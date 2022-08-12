Read full article on original website
Related
ktbb.com
City of Troup rescinds boil water notice.
TROUP — The City of Troup has rescinded a boil water notice issued Thursday due to a line break. All customers of the City of Troup public water supply were asked to boil their water before consumption, washing hands or face, or brushing teeth. The city has now put out the word that the water is again safe for consumption without boiling. People with questions should contact Gene Cottle, City Manager, at 903-842-3128, extension 15. To contact the TCEQ Executive Director, call 512-239-4691.
Semi fire closes down portion of I-20 in Van Zandt County
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — An 18-wheeler fire has led to lane closures on Interstate 20. According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), crews are on scene in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near SH 19, north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control. Cleanup is...
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler on fire causes lane closures near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 18-wheeler on fire has caused lane closures on I-20 near State Highway 19 north of Canton. TxDOT crews are assisting with traffic control, according to officials while the eastbound lanes are closed, and cleanup is expected to last four hours.
ktbb.com
TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update
TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District. In Gregg County, Longview Maintenance will be performing base repair on SH 31 eastbound between FM 3053 and FM 1639. Crews will also be performing base repair on FM 349 westbound from just east of the intersection at FM 2276. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic on both jobs. In Smith County, Tyler Maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 3271 just off of SH 110. This will be under flagging operation. Also, a sweeper and herbicide unit will be in various locations throughout the county. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ktbb.com
Rotary Christmas Parade call for entries
TYLER – The local Rotary International clubs are accepting entries from public organizations, bands, and other groups to participate in the 2022 Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade. The parade will be held in downtown Tyler and begin at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1. The Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square will serve as the finale. This year’s parade theme is “Imagine Rotary” and winners will be selected in six categories. This year parade organizers are asking each entry to pay a small entry fee to offset expenses. If you have questions about parade registration, contact Tiffany Damskov at tiffanydamskov@yahoo.com or 903-266-0376 or visit this link.
cbs19.tv
Trinity County Sheriff calls for resident to clean-up illegal dumping
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on Aug. 15, but is not related to the story. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace is calling on the residents within the county to clean-up an area that has an instance of illegal dumping. On the morning...
Man with undiagnosed dementia found at residence on Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A man with undiagnosed dementia who went missing near Lindale has been found alive at home on State Highway 110. The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63, was found extremely hot and thirsty. "He is receiving medical attention and will recover," the...
KLTV
Tyler barber shop gives free back-to-school haircuts and school supplies
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With back-to-school time here, many areas in town have been holding school supply pick-up events, and one Tyler barbershop wanted to be part of giving back. Students and their families packed into the lobby and lined up outside the House of Fadez Barbershop in Tyler today...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktbb.com
Tyler, Bullard ISDs share TEA figures
TYLER/BULLARD — Tyler ISD has received a district Texas Education Agency accountability grade of “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. The district received a performance score of 88, up from the previous year’s (2019 was the most recent rating) 85 score, and an overall Met Standard rating. Schools and districts were labeled Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster for 2020 and 2021. Meantime, the TEA recently released 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for third through eighth grades and End of Course exams for ninth through 12th grades. Bullard ISD earned a district rating of “A” with a score of 95 and received 10 campus academic distinctions.
East Texas school districts’ policies on cellphones brings up safety concerns
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In 2022, the back to school shopping list seems to include a cellphone. Lynette Aguilar is the Vice President and General Manager of AT&T North Texas. “So the majority of kids have a smartphone of their own by the time they’re 11 at this point,” she said. Some parents want their […]
Crash on I-20 near Lindale leads to inside lane closure
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A crash along I-20 westbound in Smith County has led the inside lane to be closed to oncoming traffic. At around 2:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler branch posted a tweet informing the public that a crash on I-20 westbound near mile marker 556, which is US 69 in Lindale, has led to the inside lane being closed to all oncoming traffic.
Residents forced to jump from 2nd story of burning house in Gun Barrel City
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Fire Departments responded to a structure fire at a two-story house in the 600 block of Legendary Lane Friday at 7:24 a.m. Two residents of the home were trapped in the second story of the house by the fire but were able to jump to safety prior […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tyler, TX Man Discovers His Fast Food Burger was Raw, Reportedly Gets Sick After
A Tyler, Texas woman recently shared a photo of a raw burger her husband received at a local fast food restaurant. And honestly, this is not the first time something like this has occurred as of late. We shared a similar tale back in February of this year. We've recently heard at least three similar stories. In fact, some of the comments on her post revealed that others had allegedly had similar experiences at the same location. One shared an experience that happened at a McDonald's in Whitehouse, TX.
inforney.com
Key information for Tyler ISD parents as school returns
Tyler ISD schools head back to campuses today for the 2022-23 school year. Below is some helpful information from the district that can be helpful to parents. Tyler ISD uses Ride 360, an app that allows a streamlined flow of communication for you when your child rides the bus. The app uses GPS data and contains your child's bus route information as they travel throughout the district.
KLTV
Man missing from Lindale area found alive
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man reported missing in the Lindale area has been found. Jose Ybarra, 63, has been located alive at a residence on Hwy 110, extremely hot and thirsty. He is receiving medical attention and will recover. According to a press release, on Aug. 14 at...
Houston County, TX Couple Guilty In Murder For Hire Plot
We have an update to a story we told you about a few months ago.. A Grapeland, Texas couple according to federal officials, traveled up to Tyler to contract a hit man to kill someone. Instead of paying the hit man, they are going to be paying the price of time in federal prison soon.
KLTV
Tyler woman arrested for 2021 Rusk County fatal crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was arrested Friday for her involvement in a Rusk County fatal crash on February 27, 2021. Khamila Tavion Bradford-Burnley, 25, of Tyler was charged with criminally negligent homicide for the death of Jose Gustavo Servin, 22, of Henderson. The crash report states that...
Don’t Miss the Rose Festival Arts and Crafts Fair in Tyler, Texas
Everyone knows that Tyler, Texas is the Rose Capital of America. We carry that title with pride as almost 20 percent of roses found in the country are grown here. We also have the stunning Municipal Rose Garden in Tyler, home to more than 400 varieties of roses and of course the tradition of the Texas Rose Festival which has been taking place since 1933.
ktbb.com
Missing man found
LINDALE — Smith County authorities say a missing person has been found alive at a residence on Hwy 110 extremely hot and thirsty. Authorities said he was receiving medical attention and will recover. On August 14 at 8:00 p.m., The Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a man missing from FM 1253 near Lindale. He’s identified as Jose Cansino Ybarra, 63. Ybarra’s son told deputies they were attending a church retreat at this location when his father wandered off. The son advised that prior to notifying law enforcement, he and several of the retreat attendees had searched a large area including buildings, woods, and Ybarra’s room. Deputies, staff members, and concerned citizens began a search of the approximate 400 acre area, of which only 100 acres are developed.
Police Seek This Duo Who Allegedly Stole from a Tyler, TX Walmart SIX Times
Police are currently looking for two people who are suspected of having committed a theft at a business in Tyler, Texas. But it didn't happen just once, but allegedly SIX times. Do you recognize either of these two people?. Back in June of this year, this duo is suspected of...
Comments / 0