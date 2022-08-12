The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021 attack of 67 year-old Blanks.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO