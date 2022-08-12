ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Expect freeway detours and delays along I-10 and SR-143 in Phoenix the weekend of Aug. 12-15

By Jill Ryan Updated: Friday, August 12, 2022 - 12:39pm
kjzz.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Chandler woman dies in boat crash on Colorado River

LA PAZ COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- - Authorities say a Chandler woman died after a boating crash in the Colorado River Sunday afternoon. San Bernardino County investigators say that a woman operating a boat crashed with a vessel traveling north along the river on the Parker Strip, close to La Paz County Park. Deputies say the woman, who was by herself, was found not breathing in the water. Bystanders pulled the woman from the water, brought her to share and began doing CPR. Paramedics arrived and took her to La Paz Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Traffic
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday. From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley. At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detours#I 10#Freeway
AZFamily

Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured

In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kjzz.org

Monsoon weather to continue throughout the week around Phoenix

The Phoenix area could get more rain this week as there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day, according to the latest forecasting models. Those chances are lower at the start of the week, but the probability of rain increases each day. Tom Frieders is with the National...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more

The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Witnesses say bicyclist killed was hit by 3 different cars in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating the death of a bicyclist near the intersection of 39th Avenue and Camelback Road. They said he was lying in the road when he was hit by a car. However, a witness reached out to Arizona’s Family, saying the man was only lying in the street because he’d been hit by another car first.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Day: Risk of strong storms, flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family weather team has issued a first alert day for Friday because of the risk of strong storms and flooding. Phoenix and much of the state are now under a flash flood watch through this evening. Storms that develop could lead to flooding, especially in mountain communities and areas that have seen wildfire. As of 12: 30 p.m. there were several flash flood warnings in Yavapai, Coconino and Mojave counties.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy