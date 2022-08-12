Read full article on original website
nmdarksidebrewcrew.com
2022 NM IPA Challenge trophy goes to new winner thanks to 1st hazy champ
With more than 400 votes cast in the final round on Saturday afternoon, a single-round record, the 2022 New Mexico IPA Challenge was bound to feature some surprises at the end at the Santa Fe Brewing taproom inside Tin Can Alley. Of course, to the many loyal followers of Gravity...
rrobserver.com
Vista Grande sold to California firm
ALBUQUERQUE — Rio Rancho’s Vista Grande has been acquired by an investment firm based in California. The buyer, Tailwind Investment Group, bought the 168-unit active adult community for an undisclosed price. Vista Grande is located at 4101 Meadowlark Lane in Rio Rancho. Built in 1972, Vista Grande is...
rrobserver.com
I-25 Studios to become Cinelease Studios
After years of being for sale, I-25 Studios is becoming Cinelease Studios. The deal was announced on Wednesday as the longtime company will take over management of the studio space located at 9201 Pan American Freeway NE. Cinelease has had a presence in New Mexico since 2006. It’s housed productions...
rrobserver.com
Highest rated BBQ — ‘barbacoa’ — in Albuquerque
(Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock) Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source — the only real qualifications for barbecue — is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Albuquerque on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
wibailoutpeople.org
Support Starbucks Workers in Albuquerque!
Starbucks workers in Albuquerque need your support! With election ballots being mailed out on August 22nd, the first unionizing Starbucks in New Mexico is being subjected to constant union-busting, including the firing of 9-year pro-union partner Ashlee Southern. Stop by the I-40 & Rio Grande store, order under the name “REINSTATE ASHLEE,” and make sure management knows they won’t get away with another unjust firing!!
Albuquerque woman loses dog while away for Army training
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is looking for her lost dog, Tommy Pickles. She is currently serving in the Army and was out of town training at Fort Bragg when her parents told her the dog was missing. Joan Marie Yazze Gallegos says there has been possible sightings of Tommy Pickles, including at a […]
Adventurers Close in on the Legendary ‘Spanish Widow’ Treasure in Southern Colorado
At one point we've all dreamed of going on a grand adventure in the wilderness in search of a lost treasure. Indiana Jones and the Goonies inspired more than one generation. There's a local father-daughter team of treasure hunters who are awfully close to living out that very dream, and finding a legendary lost treasure.
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Biologists race to save fish as Rio Grande goes dry
ALBUQUERQUE — On a recent, scorching afternoon in Albuquerque, off-road vehicles cruised up and down a stretch of dry riverbed where normally the Rio Grande flows. The drivers weren't thrill-seekers, but biologists hoping to save as many endangered fish as they could before the sun turned shrinking pools of water into dust.
rrobserver.com
Blake’s Lotaburger adds heat to its menu with Buffalo Chicken Boat
Blake’s Lotaburger is adding some hot stuff to its menu. The new item, Buffalo Chicken Boat, features boneless chicken pieces that are lightly breaded, tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce, drizzled with ranch dressing and served on top of a bed of natural fries. Sounds pretty good, but amounts...
Daily Lobo
Former GPSA president Muhammad Afzaal Hussain leaves legacy of community, family
Muhammad Afzaal Hussain would often take his family up to Navajo Lake to try their luck catching salmon during their snagging period, which begins on Oct. 1. Muhammad Afzaal’s brother, Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain, said his brother had more than a passion, but rather an obsession for fishing. Muhammad Afzaal...
rrobserver.com
Art a way of life for Rio Rancho woman
Examples of Yolanda Howren Jones’s artwork are throughout her home studio. (Gary Herron/Observer) That Yolanda Howren Jones turned out to be competent artist is no surprise, when she says, “I know I loved to color and draw as a little girl.”. That would have been on the Rosebud...
Daily Lobo
Navajo dub of Western classic ‘A Fistful of Dollars’ to premiere at KiMo Theatre
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the newly produced Navajo language dub of “A Fistful of Dollars” will be screened for free at the KiMo Theatre in downtown Albuquerque. This dub, produced through a partnership between the Navajo Nation Museum and MGM Pictures, is part of an ongoing effort by the museum to bring awareness to Navajo language preservation efforts through classic films.
Grant aims to expand mental healthcare in eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant from the Human Resources and Services Administration will help expand access to mental health recourses in Eastern New Mexico. The $2 million grant will expand services in Curry, Roosevelt, De Baca and Quay counties. One of the biggest goals is to give students at Clovis Community College and Eastern […]
How ‘Better Call Saul’ Created Kim Wexler Florida Life in Albuquerque
For Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) to move to Florida, 'Better Call Saul' had to build Florida in Albuequerque, N.M. Here's how they did it with real locations and visual effects.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
ladailypost.com
Crisis Looms At New Mexico’s Largest Jail Now Plagued By Understaffing And Unsafe Conditions
A storm rolls over the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center. Courtesy/Nadav Soroker/Searchlight NM. It’s quiet outside the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), a hulking facility of brick, cinderblock and glass nearly 20 miles west of Albuquerque. On a recent day, cattle graze near the jail’s parking lot and though the...
KOAT 7
Cannabis sales in New Mexico break records
It's been four months since recreational marijuana became legal in our state, and sales started out strong for the industry. Last month, our state made more than $40 million in total cannabis sales. That tops every previous month, including April. Recreational marijuana sales are taking off in our state, bringing...
krwg.org
Terra Winter, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico shares more about mission of organization
KRWG Public Media is talking with leaders in the nonprofit field to learn more about their mission and issues they are facing this year. We wrap up the series by talking with Terra Winter PhD, who serves as President and CEO with the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico to learn more about their organization. Centennial High School Student Rima Joukhadar, with the Doña Ana County Summer Enrichment Internship Program talked with Terra Winter to learn more.
City councilors major proposals to be voted on during Monday night meeting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – City councilors will meet Monday night to go over some proposed legislation that has been getting a lot of attention from the public. With some of the major topics coming from Councilor Renee Grout and Councilor Brook Bassan. “Its become apparent to me that most people in Albuquerque are really expressing that […]
Solid waste department holds “fix-it” clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We all have that one thing in our home that doesn’t quite work right. The City of Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Department held an even Saturday, designed to help you fix it. The fix-it clinic brought in experts to help show people how to fix their broken household items. The items ranged from sewing […]
