3 Texas schools named to AP Preseason 2022 Top 25 College Football Poll
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas is looking strong yet again in the AP Preseason 2022 Top 25 College Football Poll with three teams in the rankings; two of those teams are in the top 10. No, the University of Texas did not make the cut, but thankfully...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Sam Houston at the Aggies
I'm starting a series on each of the games on the Aggies' 2022 schedule. This isn't going to be a detailed breakdown of an opponent but instead a Texas A&M centric look at what to expect based on what we know about both teams at the present time. 1. Power...
Preps To Pros: Texas A&M leading the way for 4-star WR Hykeem Williams
In this segment of Preps To Pros, Cooper Petagna discuss Hykeem Williams and how close is Texas A&M to landing him.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: 12 thoughts on Appalachian State
1. The Mountaineers have consistently been one of the better teams at Group of Five level, posting nine plus win seasons for seven consecutive years and playing highly competitive contests against Power 5 teams on the road (generally losing by a touchdown or less). 2. They're able to do this...
OC Jeff Grimes Reveals Why Blake Shapen is Baylor's Starting QB
'Consistency' one of the main reason's Blake Shapen won starting job over Gerry Bohanon
Fall camp day 11: Bryce Foster returns to full pads
Texas A&M went through its 11th day of workouts and Gigem 247 tells you how they lined up and how the tight end position is coming along.
wildcatstrong.com
Temple gearing up for challenging 10-game schedule
Really, that would be a waste of time this season, anyway. If any circling is to occur, though, might as well draw it around the Wildcats’ entire 10-game regular-season slate that is loaded with seven playoff teams from 2021, including a reigning state finalist, three district champs and an old foe to the north.
WacoTrib.com
Untouchable Hughes propels Midway all-stars into World Series semis
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Have you heard of the sequel to the Untouchables? It’s a live show playing out almost daily in the eastern part of North Carolina, and it stars Waco’s own Zaneria Hughes. Hughes turned in another pitching gem, as she hurled a one-hitter in sending...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
A Killeen, Texas Entrepreneur Is Launching a Local Podcast
I could not be more proud of this Killeen, Texas native, s. Shaniqua Thomas is most definitely a self-made boss here in Killeen, Texas. There’s just no other way to describe this young lady, and I couldn't be more proud of her. Shaniqua is the owner and operator of...
WacoTrib.com
Journey on dry North Bosque hints at growing extremes, Waco's water future
STEPHENVILLE — Standing on the North Bosque River’s sandy banks in Stephenville City Park, it’s easy to forget the drought. Thanks to a small dam, the stretch of river that cuts through the park still resembles a river, even if it’s a low one. Fish jump, squirrels flit through the trees, ducks with algae-tinted feathers glide along the surface, and clouds of dragonflies dart and hover, signaling a diverse and thriving water ecosystem. The water is low, but not that low.
1 Person Dead In Fatal Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
Official authorities of Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place on the southbound I-35 on Sunday early in the morning. Officers state that they responded at around 2 AM. to reports [..]
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco
“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.11.22
(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
kwhi.com
POSSIBLE HOSTAGE SITUATION NEAR BLINN-BRYAN CAMPUS RESOLVED
The Blinn College District gave an “all clear” notice at 10:30 a.m. after issuing an alert at 9 a.m. The situation occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Hollow Hill Drive. Bryan police say the call was “unsubstantiated”, and that officers will be investigating the...
Hollywood makes its way to The Brazos Valley
One local business is getting the opportunity to be featured on the silver screen in an upcoming film set to hit theaters and stream in 2023 with some famous names.
KBTX.com
Grassfire destroys two structures in Burleson County
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A grassfire in rural Burleson County destroyed two structures just outside of Caldwell Friday evening. Three outhouses were also destroyed. Snook VFD, Beaver Creek and Sommerville VFDs responded to the scene around 4:15 p.m. Friday. The fire started in the 700 block of N Berry...
