ClickOnDetroit.com
Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26
A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more. The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit. The event is...
Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents
India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
Kids struggle to get effective asthma treatments in hotspots of Detroit, Wayne County
For nearly all his life, Anthony J. Chapman struggled to breathe. His asthma only seemed to worsen as he grew older, said his mother, Laonis Quinn. He often missed class because of asthma symptoms. In 2007, at 23, Chapman died after an asthma attack. More than a decade later, Quinn...
Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue
From burnt ends to brisket and beyond, these are your best favorite Black-owned spots for barbecue in Detroit. The post Detroit Black-Owned Spots to Feast on Good Barbecue appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Man plans to meet up with women from Detroit club, gets carjacked
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man planning to meet up with two women he had just met at an after hours club in Detroit last month was instead carjacked. Police said the two women and a man set up the victim on July 29. "He thought he was going for...
1051thebounce.com
National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit
Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
Gibraltar Trade Center in Mount Clemens Closed for Good 5 Years Ago
The iconic Gibraltar Trade Center closed its doors for good five years ago. As one of the nation's largest indoor flea markets, the Gibraltar Trade Center definitely left its mark on many Michiganders. Even if you never stepped foot inside, you more than likely remember the iconic sign on the side of I-94.
Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan
Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer
A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
Come inside! Michigan’s first luxury treehouse resort is finally open
When you were growing up, you might have had a treehouse built in your backyard. Or, like me, you wished you had a treehouse in your backyard. The treehouse was the one place you can escape life and live in your own fantasies. Well, now you can experience a luxury...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community
From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
tigerdroppings.com
Detroit Style Pizza in BR
The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan
book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
Detroit News
How police plan to keep attendees safe at the Woodward Dream Cruise
Law enforcement in charge of the Woodward Dream Cruise meet several times a year to change their security plans based on mass casualty and mass injury incidents around the world, Bloomfield Township Police Department Chief James Gallagher said. They review incidents such as the one in Highland Park, Illinois, where...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
deadlinedetroit.com
One-third of Detroit's Rental Housing Owned by Landlords With at Least 5 Properties
A small group of landlords own a fair number of Detroit's rental properties. One-third of the city’s rental housing is owned by landlords who have five or more properties, Bridge Detroit reports, citing an analysis by Detroit Future City, a nonprofit thinktank dedicated to improving Detroiter's lives. Of Detroit’s...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
Michigan teen shares story of fighting off attacker now accused in 2 murders
GAASTRA, MI – An 18-year-old woman says she fought off a man who is now accused in two murders and a slew of other crimes, WLUC reports. Her description of the attacker and the vehicle he was driving helped law enforcement catch a man who allegedly committed two murders during the same week as the assault.
‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start
(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
Who owns rental housing in Detroit? New report offers glimpse
The vast majority of landlords in Detroit own one or two properties, making up about half of the units in the city. But most are not registered within Detroit's formal rental system. And one-third of the rental housing stock is run by a small number of landlords with five or more properties, according to a new report. ...
