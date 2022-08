This fall, you can hit the track on a go-kart in Denver. This won't just be any regular go-kart track as you can be racing on ice. Riders and spectators are encouraged to dress up in costumes for the fun-filled, yet icy event. 10 go-karts will be racing and each ticket holder will get approximately 12 to 15 minutes of go-karting time on the ice track.

1 DAY AGO