Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Non-affiliated voters carry heavy weight in Florida politics
The primary is an exciting time for voters who belong to a party, because it allows them to pick who they think is the best candidate for the November primary election. More than 3.8 million registered voters in Florida have no party affiliation. In Central Florida 29% of all voters...
mynews13.com
Gov. DeSantis hopes proposal will entice first responders into the classroom
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in New Port Richey to talk about education in hopes of recruiting and retaining more teachers. Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Tuesday morning at River Ridge High School. He talked about a proposal for a recruitment program that would expand...
mynews13.com
Watch Live: Coverage of the final sprint to the primaries
Today marks the unofficial start of the final sprint. Candidates up and down the ballot are making their final pitches to prospective Primary Election voters, and Spectrum News is following them along the campaign trail. Watch up-close coverage of Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried in their race for the Democratic...
mynews13.com
The environment matters to just about everyone
With exceptions, voters and elected officials across the political spectrum — and of course, all along the tourist-packed I-4 corridor — find ways to past their frequent disagreements when it comes to protecting our state’s natural environment. Gov. DeSantis awarded more than $400 million in February for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Employers urge New York to fix unemployment insurance surcharge
When the COVID-19 pandemic first led to a closure of business, schools and other public gathering spaces, Rod Dion did something many employers couldn't do: He kept all his employees. "One of the best and hardest decisions I did was to not let anybody go," he said during an interview...
mynews13.com
Insuring property is nearly impossible
It’s not all supply and demand. The droves of people moving to Florida from other states may slow down a bit, and rising interest rates could turn the real estate market a lighter shade of red hot — but the mad grab for sunbaked homes isn’t the only reason renters are seeing astronomical price hikes.
mynews13.com
Black entrepreneurs find support in Black Business Association
CULVER CITY, Calif. — August is Black Business Month, and in LA County, Aug. 20 is officially Black Business Day or Earl ‘Skip’ Cooper Day. The Black Business Association, the oldest ethnic and active support organization for Black and diverse businesses in California, started the celebration. Spectrum...
mynews13.com
Rudy Giuliani’s lawyers told he’s a target of Georgia election probe
Prosecutors in Atlanta have told lawyers for Rudy Giuliani that he’s a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia, his lawyer said Monday. The news was first reported by the New York...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynews13.com
Hochul seeks to boost New York developmental disabilities workforce
New York state officials are trying to boost the number of people who work with those with developmental disabilities through expanded credentialing and bonuses, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced. The move is being powered by a $10 million agreement with the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals over the...
mynews13.com
Laser tattoo removal business is booming in Texas
The laser tattoo removal business is booming. A new training course is helping students get some skin in the game.
mynews13.com
Pig races draw in large crowds at the State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Sunday marks the last day for the State Fair and despite the weather, hundreds of fairgoers made their way to the Wisconsin fairgrounds. A major attraction at the State Fair for the past two decades has been the pig races, which managed to fill the stands throughout the day.
mynews13.com
Gas prices continue to drop across Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country. According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynews13.com
Annual 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' contest now underway
MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.
mynews13.com
FDOT: I-4 to get new interchange near attractions
There will soon be a new place to get on and off I-4 in the attractions area. Construction will begin in the coming months on a new I-4 interchange with Daryl Carter Parkway. FDOT officials say a new interchange will be built at I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway. Experts say...
Comments / 13