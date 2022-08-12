Read full article on original website
Autoweek.com
1957 Chevrolet One-Fifty Sedan Is Junkyard Treasure
GM sold more than 1.5 million 1957 Chevrolet cars, mostly unassuming six-cylinder sedans, but today you'd get the impression that they were all gorgeous (and V8-powered) Bel Air hardtops or Nomads. Today's Junkyard Treasure is one of those forgotten cheap '57 Chevy sedans, found in an excellent self-service yard in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming, New Dodge Muscle Cars Ditching V8, And Ford Maverick Tremor: Cold Start
Howdy, car enthusiasts, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily automotive news roundup. 24 hours on from yesterday's recap, we've received the big news that Jeep is pulling out of China because of the threat of meddling government officials. We've also learned when the all-electric Cadillac Escalade arrives, taken a look at a new McLaren Artura Trophy race car, and discovered that Toyota thinks the manual GR Supra will be a rare choice.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Tribute Car Is A Smooth Red Masterpiece
This glowing red Camaro is a work of automotive art. Over the years, we've seen some pretty cool tribute cars made to emulate some of the most fantastic vehicles in history. From top-trim Corvette replicas to Chargers and Challengers whose engine bays hold far more power than stock, these custom automobiles are often quite good recreations of the original. That's not to say they aren't unique as vehicles themselves; in fact, many tribute cars feature little details of their own, which allude to their built status. However, this particular car is an excellent example of a well-built and maintained classic tribute car with a lot to offer for enthusiasts with a passion for automotive history.
motor1.com
See the Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid lap the Nurburgring in anger
No fewer than three prototypes of what is likely the 2024 Chevy Corvette hybrid have been spied working out at the 'Ring gym. Chevrolet was seen the other day testing fully camouflaged cars featuring some Z06-derived elements, but not the centre exhaust and the big wing. It should be noted that in some export markets where a petrol particulate filter is necessary, the Z06 gets corner exhaust tips like the regular C8 but with a different shape.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Airstrip Now Hides Huge Classic Car Collection
Classic cars, especially restomods, have gained a lot of popularity in recent years for their ability to combine classic styling with modern-day performance when restored. As such, we often wonder where these cars come from as we may want to undertake this venture ourselves one day. For the most part, a classic car can be found rotting away in some old junkyard or tucked quietly in a neighbor's yard. However, some places deal specifically with the old relics we’ve all come to know and love.
Can't Afford A New Corvette Z06? Here Are 6 Cheaper Alternatives
Ever since the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 was shown, the price of this more extreme C8 has been the cause of much speculation. After all, the base Corvette C8 is considered one of the great performance bargains when compared to German and Italian exotics, so would the more powerful Z06 be viewed in the same way? Last week, we discovered that the new Z06 would start at $106,395, including the destination charge. While it's still far cheaper than a Ferrari, it is pricier than we expected. In fact, we found six cheaper sports cars, both new and used, you should consider if the new Z06 is simply priced too far out of your range.
People are really driving like assholes
People are going to keep getting killed walking or biking because people are driving insanely dangerously. Today alone I saw: A guy get knocked over on his bike right before the tracks heading down to Ruston because a car turned right into a parking lot right in front of him. A truck park in a spot at Safeway with the end of the truck well into the other parking spot. Two people road raging (albeit in Issaquah) swerving in and out of a bike lane. Two cars going at least 50 down Pearl. Slow the fuck down before you kill someone.from Brills21.
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Chevy Silverado 2.7-Liter Four-Cylinder Engine Test - Hard To Believe
We have a chance to put the Chevrolet Silverado LT equipped with GM’s amazing 2.7-liter engine to the test. General Motors is a brand that constantly surprises us. We still think the Bolt EUV is hands-down the best affordable EV ever made. Can the Corvette be beaten in its class in any regard? Add the Silverado to the list of GM vehicles that have made us step back and re-think a segment.
2023 Corvette Z06 Is as Fast as These Supercars, yet Much Cheaper
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the newest addition to the mid-engine C8 Corvette family. Certainly, there’s been no shortage of hype surrounding its announcement and rollout. After all, Chevrolet did give it the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine ever put in a production car. Now that we know a price, we can clearly see what supercars it puts to shame in both performance and bang for your buck!
