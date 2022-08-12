A Leesburg teen was arrested after crashing his car and fighting with officers at the scene of the accident. Officers were dispatched to the crash scene early Saturday morning in the 33300 block of Arbour Point Way in Leesburg. When they arrived on the scene they found 19-year-old Thomas Patrick Dubois sitting in the driver’s seat of a damaged car which had the motor running. Dubois had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech so badly that officers had difficulty understanding what he was saying, according to the arrest report from Leesburg Police Department.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO