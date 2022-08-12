Murfreesboro claims landfill owners polluting water

Murfreesboro has filed a federal lawsuit against Republic Services, Inc. and two of its subsidiaries, BFI Waste Services of Tennessee, LLC and Republic Services of Tennessee, LLC, in district court in Nashville.

According to a news release from Mayor Shane McFarland, since September 2021 when the city opened an online odor complaint portal, the city has received over 2,000 detailed complaints related to the landfill. These complaints were received after multiple public assurances from Republic a year ago that the odor problem would be gone.

According to McFarland, these problems are in addition to the massive, uncovered trash piles at Middle Point that finally caught fire in June.

“The City has steadily and actively engaged to protect its interests and the interests of the residents of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County,” McFarland said in a statement.

Before preparing the federal complaint, the city sampled a surface discharge off the landfill of waters contaminated with leachate, pouring into the river near Walter Hill Recreation Area. The city also found and sampled a second discharge south of Matthew’s Lake area where a groundwater source also contaminated with leachate has been continuously flowing into the East Fork Stones River.

According to Republic, it is not polluting the river. Pollutants at both discharge locations contain a chemical fingerprint that closely matches the leachate from Middle Point. In addition to all of that, there is yet another pollutant in both discharges.

According to the city’s news release, in February, an outside consultant using an infrared camera found plumes of noxious gases lofting out of the landfill’s enclosed gas flares. Those plumes should and would not be there if the flare combustion system was working properly, the city claims. Months before the city obtained that footage, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the same thing in August of 2021.

In addition to the federal complaint, the city will deliver two written notices to Republic, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The first notice details the leachate contaminated discharges to the East Fork Stones River and alleges violations of the Federal Clean Water Act.

The second notice documents violations of the Federal Clean Air Act. The filing of these notices is required by federal law before the city can file additional claims under the Federal Clean Water Act or Clean Air Act. The City states in the notice that it will file additional claims against Republic under these laws if the discharges and gas and odor issues are not resolved within 60 days.