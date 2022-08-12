ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

Detroit Montessori enrollment policies frustrate parents

India Hester is the kind of parent the Detroit school district has been waiting for: Someone who chose to move to the city because of the schools.In Hester’s case, it was not just any school, but specifically the Montessori program at Palmer Park Preparatory Academy, right in her neighborhood, one of the specialized programs the district has developed in recent years to try to reverse decades of steep enrollment declines.But with...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Monroe, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
City
Genesee Charter Township, MI
City
Lapeer, MI
1051thebounce.com

National Relaxation Day: Best Spas in Metro Detroit

Okay. Close your eyes and picture this. You are on a beach underneath an umbrella, listening to the waves of the ocean crashing on the shore & sipping your favorite cocktail. Does this sound like relaxation to you? Or, imagine sitting in your favorite chair with the sun coming through the window as you read your new favorite novel. Is that relaxing for you? How about a spa day filled with facials & massages? Whatever brings you peace & relaxation be sure to do that today in honor of National Relaxation Day! I mean, it never hurts to practice some sort of self-care each and every day so do that too!
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprising Appearance in Midland, Michigan

Midland locals received a surprise celebrity sighting over the weekend. Wouldn't you know it...singer Gwen Stefani made a stop through town on Saturday, August 13th. While there, she stopped at a local pizza place called Pizza Sam's. Check out their lovely Facebook post below. What's more, Stefani also stopped at...
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts Of The Usa#The Detroit Pistons
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Detroit man wins $100K Powerball prize with ticket bought at Southfield Meijer

A Detroit man was elated when he found out he won a $100,000 Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery. Sheadrick Stephens Jr., 75, matched the four white balls and the Powerball– 09-21-56-57-66 PB:11 – in the August 3 drawing to win a $50,000 prize. Thanks to the Power Play, the prize was multiplied to $100,000. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer Store, located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biking event raises over $55K for Detroit’s homeless community

From the east to the west side, a bike tour was crisscrossing the city to raise money for the homeless. According to David Rudolph, the founder of Handlebars for the Homeless, the 15-mile bike ride that returned to being in person after a three-year hiatus raised more than $55,000. For...
DETROIT, MI
tigerdroppings.com

Detroit Style Pizza in BR

The only option I see online is Reginelli's. Is this the only place around here with Detroit Style?. Pizza Byronz has something similar they call square pizza. It’s quite good. This post was edited on 8/15 at 7:19 am. Army Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Aug 2007. 7725 posts.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girl Scout
NewsBreak
Society
Jake Wells

Visit the most unique bookstore in Michigan

book store photo interiorPhoto by John Michael Thomson (Unsplash) Imagine yourself in the most unique used bookstore in the world. What does it look like? Of course it has that unique but familiar smell of old books. I've been to a lot of bookstores, but none quite like Landmark Books in Traverse City. For starters, this bookstore is located in an old asylum. Yes, that's right, an old asylum.
CBS Detroit

‘A Blessing’: Expungement Fair Held In Detroit As Attendees Hope For A Fresh Start

(CBS DETROIT) — A second chance for over 100 people who registered for an expungement fair in Detroit Friday. It was a day Jerel Davis will never forget. “It’s been a rough journey,” he said. “It’s just been a blessing, a tremendous blessing for me to have this opportunity.” The father of six is getting a second chance. Davis’ felony is in the process of being expunged It’s something that’s haunted him for the past seven years. “It just seem like people look at you a little different when you got something carrying with your name everywhere you go,” he said. Davis is among 150 people...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy