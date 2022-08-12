Read full article on original website
Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County leaders honored a deputy killed on the job last week as the manhunt for the person responsible enters day four. The North Carolina Sheriff's Association also announced Monday the organization is offering $100,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing Deputy Ned Byrd.
RALEIGH, N.C. — A $100,000 reward is being offered in the case of a sheriff’s deputy found fatally shot along a dark stretch of road in North Carolina last week. “Horrified” by a string of shootings that have injured and killed several deputies in the state in recent weeks, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd. The 48-year-old K-9 officer had been with the office for 13 years. Byrd joined the sheriff’s office as a detention officer in 2009 and was sworn in as a deputy in 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lee County, N.C. — A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday after a tortoise named Holly was taken from a family's porch. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Holly, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise, was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child.
A FedEx delivery driver was arrested Saturday in connection with a stolen pet. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Brazilian red foot tortoise was taken from the front porch of a home during a delivery route. The tortoise belonged to a child. Jiniece Constance Grant, the...
Raleigh, N.C. — Police have arrested a driver after a woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash on Capital Boulevard in Raleigh. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 4400 block of Capital Boulevard around 7:15 a.m., where Dianna Marie Bass standing on the shoulder was hit by a car. Police said the car left the scene.
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
Durham, N.C. — There was a heavy police presence on Saturday night in Durham after a reported shooting. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area.
Wilson, N.C. — Two brothers were killed Sunday after an SUV crashed into a Hardee's on Forest Hills Road. A man who was eating in the Hardee's at the time told WRAL News the driver claimed his brakes had failed on him. Jason Hensley said he watched the crash...
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said early Saturday morning it is investigating a shooting that left 6 teenagers injured. A large police presence blocked Hodges Street in northwest Raleigh Friday night. Raleigh police told WRAL News that 6 teenagers were shot at a private birthday party at...
Raleigh, N.C. — Six teenagers were shot early Saturday morning after a fight broke out at a private party at a night club in Raleigh. All of the teenagers, four girls and two boys, are expected to survive their injuries, according to the Raleigh Police Department. Raleigh Police Department...
Durham, N.C. — A quarterly report recently released by the city of Durham shows that the police force's response time continues to worsen. The report shows the city's average response time was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, while the target time is 5 minutes and 48 seconds. The report also notes that calls for service are up 10% from January to June this year when compared to the same time frame last year.
Raleigh, N.C. — A large police presence is blocking off part of a Raleigh neighborhood, where there's an active crime scene and at least one person dead. Raleigh police responded to a vehicle collision at around 5:22 p.m. and found a dead man in the driveway in front of a home on Kissimmee near Filbin Creek Drive. A black vehicle can be seen crashed into a parked car in the driveway.
SIMS, N.C. — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by...
Durham, N.C. — A man was shot on Saturday night in Durham. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived at the scene on the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. to find police tape up and several Durham officers and police vehicles in the area. On Sunday...
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is once again in the nationwide Best Looking Cruiser contest. A promotional photo for the patrol showed two of their cars at the Boylan Avenue bridge in Raleigh with the city skyline in the background. The contest has been organized in recent years by...
WakeMed is seeking approval from the state of North Carolina to build a 150-bed mental health hospital and a 45-bed acute care hospital. On Monday, WakeMed leaders announced they would file two certificates of need (CON) with the state. “These projects reflect our community-wide commitment to provide area individuals and...
Raleigh, N.C. — Drivers traveling at night on Interstate 440 in southwest Raleigh should prepare for what could be a month of closures between Jones Franklin Road and Western Boulevard. I-440 W closing Monday, Aug. 15. Beginning Monday at 9 p.m., the state Department of Transportation will close one...
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
Cary, N.C. — Three local school systems are taking steps Monday to prepare for the first day of classes. In Wake County, the School Resource Officer Summit was underway at 8 a.m., where officers will meet to discuss safety on campus. School administrators, school resource officers and other members of law enforcement will participate in security sessions to prepare for the upcoming year.
