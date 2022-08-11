Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCPD confuses motorcyclist for homicide suspect in police chase
An extended Kansas City police pursuit of a motorcycle, holding speeds over 90 mph for about an hour, ended with an unexpected outcome.
Man’s suspicious death in Kansas City now ruled a homicide
Kansas City police said a man's death, previously being investigated as "suspicious," has now been ruled a homicide.
2 people shot, 1 killed, outside Kansas City convenience store
Kansas City Police say two people were shot outside a convenience store in the 2600 block of Brooklyn Avenue.
Seventh teenager charged in Olathe park homicide
A teenager, one of seven charged in a deadly shooting in Olathe's Black Bob Park, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run
Kansas City Police responded to the area of Truman Road and Main Street where a PT Cruiser was struck by Tahoe and one person died.
KCTV 5
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
Independence woman frightened after man tries to break in to her home
One Independence woman no longer feels safe as a man tried to break in while she wasn't home.
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
Man shot, killed on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
Ray County Sheriff's Office breaks up puppy mill, 50 to 70 dogs found
A Ray County home is under investigation after the sheriff broke up a puppy and breeding mill in the county.
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
Prairie Village woman upset after thief steals packages off her porch
Kathryn Robertson is learning what lengths a thief will go to in order to steal packages.
Gunfire sends one man to hospital with life-threatening wounds.
One man is in critical condition after being shot about 9:45 Friday night in the 3500 block of Spruce Avenue in KCMO
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
