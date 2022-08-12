ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Zelensky warns Zaporizhzhia 'catastrophe' would threaten whole of Europe

A "catastrophe" at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine would threaten the whole of Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Monday. The plant, Europe's biggest nuclear facility, was captured by Russian troops at the beginning of March, not long after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.
AFP

Bolsonaro, Lula to launch campaigns in Brazil

The race for Brazil's October elections officially opens Tuesday with dueling campaign events by far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva highlighting the South American giant's deep divides. Front-runners Bolsonaro and Lula, who have in reality been on the campaign trail for months, will make it official with rival events showcasing their polar-opposite styles.
