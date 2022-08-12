Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
COVID-19 federal funeral expense funds for Ohio more than doubles since Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – The federal government handed out more than twice as much money in COVID-19 funeral reimbursements to Ohioans over the past seven months than it did from the beginning of the program in 2020 until January. As of Aug. 1, FEMA has given more than $2.7...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Indiana among least expensive states to hire workers
(The Center Square) – Indiana is one of the least expensive states in which to hire workers, according to a study by the business consulting firm Tipaliti. The Hoosier state ranks 34th on the list of most expensive states to hire employees, slightly better than Arizona and Montana but a bit worse than Nevada and Utah.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ohio, Kentucky officials again ask for money for Brent Spence Bridge project
(The Center Square) – Ohio and Kentucky made a second request to a second federal grant program to cover the $1.66 billion needed to replace an Ohio River bridge that connects the two states at Cincinnati. The second ask follows a May request for the 8-mile Brent Spence Bridge...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: Minnesota violent crime increased 21% in 2021
(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s 2021 Uniform Crime Report shows a 21.6% increase in violent crime in the state. Local law enforcement agencies submit the crime summary data to meet state and federal reporting requirements. A BCA crime data...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tennessee received $3.7M in taxes on $183M in sports wagering during July
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $3.7 million in taxes on sports gambling in July, according to numbers released last week from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Committee. The funds came from nearly $183 million of wagering with sports gambling sites from the state’s 12 online sports book...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
KPVI Newschannel 6
$106 million in grants for commercial corridors in Illinois announced
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the next phase of his Rebuild Illinois Plan, including over $100 million in construction grants aimed at commercial corridors in 50 downtowns. The projects are part of the $34.6 billion Rebuild Illinois plan that's paid for with tax and fee increases,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check
The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month. The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia budget chief asks state agencies to hold the line on spending requests for new fiscal year
(The Center Square) — The head of Georgia’s budget agency is asking state agencies to keep their budgets flat for the upcoming budget process. Although Georgia continues to see higher net tax collections, state officials are worried that rising inflation could hurt the state’s cash flow. For...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Hampshire panel tables $100M youth center settlement
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire attorney general's office is headed back to the negotiating table to come up with a new plan to compensate hundreds of victims of physical and sexual abuse at a state-run juvenile correctional facility. On Wednesday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee directed Attorney...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Burgum calls for legislation to allow Pledge of Allegiance in all North Dakota schools
(The Center Square) – Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said he wants legislation to allow the Pledge of Allegiance to be recited in every public school and during meetings of elected governing bodies. “America is the land of opportunity. And students in every public school in North Dakota,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voter registrations in North Carolina continue to trend mostly unaffiliated and slightly Republican
(The Center Square) — North Carolina's latest voter registration data shows most of the 8,937 new registrations last week were unaffiliated, while Republicans picked up hundreds and Democrats lost voters. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at The John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest numbers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Dry conditions persist, but crops hanging in there
DES MOINES — Widely scattered rain across the state resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Dry conditions continued to stress crops and pastures. Fieldwork included harvesting corn for silage and cutting hay. Topsoil moisture condition...
KPVI Newschannel 6
With COVID mitigations loosened, start of the school year looks different in Illinois
(The Center Square) – As many school districts across Illinois welcome back students this month, classrooms will look significantly different than last year, at least in terms of COVID-19 precautions. With new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that addresses the need to keep students...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Voters in North Dakota can vote to legalize recreational marijuana this November
(The Center Square ) – North Dakota voters will be able to determine whether recreational marijuana becomes legal after the secretary of state determined there were enough signatures to put it on the November ballot. New Approach North Dakota announced Monday in a press release that it met the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis
The nation’s hospitals are facing unprecedented financial losses as labor shortages, wage pressures and inflation follow a global pandemic — and the same is true in Montana. Record high hospitalizations during surges of COVID-19 infections led to burnout among nurses and front-line workers, resulting in an exodus from...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Rulemaking approval process advances for new Tennessee school funding formula approved in May
(The Center Square) — Tennessee's new public school funding program, the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, continues to move forward and soon rulemaking for the program will begin a review by Tennessee's Attorney General before publication for 90 days on the Secretary of State's website. While many details of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Mills urges Maine regulators to reject utility rate hikes
(The Center Square) – A pair of proposals from Maine's largest utilities to increase rates next year are facing strong headwinds from state leaders, who say the hikes would hurt the state's low-income energy consumers. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission last week, Central Maine Power...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska state trooper finds $4 million worth of cocaine in traffic stop near North Platte
A Nebraska state trooper found more than 250 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4 million in an SUV during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near North Platte. The incident occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday about 14 miles west of North Platte, a Patrol spokesman said Monday. A trooper noticed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander with a license plate violation and had the driver pull over.
Comments / 0