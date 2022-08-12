Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating truck-versus-pedestrian crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 5:25 a.m. near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue. One man was critically injured, according to police. He was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. According to...
iheart.com
Des Moines Police Man Accused of Animal Abuse
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police are looking for a man wanted on Animal Abuse charges, after a video surfaced showing a dog being violently abused. Police are asking anyone who knows the location of 42-year-old Jermaine Hargrove to call DMPD Chief Humane Officer at 515-248-6052 or police or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa.at 515-223-1400.
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man passed out at the wheel with 4-year-old daughter in the car
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after police say he passed out at a stop light with a 4-year-old in the car. Thirty-two-year-old Jose Javier Flores, of Des Moines, is charged. Police discovered Flores in a Jeep near Southeast 30th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 15
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cesar Gaytan Alvarez, 25, of 611 Allison Ave., Des Moines, was arrested for OWI and issued a citation for failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Shedrick Cooper, 27, of 3203 W. 43rd St., Sioux Falls, S.D., was arrested for...
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
KCCI.com
Man linked to homicide investigation arrested after police standoff at Winterset church
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man has been taken into custody after a police chase and a standoff on Sunday morning. West Des Moines police say officers located the vehicle of a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Nebraska, area. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Gage Walter.
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Omaha suspect arrested after Iowa church standoff
A suspect in a Nebraska double homicide was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church alone on Sunday.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
KCCI.com
Police: Heavy traffic on East University as state fair continues
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say traffic on East University Avenue is exceptionally heavy Monday morning as the state fair continues. Meanwhile, the Interstate 235 exits to East University are temporarily closed. The photo above shows traffic just after 9 a.m. Monday. Police advise using the Easton...
iheart.com
More Traffic Enforcement Efforts Planned In Des Moines Metro
(Polk County, IA) -- Expect to see more police officers in and around Clive this week. Officers are conducting a back-to-school traffic safety effort. Extra officers will be near NW 86th Street from Hickman to University Boulevard and on NW 156th from Hickman to Wildwood. Police say their goal is to remind drivers of the school-year driving mindset.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One seriously injured after Des Moines motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning. The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street. First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured […]
Des Moines wants to add roundabout to Army Post Road
Des Moines wants to build a roundabout at the intersection of Army Post Road and Southeast 36th Street. It's asking the state for a grant to complete the $2.5 million project. Why it matters: Army Post is one of the busiest roadways on DSM's south side.The roundabout would slow the speed limit at the intersection from 55 to 20 mph.Catch up fast: There are lots of new homes in that area of the city and traffic is getting heavier.The intersection was flagged in a DSM traffic study two years ago because of speeding and safety concerns.Driving the news: The project is tentatively scheduled to begin during the fiscal year that starts in July 2024.The city has agreed to seek an Iowa Department of Transportation grant that could pay for as much as $500,000.
iheart.com
Fidel Castro Is In The Polk County Iowa Jail
(Des Moines, IA) -- Fidel Castro is in the Polk County Jail. No--not the Cuban leader who died nearly six years ago in 2016. THIS Fidel Castro is 47-years-old and was arrested by Des Moines Police Sunday night around 11:00 pm and charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
KCCI.com
Winterset church holds evening service after police standoff Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — St. Paul's Lutheran Church held its Sunday service after astandoff on Sunday morning. Police say Gage Walter, who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area led police on a pursuit that lasted around 45 minutes. Walter then jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church for several hours.
weareiowa.com
Vandalism investigation underway near Story City
Police say shots were fired at the lock on a door near Forty and Eight Cabin. However, police believe this is an isolated act of vandalism.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
KCCI.com
Six pets die in Ames house fire
AMES, Iowa — A house in Ames is severely damaged after a fire engulfed the structure Sunday, according to the Ames Fire Department. Six pets died in the fire. Ames firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1202 Garfield Ave. When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames and smoke...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County architect memorialized in Friday ceremonies
ADEL, Iowa — High above the entrances on the north and the south sides of the Dallas County Courthouse, surmounting the pediments, are twin statues of Dike, the Greek goddess of justice. Her eyes are unconventionally uncovered, and in her left hand she holds a scale, which symbolizes equality...
Comments / 6