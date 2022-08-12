Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project. Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.

