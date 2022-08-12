Read full article on original website
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fox 19
Mason City Schools implement safety measures as students return to school Monday
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) -On Monday, students at the Mason City Schools will return to school and may see more safety measures implemented in the classrooms. Mason City Schools are making safety a top priority now more than ever due to the recent school shootings, according to Superintendent Jonathon Cooper. “At...
Fox 19
UC first-year students move into their new homes
CLIFTON (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday. Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.
Three area schools are set to welcome back students today
MIAMI VALLEY — Area schools across the Miami Valley are set to return to the classroom this week. At least three schools are scheduled to return this Monday. In Montgomery County, Miamisburg City Schools, grades K-12 are expected to return. Students attending Trotwood City Schools will have their first day back today as well.
Fox 19
Talawanda School District to close Monday due to school safety training for teachers, staff
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Talawanda School District will close its buildings to the public Monday so officers can work with teachers and staff on school safety training, including active shooter training. The Talawanda Superintendent Dr. Edward Theroux says that the Oxford Police Department will be conducting the Run, Hide, Fight Safety...
Evanston back-to-school event plans to help hundreds
A back-to-school drive in Evanston will be handing out free school supplies Sunday. Many Tri-State students are headed back to the classroom this week and might need additional supplies.
lovelandmagazine.com
Loveland Schools COVID 19 Policy
Loveland, Ohio – As students return to classes, below is the current COVID-19 Health Guidelines in effect for the Loveland City School District:. (effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22) Background: The quick spread of the omicron variants and their rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and...
linknky.com
How to be a reading coach for local elementary students
The Northern Kentucky Education Council is recruiting family members, business leaders, and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches for first through third grade students. Volunteers are needed now more than ever to help students overcome their literacy challenges and address learning loss that has occurred during...
WLWT 5
Neighbors helping neighbors; two organizations help families get ready for back to school with some flair
CINCINNATI — It's that time already, back to school. While many children return to school without the basic supplies they need, back-to-school events here in the tri-state are making that process a little easier. More than 500 backpacks were given out Saturday as students are getting prepared to return...
lovelandbeacon.com
Heading back to school in Loveland
LOVELAND, OH (August 12, 2022) – Today the Tiger Nation of Loveland, Ohio received a “Back To School”reminder in Tiger Talk from Loveland School Superintendent Mike Broadwater. In the “Superintendents Message” in today’s edition of the Loveland City School District (LCSD) Newsletter Tiger Talk, the Tiger families...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police down 107 officers, retention bonuses needed to avert ‘critical officer shortage’ FOP leader says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The city of Cincinnati is short 107 officers right now and nearly 250 will be able to retire by next year, according to the leader of the union that represents Cincinnati police. Retired Sgt. Dan Hils is calling on city leaders to leverage federal and state grants...
WLWT 5
Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
WKRC
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
Fox 19
Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
linknky.com
When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050
Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
Fox 19
NKY community and organizations host Bikes & Bookbags event for refugee families
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Refugees from all over the world were welcomed to Northern Kentucky at the Bikes & Bookbags event on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky Refugee Ministries partnered with the Temple Sholom community to gather new bookbags and bicycles for refugee families coming to Kentucky. “Kentucky Refugee Ministries is thrilled...
kentuckytoday.com
Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter
BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
WKRC
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
WLWT 5
Customers react to safety measures in OTR
CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
