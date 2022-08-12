We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Furniture trends come and go, and while it’s not mandatory to keep up with the times, it’s hard to not dream about a new couch when your old one has fallen out of fashion in your world. Even more so if it’s totally worn out. For a sofa with the potential to change as much as your furniture tastes, look no further than Allform. The editor-favorite DTC brand for sofas and sectionals has a selection of customizable modular furniture from armchairs to expansive sectionals that can be arranged and rearranged time and time again. Another plus is that you can leave your toolbox tucked away because the pieces come with the large screws and panels that hold them together. Best of all, the sofas and chairs are made with durable and stain-resistant fabric (including leather) that holds up over time. “I have had my sleek and stylish Allform sofa for about a year now, and I’m not exaggerating when I say that my husband and I practically live on it,” said Commerce Editor Sholeen in her review. “We use the sofa as our office from 9-6 p.m., and once the laptops shut down, the couch transforms into a chill zone where lounging is 100 percent encouraged.”

