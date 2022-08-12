ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

UC first-year students move into their new homes

CLIFTON (WXIX) - As the new school year quickly approaches with many firsts and goodbyes, first-year students at the University of Cincinnati moved into their dorm rooms on Sunday. Among the thousands of students to move into UC, 10 of those students are apart of the Marian Spencer Scholarship program.
CINCINNATI, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Loveland Schools COVID 19 Policy

Loveland, Ohio – As students return to classes, below is the current COVID-19 Health Guidelines in effect for the Loveland City School District:. (effective 1/28/22, updated 5/9/22, 8/1/22) Background: The quick spread of the omicron variants and their rapid clinical course have made universal contact tracing, case investigation and...
LOVELAND, OH
linknky.com

How to be a reading coach for local elementary students

The Northern Kentucky Education Council is recruiting family members, business leaders, and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches for first through third grade students. Volunteers are needed now more than ever to help students overcome their literacy challenges and address learning loss that has occurred during...
ERLANGER, KY
lovelandbeacon.com

Heading back to school in Loveland

LOVELAND, OH (August 12, 2022) – Today the Tiger Nation of Loveland, Ohio received a “Back To School”reminder in Tiger Talk from Loveland School Superintendent Mike Broadwater. In the “Superintendents Message” in today’s edition of the Loveland City School District (LCSD) Newsletter Tiger Talk, the Tiger families...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Lincoln Heights woman creates nonprofit to inspire, mentor young girls

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A local woman has created a non-profit to provide mentorship opportunities for Black girls and teens across Greater Cincinnati. The organization is called Passion 2 Purpose and founder Sherikka Lowry said she wants to help “break generational curses one chain at a time.”. The program...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Parents located after child found walking alone in Lockland

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland officers said the parents of a girl who was found walking alone have been located. Officers said the child was walking alone in the 300 block of North Wayne Avenue near the Pride Apartments. About an hour after asking for the public’s help to identify the...
LOCKLAND, OH
linknky.com

When will Boone have more people than Kenton? Report says 2050

Boone County’s substantial population growth is expected to continue, allowing it to pass Kenton County in population by 2050, according to a recently released report from the Kentucky State Data Center. The state’s population is expected to increase by 6.2%, the report said, an increase of more than 279,000...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky county buying airport land for park, animal shelter

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Boone County recently approved a $1.18 million deal to purchase about 300-acres owned by the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The airport acquired the land in the 1990s as part of a runway extension project that is no longer needed. As a result of a...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Customers react to safety measures in OTR

CINCINNATI — Over-the-Rhine is buzzing tonight as the Reds and FC Cincinnati are in town this weekend. Many folks are flocking to bars and restaurants as they soak in the historic neighborhood. “It’s fantastic everyone is out and about it’s a beautiful weekend,” Cincy Shirts employee, Nicholas Johnson said....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
CINCINNATI, OH

