survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder
Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
Nature or nurture: New study finds parents may be passing on anxiety to children
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if parents don’t have enough to worry about nowadays, a new study suggests that parents could be passing on anxiety to their kids. Furthermore, researchers concluded that children "with a same-sex parent with an anxiety disorder were more likely to have an anxiety disorder than offspring with an opposite-sex parent with an anxiety disorder."
Psych Centra
Here's How to Manage Schizoaffective Disorder
Unsure how to manage schizoaffective disorder? Here are some facts and approaches to treatment. If you’ve been recently diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and are wondering what the treatment consists of, there are different options to consider for this mood disorder. The specific approach will depend on the schizoaffective type and your personal preferences.
What Is An Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm And Who Should Get Tested For It?
Some people may be at greater risk of developing an abdominal aortic aneurysm, and it's recommended that some of these groups undergo screening. Here's who.
psychologytoday.com
Do Paranormal Beliefs Indicate Poor Mental Health?
People have a stereotype that people who believe in the paranormal are to some degree mentally unstable. Belief in paranormality may be adaptive and protective for some people. New data suggests that believing in paranormal themes does not necessarily indicate psychopathology. Most of us have had the experience of talking...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Criticism and Emotion Regulation in Adolescence
Two critical goals in adolescence are independent identity and successful management of intense emotions. When adolescents are critical of themselves, they use ineffective ways of managing positive and negative emotions. Managing negative emotions by problem-solving can lead to ways of managing negative and positive emotions that can worsen mental health.
Opinion: Common Indicators a Relationship Has Run Its Course
When we begin building a life with someone and we are in the early stages of the relationship it can feel like things are going to last forever. We tell ourselves that no matter what happens or how bad it gets, we are going to hold on to that person.
‘Perfectionism Anxiety’ Can Affect Mental Health
Calling my family members a bunch of overachievers is an understatement. Imagine having an uncle who obtained his Ph.D. in his seventies so he wouldn’t be considered any less (status-wise) than his twin, the medical doctor.
Psych Centra
Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce
Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
How 'Peaceful Parenting' Can Create Lasting, Positive, Less Stressful Parent-Child Relationships
Being a calm and confident parent starts with identifying triggers — yours and your child's. Newsweek Expert Forum member and certified parent coach Robbin McManne offers a science-based approach.
psychologytoday.com
Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma
After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
Psych Centra
Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life
Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
MedicalXpress
Drug misuse and suicidal behaviour more common on the anniversary of a parent's death
Losing a parent during adolescence and young adulthood can be particularly damaging to mental health and well-being. Our latest research has now shown that young people who lost a parent were more likely to be admitted to hospital for treatment for substance misuse use problems or suicidal behavior around the anniversary of their parents' death.
psychologytoday.com
The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health
We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
Psych Centra
Leaning into Recovery from Codependency
Recovery from codependency can be a challenging process that requires ongoing maintenance. You can learn how to conquer codependency in just a few steps. If you tend to put your partner’s needs and wants before your own, you may be in a codependent relationship. What may begin as a...
Vitamin D supplements may do more harm than good, studies suggest
CBS medical contributor Dr. David Agus explains that most Vitamin D supplements aren’t as beneficial as people think they are – and can actually be harmful. He suggests getting your vitamins from real food.
Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives
Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.
