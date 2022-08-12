Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Chicago's beloved Italian beef sandwich gaining national exposure with help of hit new TV show
Demand for Chicago’s famous Italian beef is booming nationwide - thanks to a popular television series. “The Bear,” on FX, tells the story of a struggling Chicago beef sandwich shop and it’s left viewers craving the real deal.
SoulCycle is shutting down 20 locations, including some Chicago area sites
CHICAGO (CBS)-- SoulCycle is shutting down a quarter of its locations, including some in the Chicago area. The company blames a population shift as more workers moved during the pandemic.The SoulCycle Southport and North Shore locations are among the local closures. CNN reports that SoulCycle will shutter around 20 of its 83 studios: six in the New York City area, five in California and others in Washington, DC, Massachusetts, Illinois, Florida and Georgia. It will also close down in Toronto, which means a complete exit from Canada.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa’s Guide to Montana
Retired Chicago Journalist Mark Suppelsa is enjoying his retirement in Montana. He joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about life in retirement, the grizzly bear population, and common mistakes tourists make when they visit Montana.
Former Maxim’s De Paris In Bertrand Goldberg’s Astor Tower Set To Become A Members Only Club
A space formerly known as Maxim’s de Paris, which served French cuisine and fine wines to an audience of food lovers, politicians, and celebrities from 1963 to 1983, is set to become a private club. The interior, which once was Maxim’s de Paris, has been a city-run space for the last 22 years. Now, Gold Coast’s Astor Tower iconic space will be revived as an exclusive neighborhood social club.
Unconventional Illinois Hot Dog Named Among ‘Best' in U.S.
An Illinois hot dog was plated among the best in the U.S., but it might not be the recipe you're expecting. The Hot Dog Box, located at 4020 N. Milwaukee Ave., took a rather unconventional approach to the dish with its Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable's list of "13 Best Hot Dogs in America."
A Pair of Restaurant Vets Make Their Comeback After Nearly Three Years
It’s been a journey for Kasia Bednarz and Britni DeLeon, the duo behind Fare, a quick-serve restaurant specializing in customizable healthy bowls with seasonal produce that launched inside Wells St. Market. The food hall closed due to a lack of downtown business during the pandemic in September 2020. Now, nearly three years later, Fare is ready to open its first standalone cafe in Downtown Chicago.
Reunion brings stellar Southern to Navy Pier
I recently checked out Chef Art Smith's new Reunion at Navy Pier. Taking over the old Bubba Gump spot, the restaurant marks Smith's return to Chicago and spotlights his gift for Southern cooking. The highlights: I loved Reunion's tender biscuits and juicy fried chicken, which I special-ordered atop a kale...
Lettuce Entertain You Opening New West-Coast Style Restaurant
The new restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner on two levels
Physician group sells Chicago endoscopy center for $15M
A physician group sold the Naperville, Ill.-based Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center for $15 million, the Chicago Business Journal reported Aug. 15. The sale comes two years after the 19,000-square-foot center was renovated, the report said. It is fully occupied by two tenants with lease agreements running through to 2030. The center was built in 2008.
Take A Scenic Illinois Road Trip To These 10 Hidden Gems
Pack up the car, there's no way you've seen all 10 of these. Believe it or not, fall is about to come knocking on our door. While the season does seem to be getting fleeter (fleetier?) every year, it's still the most beautiful time of year in Illinois. The trees change colors, the rolling hills of the Illinois Plain make the perfect setting for this circular track that will take you to all corners of the state.
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
How ‘Bout These Apples? U-Pick Apple Orchards Worth the Trek
Apples are the superheroes of the fruit world—they have the power to keep doctors away, butter up teachers and sweeten snack time. It’s a good thing that orchards near Chicago are keeping up with the demand. Fill your bags with the juicy, ripe fruit at a kid-loved u-pick nearby—the produce is entering prime season, which runs through the end of October or beginning of November. Scroll through our list to see where to reap the harvest (and be sure to pick enough for a Sunday Funday spent baking).
