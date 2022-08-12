Read full article on original website
‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport
A driver of a white hatchback rolled down the window and stuck his head out into the hot August air. “Another shooting?” he asked, nonchalant, as if he had just requested the score of a youth baseball game or inquired about the likelihood of rain. Yellow tape was strung between a stop sign and a […] The post ‘Change the narrative’: A new crew of ‘interrupters’ aims to curb the violence in McKeesport appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Party on Butler to open in Lawrenceville storefront
PITTSBURGH — An entrepreneur that launched an event business in Brooklyn is ready to now get the party started in Lawrenceville. Party on Butler, a party accessories boutique seeking to build on an established business of balloon installations for various events, is coming to 4304 Butler Street amid an ongoing Honeycomb Credit investment campaign.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
Every litter bit matters in keeping Pennsylvania beautiful | Opinion
In every corner of our commonwealth, finding beauty is easy. Unfortunately, so is finding litter. On roadsides and sidewalks, playgrounds and fields, riverbanks and forests, millions of pieces of litter blemish Pennsylvania. The result is more than visual ugliness – this litter leaches into our soil and waterways, harms wildlife. It harms our efforts to make this commonwealth more attractive for people, families, tourists, and businesses. It also costs taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up each year.
Tony Norman: ‘I’m here to tell the untold stories of Pittsburgh’s Black communities’
I was pretty comfortable at my last gig. I was so comfortable, I stayed 34 years. There was mutual trust and respect between me and my editors at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. I knew my role and how to do my job. So why did I make what many consider a...
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
Pittsburgh restaurant hit with consumer alert
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert for multiple health violations. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the alert at Station on Liberty Avenue after an inspection on Friday. According to the inspection report, the restaurant was vacuum packing meat, vegetables and sauces without an approved plan in place, and there was also evidence the facility was fermenting and dehydrating food. The health department said Station has been cited for multiple years and was officially ordered to stop the practice in 2020. The report said an inspector found "black residue all over" a cutting board and an old dead mouse in the basement. There was also food that wasn't kept at low enough temperatures, the report said. Station describes itself as "a modern American restaurant" on its website. When the consumer alert is removed, the health department's website will be updated.
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
"RADical Days" begin September 9
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some of the biggest attractions in southwestern Pennsylvania will be free in just a few weeks for RADical Days.R.A.D., also known as the Regional Asset District, invests in libraries, parks, and other cultural centers around the area.Half of the extra one percent you pay in sales tax in Allegheny County supports that investment."All of these are places that are supported via taxpayer funding, all throughout the year by R.A.D., and they're able to show their appreciation by saying: 'We're going to open up for free,'" said James Santelli, R.A.D.'s Communications Manager."We really think that RADical Days 2022 will be bigger and better than ever before and the county concert series will be part of that," Santelli added.
Jeannette's mayor calls for a merger between Jeannette and Hempfield school districts
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — The mayor of Jeannette is calling for a merger between the school districts in Jeannette and Hempfield Township.Despite not being on the school board, Curtis Antoniak said he may lose his job as Jeannette's mayor because of his belief that Jeannette and Hempfield Township area schools should merge.Antoniak will tell you that he's a Jayhawk through and through, but he said this isn't about sports teams or community identity. It's about academics and students' futures, he said.According to Antoniak, Jeannette's ever-shrinking and struggling school district's time is up and change is needed."People with families...
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
Roe’s reversal puts abortion access on the ballot in Pennsylvania
Ashley Hoffman is currently pregnant with a girl, and she’s determined to make her future bright. That starts by telling the story of her daughter’s brother, “who was loved and lost, and whose mother lived because of an abortion,” Hoffman, a 32-year-old Bucks County resident, wrote in a personal essay she shared with the Capital-Star.
Ohio woman dies after raft overturns at Pennsylvania State Park
An Ohio woman died over the weekend after a raft she was on overturned at a Pennsylvania State Park. According to WPXI, the Ohio woman died at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County Saturday afternoon. The Operations Manager at the park told the news outlet that the woman fell into the rapids on the Lower […]
Pennsylvania Man Indicted for Assaulting Federal Employees
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christopher Moody, age 34, of York, Pennsylvania, was indicted on August 10th by a federal grand jury of assault on federal employees. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam, the indictment alleges that...
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
How American Airlines Cuts To Its Flight Schedule Will Impact Pittsburgh Travelers
If you’re planning on traveling this holiday season, Pittsburghers may find it harder to get a flight from one major airline. American Airlines cut 28,000 scheduled domestic flights from its November flight schedule — roughly 17% of its initial schedule for the month. Total passenger seats were also cut by 13.5%, and American is now scheduled to serve 19,000 fewer flights across the country than in November of last year.
Pennsylvania Invests $375 Million Into Affordable Housing, Are You Eligible?
On Friday, government officials, housing advocates, and stakeholders met in Philadelphia to celebrate the $375 million allocation in the 2022-23 budget that addresses the affordable housing crisis.
Rideshare drivers react to no-weapon policies
PITTSBURGH — Rideshare drivers are coming forward after an uptick in violent crimes on the job. Drivers share their concerns about safety: Watch the report in the video player above. Some say that, despite a no-weapons policy at Uber and Lyft, they carry their own protection. Cherrie Casey shared...
