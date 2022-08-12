Texarkana College Presents 'Creative Focaccia' on September 15. This is what Texarkana College had to say about the upcoming event:. Join Chef Tyler Standridge in discovering the joy of making and eating focaccia! Focaccia is a flat Italian bread sprinkled with olive oil, salt and herbs before baking. Not only is it one of the most flavorful breads, it is also one of the easiest and fun to bake, with limitless array of flavors and appearance-even pizza dough!

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO