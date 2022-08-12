ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Ozzie Albies takes another promising step in his return to the field

We also received some good news when it comes to Mike Soroka. He will start tomorrow night for the Rome Braves as he begins his rehab assignment. The hope is that he can eventually contribute towards the very end of the season and into the playoffs, but that remains a long shot, given everything he’s gone through over the last two years.
MLB
Yardbarker

Kyle Busch takes shot at Ross Chastain after Sunday's race

Plenty of drivers have been unhappy with Ross Chastain this season, and on Sunday it was Kyle Busch’s turn to be upset with the No. 1 car. Busch finished ninth at the Federated Auto Parts 400 in Richmond, Va. on Sunday. His No. 18 car was spun out by Chastain on lap 240 of 400.
RICHMOND, VA
Michael Brantley
Yardbarker

Twins broadcast aired weirdest graphic about Albert Pujols

Home team broadcasts often make a point of hyping up their own players. But the Minnesota Twins broadcast somehow ending up doing the exact opposite on Tuesday. During the pregame show ahead of the Twins’ game against the Kansas City Royals, Bally Sports North aired one of the most head-scratching graphics in recent memory. In an attempt to tout the strong rookie year Twins infielder Jose Miranda has been having, the broadcast compared Miranda to Albert Pujols as a rookie. But the graphic as presented made pitifully little sense.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves make a flurry of roster moves amid series with Mets

Ryan Goins joins the roster as a backup infielder. If you remember, Dansby Swanson cut his head on the basepaths last night, and it looked like he might have to leave the game. Thankfully, he didn’t because I’m not sure what the Braves would have done. They didn’t have a backup infielder on their roster. Now, they do with the addition of Goins, but hopefully, he won’t be needed to play very often, if at all.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Expectations for Freddy Tarnok

In all likelihood, Tarnok is just filling a roster spot, providing Brian Snitker with an extra arm that can be used in case of emergency. The Braves are expected to use either Max Fried or Kyle Wright in Thursday’s series finale against the Mets, so I wouldn’t expect Tarnok to actually start a game unless both Fried and Wright suffer setbacks. Tarnok is still just 23-years-old with only 26 innings above the Double-A level. However, those 26 innings have been pretty spectacular, as he’s recorded a 2.03 ERA and 0.983 WHIP.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Made A Statement With Home Run No. 689

Albert Pujols‘ farewell tour is more than just your average farewell tour. Many might mistake his return to the St. Louis Cardinals as nothing but a need for nostalgia, but it has been anything but that for the three-time National League MVP. Yesterday, he recorded his second multi-homer game...
MLB
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole calls out team for lack of run production

The New York Yankees don’t look like a playoff-caliber team at this point in time, despite featuring a 10-game lead in the AL East. The Bombers have lost eight of their last 10 games and have failed miserably to score runs. In fact, the Yankees haven’t scored a run in two games, losing 3–0 to the Boston Red Sox on Sunday and 4–0 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Legend Calls Out The Team’s Deadline Strategy

Ever since beginning the second half of the 2022 MLB season, the New York Yankees have been on a slide. Their recent stretch of games saw them lose their hold on not just the best record in all of baseball, but in the American League as well. New York was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

