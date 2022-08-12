Read full article on original website
leesburg-news.com
Two women arrested on drug charges at Berry Park
Two women were arrested on drug charges after they were caught in a closed Leesburg city park early Sunday. Erica Lyn Davis, 39, of 2122 Mara Court in Leesburg, and 44-year-old Kelly Shawn Floyd, of Bushnell, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 12:38...
fox35orlando.com
Florida commissioner who went viral arguing with FHP trooper helps bust drug dealer, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins – whose mishaps went viral after he allegedly tried to beat a speeding ticket by telling the trooper who pulled him over, "I run this county" – has been credited with helping in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman arrested by Dunnellon police after being found inside unoccupied residence
A 32-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Dunnellon Police Department after she was found hiding inside a bedroom closet in an unoccupied residence. On Thursday, August 11, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a DPD officer and corporal responded to the 20600 block of Park Avenue in reference to reports of a burglary in progress.
Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff
FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
Pasco County Sheriff Investigating Lutz Robbery Monday
LUTZ, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred around 9 a.m. on Monday at a business near the intersection of Dale Mabry Hwy. and County Line Rd. in Lutz. Investigators say the suspect is a white male, possibly age
WCJB
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala. The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee. While she was arguing with...
leesburg-news.com
Teen DUI suspect allegedly attempts to attack police after crashing his car
A Leesburg teen was arrested after crashing his car and fighting with officers at the scene of the accident. Officers were dispatched to the crash scene early Saturday morning in the 33300 block of Arbour Point Way in Leesburg. When they arrived on the scene they found 19-year-old Thomas Patrick Dubois sitting in the driver’s seat of a damaged car which had the motor running. Dubois had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech so badly that officers had difficulty understanding what he was saying, according to the arrest report from Leesburg Police Department.
WESH
Sentencing begins for man who killed Lake County deputy in 2005
The sentencing trial has begun for the man who killed a Lake County deputy back in 2005. Jason Wheeler was sentenced to death but it wasn't unanimous. And in 2016, the Supreme Court ruled it must be, so a new sentencing trial is taking place. Wheeler killed Deputy Wayne Koester...
leesburg-news.com
Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg
A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
WSVN-TV
Newly released footage shows K9 take down of a suspect in Marion County
(WSVN) - A K9 take down happened in Marion County after deputies chased a man in a suspected stolen car. The pursuit happened in July, and newly released video showed a deputy spotting the suspect, Matthew Gebert, and the car. The deputy called for backup, but said Gebert started to...
villages-news.com
Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood
A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
click orlando
Volusia County woman gets 12 years in prison in death of 5-month-old son
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of her 5-month-old son, who was hit repeatedly and dropped on the floor when he wouldn’t stop crying. Stephanie Holly, 37, pleaded no contest to charges of neglect of a...
fox40jackson.com
Florida K-9 takes down suspected car thief during chase: ‘Get him off, please!’
A Florida K-9 caught an accused car thief in its jaws of justice last month during a foot chase that ended with the suspect begging deputies for help, according to bodycam video released Friday. K-9 Corporal Calvin Batts located the stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 32nd Street and...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside home in Citrus County
A 46-year-old man was arrested after barricading himself inside a home and causing residents in a Floral City neighborhood to be evacuated, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).
wogx.com
'Get him off, please!' Florida K-9 chomps down on accused car thief's backside during chase
OCALA, Fla. - A Florida K-9 took a bite out of crime, literally, in Marion County. New bodycam video shows it all started when a deputy spotted a stolen car in Ocala last month. It ended with the suspect begging for help. Investigators say K-9 Jax latched onto the rear...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
westorlandonews.com
SWAT Team Assists Recovery of More Guns, More Drugs
The Orlando Police Department has been busy getting guns and drugs off the streets of the City Beautiful. In another recent operation, OPD reported that the SWAT team assisted the Special Enforcement Division with the recovery of multiple guns and a variety of street drugs. Police recovered six firearms, over...
Harbor House says more stalking cases involve AirTags
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies and domestic violence advocates have voiced their concern about the number of stalking cases using a new device. These devices, called Apple AirTags, are meant to help keep track of things like your car keys or luggage. But the small size of...
alachuachronicle.com
Hawthorne man arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jernard Kieshaun Mann, 22, of Hawthorne, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he saw Mann sitting outside his vehicle in the...
click orlando
Judge revokes bond for Titusville woman accused of killing foster child
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A Brevard County judge revoked the bond of a Titusville woman who is accused of killing a foster child, according to the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, was arrested last August after telling investigators she placed a 4-year-old girl in a...
