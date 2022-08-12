ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!

 3 days ago
Klamath Falls News

Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KDRV

Lone wolf gets area designation in Klamath County

SALEM & KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is designating a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) in Klamath County. The new area has been designated in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Keno management unit for wolf OR103. OR103 is an...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
KDRV

Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
MEDFORD, OR
North Coast Journal

The Rise and Fall of Klamath County

Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.
Klamath Falls News

Emergency Preparedness Fair planned for August 26

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Jolene Newman, a graduate student intern with Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, in partnership with local community resources, is holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Friday, August 26th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Linman Hall.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits

SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deputies: People flee into woods as marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used. See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by...
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15

On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
clayconews.com

SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

More Photos from the Greenway Fire

The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies after walking into oncoming traffic in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Klamath Falls left a pedestrian dead Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police. At about 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street. Their initial investigation showed that a man walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the westbound lane, where a Toyota pickup crashed into him.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him

A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR