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
Jay Leno Drives Cadillac's V16-Powered Bugatti Chiron
Once a top-end luxury marque, Cadillac's fall from grace has seen it slip into the premium category in the last few decades. That's all set to change with the introduction of the Celestiq, an all-electric luxury sedan that will take the fight to Rolls-Royce and Bentley. Many are doubtful as to whether Cadillac can pull it off but, remember, this is a brand that was once referred to as "the standard of the world."
Chevy Has Cunning Plan To Get Ferrari Owners Into A New Z06
Priced from $106,395, there's no denying the all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is an expensive piece of machinery. But upon further inspection, you soon realize it's a veritable bargain. The 5.5-liter V8 produces 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque, which is up there with some supercars costing three times as much.
Tastefully Upgraded Bronco Selling At No Reserve On Bring a Trailer
This Bronco is a high-riding offroader with a ton to offer to any enthusiast with a love for rolling in the dirt. The Ford Bronco has long been regarded as the United States greatest offroader and dirt-track racer for any enthusiast with a passion for classics. Under the hood you could find some pretty good options ranging from big to small V8 engines. On top of that, the suspension systems also had a lot of aftermarket support and were easy to work on. Of course, this all combined to the perfect vehicle for Ford to brand as America’s most capable utility automobile. So what makes this particular one such a great example of how Ford was able to corner the market on offroading and SUV technology?
fordauthority.com
Ford Trucks Suffer From Distinct Axle Noise Due To Specific Issue: Video
Seasoned Blue Oval technician, Brian, known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has had plenty of Ford trucks end up in his bay presenting strange issues that need solving. Trucks with the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine under the hood are common customers of his, and he’s made plenty of videos regarding necessary roller follower maintenance requirements, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and discussing why aftermarket parts can be problematic. Now, yet another Ford F-Series pickup ended up in his shop, this time giving off a mysterious axle noise that a dealership claimed to be unable to diagnose.
Girls Spurred Jay Leno’s Interest In Cars
It had to start somewhere. If you’ve been wondering how Jay Leno got started with his love of cars, now you have the answer. According to the comedian and auto collector, it was the opposite sex which first spurred his interest in automotive freedom. Really, it’s no surprise, since many young guys even today buy something like a Dodge Challenger or Ford Mustang to get the attention of girls, showing some things never change.
Top Speed
The 2024 Ford Mustang Will Punch Above its Weight Class
The eighth-generation Ford Mustang has been the subject of rumors for a very long time, and an official debut will finally happen on September 14, 2022 – the first day of the Detroit motor show. The new generation Mustang - internally known as the S650, will be updated inside and, while retaining the current engine lineup, it will offer some significant performance improvements. A recent report from Ford Authority reveals that the updated V-8 engine should deliver as much as 500 horsepower in at least one configuration.
Why Are Semi-Truck Horns so Loud?
A distinctive feature of semi-trucks is their air horn, which produces a loud trumpet-like sound. Let’s take a closer look to find out why truck horns are so loud — and the purpose for using them. The post Why Are Semi-Truck Horns so Loud? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Small Truck Topper Expands To A Self-Contained Camper
Truck cab-over campers are great. They do not take up so much space, especially when compared to separate campers that needs to be towed. And they can still add extra functionality to the truck especially useful during camping trips. There's one issue with traditional pickup campers, though – they usually take up extra vertical space.
This Subtle and Stealth Mercedes Supercar is Selling At No Reserve On Bring A Trailer
This sports car is one of Germany’s greatest convertible performance models and now you can get behind the wheel. With just 14,000 miles on the odometer this German sports car is a great example of what amazing things can be done with a low-milage and high performance automobile. It makes sense that one of racing’s greatest brands would eventually go on to create some of the fastest modern vehicles in our times. One wonderful example of that sentiment is this incredible 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG P30 with the equipped performance package. A great powertrain combined with iconic styling and a well-built German chassis made the perfect convertible road car for any enthusiast with a taste for speed.
