Leesburg, FL

leesburg-news.com

Two women arrested on drug charges at Berry Park

Two women were arrested on drug charges after they were caught in a closed Leesburg city park early Sunday. Erica Lyn Davis, 39, of 2122 Mara Court in Leesburg, and 44-year-old Kelly Shawn Floyd, of Bushnell, were each charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. At 12:38...
LEESBURG, FL
WFLA

Citrus County deputies arrest armed suspect after standoff

FLORAL CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a man Monday morning after an armed standoff. The sheriff’s office said in a release that deputies were trying to serve an arrest warrant at a home off South Brookwood Terrace in Floral City. According to deputies, the wanted person, identified as […]
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Teen DUI suspect allegedly attempts to attack police after crashing his car

A Leesburg teen was arrested after crashing his car and fighting with officers at the scene of the accident. Officers were dispatched to the crash scene early Saturday morning in the 33300 block of Arbour Point Way in Leesburg. When they arrived on the scene they found 19-year-old Thomas Patrick Dubois sitting in the driver’s seat of a damaged car which had the motor running. Dubois had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and slurred his speech so badly that officers had difficulty understanding what he was saying, according to the arrest report from Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man to serve time in jail after altercation at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg

A man will serve time in jail after an altercation earlier this year at Dunkin’ Donuts in Leesburg. Jeffrey Wayne Coker, 34, of Weirsdale, was found guilty this past week in Lake County Court and was ordered to serve 15 days in the Lake County Jail with credit for one day served. Fines and costs were also assessed at $1,323.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after repeatedly sleeping in restroom at MLK Park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after repeatedly sleeping in a restroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Wildwood. Several complaints had been received about vandalism, littering and ongoing problems at the park, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, had been warned against sleeping in the restroom and not to dump litter in the park, located at 600 Walker Road.
WILDWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student arrested for kneeing a SRO in the groin: officials

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old student was arrested for battery on a school resource deputy Friday. The incident happened at Greenwood Lakes Middle School in Lake Mary. Officials say the deputy responded after he was called by the Dean about a student who was uncontrollable. The deputy initially attempted to speak with the student to gain control and figure out what was wrong.
LAKE MARY, FL
westorlandonews.com

SWAT Team Assists Recovery of More Guns, More Drugs

The Orlando Police Department has been busy getting guns and drugs off the streets of the City Beautiful. In another recent operation, OPD reported that the SWAT team assisted the Special Enforcement Division with the recovery of multiple guns and a variety of street drugs. Police recovered six firearms, over...
ORLANDO, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Hawthorne man arrested for possession of drugs and a stolen gun

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jernard Kieshaun Mann, 22, of Hawthorne, was arrested early this morning and charged with grand theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that he saw Mann sitting outside his vehicle in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL

