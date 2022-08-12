Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if parents don’t have enough to worry about nowadays, a new study suggests that parents could be passing on anxiety to their kids. Furthermore, researchers concluded that children "with a same-sex parent with an anxiety disorder were more likely to have an anxiety disorder than offspring with an opposite-sex parent with an anxiety disorder."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO