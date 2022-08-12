Lot for Sale Overlooking Klamath Lake in Ridgewater Properties in Klamath Falls, Shown by Cathy Ferreira of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!

Read full article on original website
Related
Klamath Falls News
Merger of Pacific Crest FCU and Klamath Public Employees FCU announced
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The boards of Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union and Klamath Public Employees Federal Credit Union have recently voted on resolutions of intent to merge. “Credit Unions are member-owned cooperatives, and we exist to serve our members. Joining forces is a step forward for our members and our region. As the only two financial institutions headquartered in Klamath County, this strategic partnership will allow us to better serve the needs of the Klamath Basin and surrounding area,” said Chad Olney, CEO of Pacific Crest FCU. “Our two Credit Unions already enjoy a cooperative relationship and a common culture, wholeheartedly embracing the credit union philosophy of people helping people.”
KDRV
Lone wolf gets area designation in Klamath County
SALEM & KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is designating a new area of known wolf activity (AKWA) in Klamath County. The new area has been designated in the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Keno management unit for wolf OR103. OR103 is an...
KTVL
4-H and FFA livestock auction continues even under difficult circumstances
Siskiyou County, Calif. — The Siskiyou Golden Fair auction for 4-H and FFA students took place this weekend at the Jackson County Expo as the fairgrounds simultaneously served as a hub for firefighters and first responders who continue to fight the McKinney Fire. With all of these pressing events...
Missing Person: Klamath Falls family seeking public assistance in locating Janna Lindsey
A Klamath Falls family has not seen Janna Lindsey since August 10th when she went on a trip to a local store. Janna is about 5ft 8 and was last seen in a white Volkswagan sedan. She was expected to visit a local store and then meet her husband after that. The family has not heard from her since that time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVL
Klamath River family loses home, livestock, family dog to McKinney Fire
SISKIYOU, Calif. — 60,392 acres have burned, 132 structures , including 87 homes have been lost, and four people have died as a result of the McKinney Fire, which is now 90% contained. This week, residents were allowed to return to their properties and see what was left after...
KDRV
Medford airport's runway has overnight closures starting August 29th
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway for maintenance and improvement starting in late August. The airport office said this week the runway will close overnights from midnight to 5am every night from August 29th to October 7th. Across two days in mid-September it...
North Coast Journal
The Rise and Fall of Klamath County
Living, as my wife and I do, in Old Town Eureka, we're very aware we're on the land of the Wiyot, whose territory once extended from Little River to the Bear River ridge south of the Eel. Tribal borders were strictly adhered to — especially if the neighboring tribe was unfriendly — but it took the coming of Europeans to mark off the land with actual lines on actual maps. A year after California became the 31st state of the Union in September of 1850, our part of the world was officially divvied up into counties. From the settler point of view, Wiyot country was now part of Trinity County, as you'll see from the accompanying 1851 map. Two years later, Humboldt County was carved off from Trinity.
Klamath Falls News
Emergency Preparedness Fair planned for August 26
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Jolene Newman, a graduate student intern with Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services, in partnership with local community resources, is holding an Emergency Preparedness Fair on Friday, August 26th, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in Linman Hall.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
Klamath County Measure 110 plan approved while Jackson County waits
SALEM, Ore. -- Jackson County stays one of three Oregon counties negotiating its drug treatment program approval with the State while Klamath County joins State-approved plans for 33 counties this week. The approval is required by, and allows funding from, Oregon Measure 110 Oversight and Accountability Council (OAC) as it...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deputies: People flee into woods as marijuana grow ops busted in Klamath Co.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it busted a marijuana grow operation at two locations. Thousands of illegal plants were discovered and deputies believe hundreds of thousands of gallons of water were illegally used. See the full statement from Klamath County below. And watch this report by...
oregontoday.net
Marijuana Bust Jackson Co., Aug. 15
On August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County. The investigation was the result of evidence obtained that marijuana was being illegally exported from Oregon on the black market. After the operation was concluded, a total of 11,416 illegal marijuana plants and approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana which was packaged for export, were seized. The first location was in the 1200 block of Yankee Creek Rd. Eagle Point, was a large illegal marijuana cultivation farm where 5,024 illegal marijuana plants contained in twenty-six large greenhouses, in addition to the approximately 500-pounds of processed marijuana, were seized and destroyed. Simultaneously, two additional search warrants were served in the 100 block of Trout Way, Medford, on two industrial warehouses which contained sophisticated, illegal indoor hydroponic marijuana growing operations. A total of 6,392 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
clayconews.com
SEIZED: OVER 11,000 PLANTS ALONG WITH PACKAGED MARIJUANA DURING ILLEGAL GROW BUST IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - OSP is reporting that on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team, assisted by the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served three related illegal marijuana search warrants in Jackson County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theashlandchronicle.com
More Photos from the Greenway Fire
The small grass fire on the Greenway Saturday morning was extinguished quickly by firefighters from Jackson County Fire District 5, Ashland Fire Department, and the Oregon Dept. of Forestry. No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported. These photos were posted on Facebook by Jackson County Fire District 5.
ijpr.org
Legal aid groups in Oregon get state funds to recover stolen wages for cannabis farm workers
In the basement of a Medford church, a group of migrant farm workers gather, all of them coming from different parts of Mexico in search of better paying jobs. For the last few years, Jesus found work seasonally on marijuana farms. (He chose not to share his last name because of his immigration status).
actionnewsnow.com
George Fire breaks out in Siskiyou County, evacuation warning issued
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - 8:15 p.m. UPDATE - Evacuation warnings have been lifted for Zone SIS-1236A, says the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. The areas affected includes communities north of Scott River Road, south of Highway 96, east of Scott River Road and west of Scott River Road. Scott River Road...
KTVZ
Five raids on Klamath, Jackson County illegal marijuana operations turn up about 25,000 plants, police say
BEATTY, Ore. (KTVZ) – Five more raids of alleged illegal marijuana grows Thursday in Klamath and Jackson counties led to the seizure of nearly 25,000 marijuana plants, but no arrests were reported by authorities. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at two properties located near Beatty, after...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dies after walking into oncoming traffic in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash in Klamath Falls left a pedestrian dead Saturday night, according to Oregon State Police. At about 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to the crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street. Their initial investigation showed that a man walked out into the roadway and stopped in the middle of the westbound lane, where a Toyota pickup crashed into him.
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
KDRV
The impacts of overpopulation in our jails: Jackson County still searching for a solution
In 2021, the Jackson County Jail had 8,337 lodgings, 309 of which were Measure 11 offenses. But because of overpopulation problems, 3,285 of them, or 39.4% of them, were released. And if you exclude book and release, the jail says 50% of them were released too soon. The impacts of...
'She is a legend': California fire lookout, 73, dies in McKinney Fire
"She was not only able to identify the fires, but she could locate them with pinpoint accuracy."
Comments / 3