The Service Club’s Day on the Terrace
Chicago designer Al Menotti, Lisa Huber & Al Balcer. Cheryl Coleman & Myra Reilly have a fun moment at their table. The first Monday in August has been the summer’s day to salute fabulous fashion, thanks to the Service Club of Chicago, which recently resumed the tradition with its first in-person show in two years. Begun years ago as a “Day in the Country,” it was originally held in member’s homes. Leaders of this year’s show, entitled “Cinema Paradiso,” are projecting revenues of over $215,000, a new record for the event.
Bannerman’s Sports Grill Looks to Move to Brewster Creek Business Park
The restaurant hopes to move to an 8.1-acre area and add an outdoor stage
'It was hectic': Chicago Police Marine Unit describes scene after Lake Michigan 'Playpen' incident
Cell phone video from a nearby boat shows the victims in the water after another boat backed into them.
Woman has feet severed, another loses hand in Chicago boat accident
CHICAGO - There are still a lot of questions after a gruesome boat accident over the weekend in what's known as Chicago’s "Playpen." One woman had both of her feet cut off and another lost her hand. Now, the U.S. Coast Guard is calling on anyone that saw the...
225 N Columbus Drive #5503
Welcome to your new home- #5503 at Aqua Condominiums, nestled in the stylish sophistication of Lakeshore East! This award-winning skyscraper designed by Jeanne Gang offers you a magical home high up in the sky, with sprawling views of Chicago's iconic architecture, of sailboats on deep blue Lake Michigan waves, and miles & miles of pale blue sky! What's the difference between this particular home and other Aqua condos? Night and day! Because #5503 is a corner unit, every exterior wall of this home is floor-to-ceiling glass. This home's location at the NW corner of the building makes the view particularly spectacular: you will not believe the jaw-dropping views of both city and lake... and how expansive this home feels when compared to others. As a primary residence, this home offers every amenity you could hope for, including: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gigantic fitness center, basketball court, pilates studio, hot tub & sauna, private theater and media room, meeting rooms, and walking paths. Or, perhaps this will be your glamorous pied a terre for get-away weekends- from this location it's an easy walk to everything this special neighborhood in Chicago has to offer: museums, clubs, theater, concerts, or dining with friends. And you'll appreciate the convenience of Lakeshore East for day-to-day tasks, too: you can walk across the delightful ground level park to do your grocery shopping at Mariano's, or take your pup to the beautiful, fun, fully-fenced dog park. You'll enjoy your in-unit laundry and the ease of having a spacious storage locker. Aqua has underground parking available for rent separately from this listing; contact management office. Make an appointment to see this beautiful home, and experience the astonishing views for yourself!
Chicago’s car-centric streets take the life of another child, Taha Khan, 5, in Sauganash
This summer has seen traffic violence kill far too many children on foot, scooter, and bicycle in the Chicago area. The victims have included Rafi Cardenas, 2; Lily Shambrook, 3; Ja’Lon James, 11; and Joshua Avina-Luna, 15; and Zain Jaber, 15. Sadly, on Wednesday night there was another name to add to that list, Taha Khan, a five-year-old boy who died after he was struck by an SUV driver who fled the scene, and then hit by a second motorist on Wednesday night on Cicero Avenue in Chicago’s Sauganash neighborhood. Contributing to the tragedy may have been the relatively high speed limit and wide layout of Cicero, which encourages deadly speeds.
What's happening at 38th and Chicago?
There are a lot of cops and at least 1 fire truck at George Floyd Square right now. Does anyone know what's going on?from gwendiesel. Apparently 2 people were shot. That corner and the blocks north on Chicago always have been sketchy. That SA had bullet proof glass for its employees FFS. Everybody acts like it was such a great area because it was getting gentrified? I mean someone was shot in front of my house near there on Park ave long before GFS.
