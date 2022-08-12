ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

nypressnews.com

Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’

The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Signs of narcissistic collapse, according to a psychologist who specializes in the personality disorder

Narcissistic collapse happens when a person with narcissistic personality disorder experiences a failure, humiliation, or other blow to their secretly fragile self-esteem. Depending on the type of narcissist, collapse may look different and happen more frequently. Anyone can experience this collapse, but it leads to debilitating depression for diagnosed narcissists.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fortune

Nature or nurture: New study finds parents may be passing on anxiety to children

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. As if parents don’t have enough to worry about nowadays, a new study suggests that parents could be passing on anxiety to their kids. Furthermore, researchers concluded that children "with a same-sex parent with an anxiety disorder were more likely to have an anxiety disorder than offspring with an opposite-sex parent with an anxiety disorder."
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Here's How to Manage Schizoaffective Disorder

Unsure how to manage schizoaffective disorder? Here are some facts and approaches to treatment. If you’ve been recently diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and are wondering what the treatment consists of, there are different options to consider for this mood disorder. The specific approach will depend on the schizoaffective type and your personal preferences.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Do Paranormal Beliefs Indicate Poor Mental Health?

People have a stereotype that people who believe in the paranormal are to some degree mentally unstable. Belief in paranormality may be adaptive and protective for some people. New data suggests that believing in paranormal themes does not necessarily indicate psychopathology. Most of us have had the experience of talking...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Criticism and Emotion Regulation in Adolescence

Two critical goals in adolescence are independent identity and successful management of intense emotions. When adolescents are critical of themselves, they use ineffective ways of managing positive and negative emotions. Managing negative emotions by problem-solving can lead to ways of managing negative and positive emotions that can worsen mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Tips to Cope With the Stress of a Divorce

Divorce stress can be more intense and overwhelming than daily stress, but with specific coping tools, you can find relief. There are few things more stressful in life than going through a divorce. Not only is it a painful and emotional process, but for most, it’s also a logistical and expense-laden ordeal.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Feeling Disconnected From Oneself and Others After Trauma

After trauma, survivors can feel disconnected from themselves and others. Alienation is linked with psychological distress, such as PTSD, depression, and dissociation symptoms. We can each take actions to support connection after trauma. Even though I had friends, I was still lonely. My friends didn’t understand my reactions. There...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Adulting Responsibilities 101: Life Skills to Live a Fulfilling Life

Adulting can be demanding. Learning and improving basic life skills, such as self-care, may help you live a better quality of life. Basic skills in various areas are needed to be successful as an adult. You may have learned some of these skills already, or there could be some you’d...
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

The Most Important Skill Set in Mental Health

We analyzed 54,633 studies to learn what really helps people make a change. The most common pathway of change was psychological flexibility and mindfulness skills. Psychological flexibility is about greater awareness, openness, and values-based engagement in life. Why does psychotherapy work? Until relatively recently, many scientists studying methods of improving...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Leaning into Recovery from Codependency

Recovery from codependency can be a challenging process that requires ongoing maintenance. You can learn how to conquer codependency in just a few steps. If you tend to put your partner’s needs and wants before your own, you may be in a codependent relationship. What may begin as a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Joel Eisenberg

Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives

Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.

