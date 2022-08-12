Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
big10central.com
Star Dana Rettke overcame scary moments off court during Wisconsin volleyball's national title run
Editor’s note: State Journal reporter Dennis Punzel chronicled the University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s rise under coach Kelly Sheffield and last season’s run to the national championship in a recently released book titled: “Point Wisconsin! The Road to a National Title for Kelly Sheffield & the Wisconsin Badgers.” Here is an excerpt from the book.
Lake County DockHounds New Home Unlike Any Other Baseball Stadium
The Lake County DockHounds mascot at the team's new stadium. The entire playing field is synthetic.CBS58.com. The gameday experience at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc is much like any other minor league baseball stadium. There are goofy contests, oddly-themed promo nights, and more music between pitches than needed. In short, it's your typical American ballpark- except for two things.
oregonobserver.com
Community Calendar 08/18-08/25
The following events are set to take place between Thursday, August 18, and Thursday, August 25. The Oregon Community Education and Recreation organization invites community members for a trip to American Family Field to catch a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The $43 registration includes a Section 211 ticket to the game and a round-trip ride on a BadgerBus. Pick-up and drop-off at Forest Edge Elementary School, 4848 Brassica Rd., Fitchburg.
oregonobserver.com
Terry Kathleen Leonard
Terry Kathleen Leonard, age 75, of Brooklyn, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare with her loved ones by her side. She was born on Aug. 3, 1947, in Madison, Wisconsin, the daughter of Hillis Buxton and Evelyn (Mahaffy) Schulz. Terry graduated from Oregon High School, after...
oregonobserver.com
Harry F. Bernholdt
Harry F. Bernholdt, age 92, of Oregon Wisconsin, was called home on Aug. 3, 2022. Harry was born April 5, 1930 in Jamaica, New York, the son of Arthur G. Bernholdt and Gertrude L. Ankers. He married the love of his life, Jocelyn L. Adams on December 17, 1955 in Ottawa, Canada. Together they raised two daughters, Linda J. Krbecek of Middleton, WI and Diana K. Bernholdt of Wheaton, Illinois.
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.'” Riley...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
nbc15.com
Clouds give way to sunshine this week; Watching for weekend rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-pressure has now exited Wisconsin, but the influence of the system still remains. Cloud cover has been stubborn to erode over the Badger State. Clouds will hang on through the overnight and into Monday morning. Lows will drop into the upper 50s. Some scattering is expected over the next 12 hours - especially from Madison & areas NW.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet three generations of women behind House of Flavas
MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty. Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her...
Do Ancient Pyramids Really Lie Beneath One Popular Wisconsin Lake?
When I was in high school I spent most of my summer weekends at Rock Lake in Lake Mills, Wisconsin. One of my best friend's parents had a summer place on the lake, and I have so many fun memories from the time I spent there, but today I read something about Rock Lake that has left me shook.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin state park shooting range changes hours amid requests from neighbors
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin state park shooting range is trimming it’s hours after noise complaints from park goers and neighbors. The Yellowstone State Park Shooting range in Blanchardville made plans to change operation hours, the DNR announced on Friday. The range was previously open sunrise to sunset,...
captimes.com
Historic Stoughton building becomes woodworking paradise
A historic Stoughton building that stood vacant for nearly a decade now invites visitors in to buy and build wood crafts. Dubbed the Doughboy Building because it was once the home of Doughboy Feeds, the century-old building at 501 E. Main St. was last occupied nine years ago by a fleet of milk trucks. In the 1920s and 1930s, it was an auto showroom.
Sold-out Great Taste of the Midwest returns to Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. — Craft beer enthusiasts will head to Olin Park this weekend for the annual Great Taste of the Midwest. Around 200 breweries and brewpubs will be at the event, which will also feature food vendors and live music, but unless you’ve already bought your ticket, you’re out of luck since the event sold out in May.
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
voiceofalexandria.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Madison metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Madison, WI metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sign States That Wisconsin Gas Station ARMS Employees
Here's an interesting sign I saw over the weekend that had me scratching my dome... While stopping at a gas station in Beloit Wi I was greeted with a threatening sign. We have all seen things like:. "this gas station does not have large bills" "this location uses surveillance cameras"
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The third Costco in the Madison area opens in Verona on Wednesday morning, and people in the city are excited about what it could mean for the entire city. The doors open following an 8:00 a.m. ribbon cutting for the new shop. “Verona’s the place to...
