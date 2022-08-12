Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 federal funeral expense funds for Ohio more than doubles since Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – The federal government handed out more than twice as much money in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements to Ohioans over the past seven months than it did from the beginning of the program in 2020 until January. As of Aug. 1, FEMA has given more than $2.7...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Kentucky officials again ask for money for Brent Spence Bridge project
(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky made a second request to a second federal grant program to cover the $1.66 billion needed to replace an Ohio River bridge that connects the two states at Cincinnati. The second ask follows a May request for the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Delaware
Compiled a list of counties with the COVID-19 vaccination rates in Delaware using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rulemaking approval process advances for new Tennessee school funding formula approved in May
(The Center Square) — Tennessee's new public school funding program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, continues to move forward and soon rulemaking for the program will begin a review by Tennessee's Attorney General before publication for 90 days on the Secretary of State's website. While many details of...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia schools reporting vacancies despite salary hikes
(The Center Square) – Despite Virginia teacher salaries continuing to rise, many school districts are reporting teacher shortages as students return to class for the 2022-2023 school year. During the 2022 biennial budget negotiations, lawmakers agreed to raise teacher salaries by 10% over two years – 5% during the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Virginia Board of Education to hold first meeting with Youngkin appointees
(The Center Square) – The Virginia Board of Education plans to meet Wednesday, the first meeting since Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s appointees took their seats and solidified a 5-4 majority for the governor. After a July meeting was postponed because only four members could attend, the nine-member board rescheduled...
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rep. Brandtjen turns focus to Speaker Vos, Wisconsin Elections Commission
(The Center Square) – Now that Wisconsin’s special election investigator has been fired, one of the Republican lawmakers who led the investigation into the 2020 election wants to know what will happen with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, on Monday said Assembly Speaker Robin...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Taxpayer rebate checks finally headed to Hoosier homes
The check is in the mail — for real, this time. Following months of delays caused by a nationwide shortage of security paper, the state auditor on Monday will begin printing some 1.7 million paper checks to return a portion of Indiana's bulging budget reserves to Hoosier taxpayers. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voter registrations in North Carolina continue to trend mostly unaffiliated and slightly Republican
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's latest voter registration data shows most of the 8,937 new registrations last week were unaffiliated, while Republicans picked up hundreds and Democrats lost voters. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at The John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest numbers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With strong state revenues, governor hasn't ruled out special session
Idaho expects to collect more than $6 billion in taxes in fiscal 2023, but it may not keep all the money — and on Monday, Gov. Brad Little hinted that he "hasn't ruled out" calling a special session of the Legislature. The governor on Friday issued a news release...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Push to revamp public schools sparks split in education community, 'Time to raise the bar'
BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders and local school superintendents are on a collision course over a proposal to overhaul the state's accountability system for public schools. State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley and others want to toughen rules for high schools to earn an A rating. They also...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Comments / 0