peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Planning Commission Set To Hear Proposal For Hookah Lounge
WILLIAMSBURG-A Hopewell man would like to open a hookah lounge on Richmond Road in Greater Williamsburg. On Wednesday, August 17, the Williamsburg Planning Commission is set to hear a special use permit request for a zoning change to allow for such an establishment. Want to read the rest of the...
Virginia Beach unveils 3 proposals to redevelop Rudee Loop at Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach unveiled three proposals for Rudee Loop on Friday, the latest step in efforts to redevelop the cul-de-sac and parking space at the Oceanfront's southern tip. The proposals came from Bruce Smith Enterprises, local developer Bruce Thompson's Gold Key PHR and...
peninsulachronicle.com
Free Veterans Resource Fair Scheduled For August 17 In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A Veterans Resource Fair will be held from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, August 17 at the Braxton-Perkins American Legion Post 25 located at 7609 Marshall Ave. in Newport News. The free event, hosted by the Newport News Re-Entry Veterans Subcommittee, will include information on jobs, housing, education, and other resources primarily for military veterans.
Virginia Business
Chesapeake warehouse sells for $13.59M
Property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service. A 70,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Chesapeake sold for $13.59 million in late July, Colliers announced Wednesday. Located at 3512 Business Center Drive in the Cavalier Industrial Park, the property is 100% leased to the U.S. Postal Service and serves...
13News Now Investigates: Ex-employees cash big severance checks in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The turnover in Portsmouth politics has some people out of the job but still getting paid. The City of Portsmouth paid almost half-a-million dollars in severance to some high-profile ex-employees in recent years. Since 2019, five former employees raked in a combined $414,984.64 in severance pay,...
Local landlords to pay $225K for alleged SCRA violations
Two Hampton Roads landlords have agreed to pay $225,000 to resolve violations of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
TRAFFIC ALERT: North Landing Bridge closed for repairs
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The North Landing Bridge is closed for repairs, and according to a Tweet from Chesapeake Roads, it could be several days before it reopens. The Tweet said: "A marked detour using Centerville Tpk and Elbow Rd will be in place during the closure." The bridge, near...
Man dies after shooting in area of Bellwood Road in Newport News
Police responded to a shooting on Bellwood Rd in Newport News Sunday evening.
Emergency sewer repair to cause lane closure on Atlantic Ave. in Virginia Beach
An emergency sanitary sewer repair will result in the closure of the outside lane of northbound Atlantic Avenue between 42nd street and 46th street
‘Repeated violations’: More assisted living facilities flagged by state inspectors
Four new assisted living facilities across the state are now under the microscope.
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Norfolk, VA — 20 Top Places!
Brunch is already a lovely experience in Norfolk with its gorgeous water views and beautiful countryside vibe. However, when combined with Norfolk’s morning culinary offerings, you’re in for a treat, particularly downtown. With classic diner fare, comfort food, international cuisine, and a large selection of beverages, brunch here...
Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations
At the start of December, Virginia significantly expanded its mental health coverage under Medicaid, adding six new services and boosting payments for providers as part of a multi-year effort to reduce the state’s reliance on its own struggling psychiatric hospitals. Six months into the rollout, the demand for at least one treatment option already vastly […] The post Demand for mental health services outpaces expectations appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Virginia Beach 2022
A classic and very popular sunny beach town, the gorgeous coastal gem in southeastern Virginia is filled with multiple white-sand beaches, a very long boardwalk, lively nightspots, a rich maritime history, fun family-friendly attractions, independent shops and locally sourced food restaurants. Now you just need to find an equally awesome...
Top 10 Oceanfront Dining Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
( jomo333/Adobe Stock Images) Located right on the boardwalk is Waterman’s Surfside Grille. Waterman's is known all over the Beach for their fresh seafood, house-smoked baby back ribs, tender steaks, ocean views, signature cocktails especially Virginia's Original Orange Crush, our CrushFest events, large party accommodations, and private banquets.
Storage building catches fire at Stumpy Lake Golf Course in Virginia Beach
When crews arrived, they declared it as a working fire involving a storage building on the property that was fully involved. The building housed mostly landscape equipment and golf carts.
WAVY News 10
Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
1 displaced after townhouse fire on Candlelight Drive in Chesapeake
One person has been displaced after a fire at a Chesapeake townhouse on Monday.
Person sent to the hospital following fiery 4-vehicle crash on Indian River Rd in Virginia Beach
A person was sent to a local hospital following a 4-vehicle crash in Virginia Beach Saturday afternoon.
Hampton man arrested, charged with first degree murder of Hampton woman
Hanover County Sheriff's Office say that Emmanual Dewayne Coble, of Hampton, has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
