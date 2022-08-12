ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro claims landfill owners polluting water

By STAFF REPORTS
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Murfreesboro has filed a federal lawsuit against Republic Services, Inc. and two of its subsidiaries, BFI Waste Services of Tennessee, LLC and Republic Services of Tennessee, LLC, in district court in Nashville.

According to a news release from Mayor Shane McFarland, since September 2021 when the city opened an online odor complaint portal, the city has received over 2,000 detailed complaints related to the landfill. These complaints were received after multiple public assurances from Republic a year ago that the odor problem would be gone.

According to McFarland, these problems are in addition to the massive, uncovered trash piles at Middle Point that finally caught fire in June.

“The City has steadily and actively engaged to protect its interests and the interests of the residents of Murfreesboro and Rutherford County,” McFarland said in a statement.

Before preparing the federal complaint, the city sampled a surface discharge off the landfill of waters contaminated with leachate, pouring into the river near Walter Hill Recreation Area. The city also found and sampled a second discharge south of Matthew’s Lake area where a groundwater source also contaminated with leachate has been continuously flowing into the East Fork Stones River.

According to Republic, it is not polluting the river. Pollutants at both discharge locations contain a chemical fingerprint that closely matches the leachate from Middle Point. In addition to all of that, there is yet another pollutant in both discharges.

According to the city’s news release, in February, an outside consultant using an infrared camera found plumes of noxious gases lofting out of the landfill’s enclosed gas flares. Those plumes should and would not be there if the flare combustion system was working properly, the city claims. Months before the city obtained that footage, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found the same thing in August of 2021.

In addition to the federal complaint, the city will deliver two written notices to Republic, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The first notice details the leachate contaminated discharges to the East Fork Stones River and alleges violations of the Federal Clean Water Act.

The second notice documents violations of the Federal Clean Air Act. The filing of these notices is required by federal law before the city can file additional claims under the Federal Clean Water Act or Clean Air Act. The City states in the notice that it will file additional claims against Republic under these laws if the discharges and gas and odor issues are not resolved within 60 days.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
City
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Several Midstate schools forced to adjust to staffing shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Schools systems have begun their second full week of school and staffing shortages continue to be a setback in 2022. Right now, Sumner County schools are reporting 40 openings for bus drivers heading into the second week of school. With this shortage, the transportation department has...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Contamination#Water Conservation#Water Systems#Surface Water#Republic Services Inc#Bfi Waste Services
Tennessee Tribune

Two Tennessee McDonald’s Shift Managers Win Brand New Vehicles

TN Tribune–Local McDonald’s owner-operators of the Greater Tennessee Valley Operator’s Association (GTVOA), including Middle Tennessee, held drawings and selected two lucky winners among their Shift Managers for brand-new 2022 Hyundai Accent vehicles. The contest is the culmination of the local McDonald’s Speedee Drive-Thru Summer incentive – where...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
COOKEVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Fire Chief Retires

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL IN MAURY COUNTY CELEBRATED THE CHANGING OF COMMAND AS MAURY COUNTY FIRE CHIEF ERIC HILEMAN RETIRED AFTER 29 YEARS WITH THE DEPARTMENT, 8 OF THOSE AS CHIEF. HILEMAN JOINED THE DEPARTMENT IN 1994 AT THE AGE 18 AND HAS SERVED LT, CAPTAIN, DISTRICT CHIEF, ASSISTANT CHIEF, AND FIRE CHIEF. WITH THE RETIREMENT OF HILEMAN, JOSE PERIUT HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO CHIEF OF MAURY COUNTY FIRE DEPARTMENT.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
wjle.com

Motorcyclist thrown over side of Center Hill Dam during Crash

A woman died Saturday after she was thrown from her motorcycle during a crash and hurled over the side of Center Hill Dam plunging several feet into the lake. E-911 received the call and paged out first responders at 4:26 p.m. According to the crash investigation by Trooper Dylan Palmer...
DEKALB COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

New Charcuterie Concept Graze Craze to Open in Murfreesboro

14Graze Craze®, a booming new concept in charcuterie boards and boxes for healthy lunches, office catering and special events, will open its second Tennessee location at 675 Middle Tennessee Blvd in Murfreesboro on Monday, August 15. Graze Craze is the newest food brand to join the community of award-winning companies affiliated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG).
MURFREESBORO, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Traffic stop in Gordonsville leads to arrest for methamphetamine

Deputy Nathan Williams initiated a traffic stop on a red ford pick-up on August 3, 2022. While following the vehicle on Main Street in Gordonsville the driver accelerated to 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. The vehicle pulled into the former Pa’s Storage parking area. The driver was identified as Paul Daniel Boyett. Deputy Williams observed a glass methamphetamine pipe clearly visible on the driver’s floorboard.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy