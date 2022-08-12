ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers

(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages

(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021

(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July

(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future

When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement

(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there

DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis

The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
Mills urges Maine regulators to reject utility rate hikes

(The Center Square) – A pair of proposals from Maine's largest utilities to increase rates next year are facing strong headwinds from state leaders, who say the hikes would hurt the state's low-income energy consumers. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission last week, Central Maine Power...
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte

A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

