to find it in New Hampshire, as chosen by our viewers. Viewers say Smokehaus has fantastic barbecue and great sides. 4. Up in Your Grill in Merrimack. Many viewers love Up in Your Grill, saying the food truck's grillmaster...
laconiadailysun.com
George F. Wyatt Jr., 65
On Thursday, July 7, 2022, George Franklin Wyatt Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 65. George was born on April 4, 1957 in Laconia, to George Franklin Wyatt and Phoebe Ann (Cochran) Wyatt.
Four men charged in connection with black-market marijuana, tobacco trafficking in Mass.
Four men are charged in connection with a "major black-market marijuana and tobacco trafficking operation" in Woburn.
