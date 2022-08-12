ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

peninsulachronicle.com

Free Veterans Resource Fair Scheduled For August 17 In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, August 17 at the Braxton-Perkins American Legion Post 25 located at 7609 Marshall Ave. in Newport News. The free event, hosted by the Newport News Re-Entry Veterans Subcommittee, will include information on jobs, housing, education, and other resources primarily for military veterans.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Chesapeake warehouse sells for $13.59M

Property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service. A 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Chesapeake sold for $13.59 million in late July, Colliers announced Wednesday. Located at 3512 Business Center Drive in the Cavalier Industrial Park, the property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service and serves...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!

Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
NORFOLK, VA
Virginia Mercury

Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations

At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Virginia Beach 2022

A classic and very popular sunny beach town, the gorgeous coastal gem in southeastern Virginia is filled with multiple white-sand beaches, a very long boardwalk, lively nightspots, a rich maritime history, fun family-friendly attractions, independent shops and locally sourced food restaurants. Now you just need to find an equally awesome...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Channelocity

Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

