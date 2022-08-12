Mickey Jack-o’-Lantern Caramel Apple, Pumpkin Flavored Rice Crispy, and More Halloween Treats Arrive at Magic Kingdom

Read full article on original website
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Cadaver Dans Perform at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Cadaver Dans are back from the undead for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. We caught Cadaver Dans serenading the crowd from above the Country Bears meet and greet below. The quartet returns in Magic Kingdom. They kicked off with “Let Me Wahoo,” followed by “Tumbling Tumbleweeds,” “Ghost Riders in the...
New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Dumbo The Flying Elephant Series Debuts Next Month
Series 8 from Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction features Dumbo The Flying Elephant to be released on shopDisney and in the parks. Each series features a Loungefly mini backpack, collectable limited pin, ear band, collector key, and Mickey plush based on the month’s featured attraction. The items are mainly blue and red with yellow and silver accents.
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 8/14/22 (New Spooky T-Shirt, Halloween Treats, Limited Edition Pins, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Hello from Main Street, U.S.A. We are back in Magic Kingdom today to see if we can find any new Halloween merchandise or treats. We are also planning on stopping at a few resorts today to see if we can find anything new. Let’s get started!
New Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! Available on shopDisney
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This Funko Pop! duo featuring Mickey Mouse and José, from Enchanted Tiki Room, is available to order on shopDisney. Mickey Mouse and José Enchanted Tiki Room Funko Pop! — $29.99. This set is exclusive...
REVIEW: Lunch from BoardWalk Deli Gives Great Portion Sizes But Disappointing Flavors
We tried breakfast and cocktails from the new BoardWalk Deli today, and now it’s time for lunch. The cocktails and bakery offerings are available all day. Check out our breakfast review of BoardWalk Deli from earlier!. Entrées. Warm Pastrami Reuben – $12.99. Sauerkraut, Swiss, and Thousand Island...
New The Haunted Mansion Dress by The Dress Shop at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Haunted Mansion’s at-large medium, Madame Leota, certainly calls in the spirits on this new dress now available at Walt Disney World. Haunted Mansion Dress – $128. The black dress, from The Dress Shop, features...
PHOTO REPORT: Disneyland 8/9/22 (Halloween Arrives in August)
Hey there, hi there, ho there! We headed down to the Disneyland Resort to check out the first wave of Halloween merchandise that has hit the park. So join us for this photo report from Disneyland and Downtown Disney. Disneyland. It may be 103° outside on this warm August afternoon,...
Dapper Dans Now Wearing Autumn Outfits at the Magic Kingdom
As summer gives way to fall at the Magic Kingdom, the Dapper Dans are getting in on the changing seasons with new autumnal outfits!. We saw the iconic barbershop quartet performing on Main Street, U.S.A., and sporting the new look. The stripes on their vests are dark red, gold, and...
Another Big Price Increase for ‘The Simpsons’ Big Pink Donut at Universal Orlando Resort
If you plan on visiting Springfield for a Big Pink Donut on your next trip to Universal Studios, bring a little more spending money than planned. After just being increased by $1 in March, the now (nearly) $10 donut could get an “eat my shorts” out of Bart Simpson.
Trick or Treat Bucket, ‘My Spooky Place’ Shirt, and More Halloween Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Even more Halloween merchandise is making its way onto Main Street, U.S.A., in Magic Kingdom! Check out these new spooky finds we discovered at the Emporium. My Spooky Place T-Shirt — $36.99. First up is this...
Funko POP! Releasing Walt Disney’s Plane and Pilot Mickey Vinyl Figure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Mickey Mouse is ready for takeoff on Walt Disney’s plane in a new Funko POP! coming to the 2022 D23 Expo. Funko announced the pop debuting for the expo. The POP! depicts Mickey in a pilot’s...
BREAKING: Disneyland Magic Key Renewals Opening This Week, All Passes Now Have Blockout Dates
Disneyland Resort will allow renewals for Magic Key passes starting August 18. The Dream Key will not be available and has been replaced by the Inspire pass. All Magic Key passes now have blockout dates, including the top-tier Inspire Key (blocked out between December 21 and January 1). See the full blockout date calendar for each pass tier here. Compare the tier benefits below.
Magic Kingdom to Conduct Late-Night Fireworks Test on August 16
Disney has informed members of the surrounding community that fireworks testing will take place at the Magic Kingdom at around 12:00am August 16. We will be conducting overnight fireworks testing at Magic Kingdom Park tonight between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. We will do our best to keep the noise to a minimum and apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this early-morning inconvenience.
An In-Depth Review of Hook’s Barbery Aboard the Disney Wish
Say what you want about Captain Hook, but the man was well groomed. His mustache was always on point, and his randomly appearing 5 o’clock shadow was always dealt with quickly and professionally. Aboard the Disney Wish, you can learn his grooming tricks and skincare routine in a salon inspired by his private quarters aboard the Jolly Roger, Hook’s Barbery. Perhaps a youth spent hearing about the exploits of Barbary pirates inspired him to pursue two parallel careers, and nobody had the heart to point out the spelling differences. At any rate, Hook’s Barbery is a jewel aboard the Disney Wish, and we went there for the full experience. Beards, barbers, and secret bar, this small enclave has it all, even if its logistics are a bit tricky.
Live ‘Pirates’ Join Pirates of the Caribbean During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022 at Walt Disney World
As part of the entertainment for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, you can find some live “pirates” waiting for you when you visit the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction!. In the queue for the ride, “pirates” are found in different areas and interact with the guests.
Revenge of the Mummy UOAP Magnet Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Only the Medjai can save you now… from this new UOAP-exclusive passholder magnet now available at Universal Orlando Resort!. The new UOAP Passholder magnet features a white text on blue background design, with a scarab icon...
Disney Skyliner Closing for Refurbishment in January 2023 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World announced today that all lines of the Disney Skyliner will be closing for routine refurbishment from January 22-29, 2023. Bus transportation will be available between all resorts and theme parks during that time. January is a typical time for routine refurbishments on the Skyliner, but usually some...
BREAKING: Magic Kingdom Enhancing ‘Disney Enchantment’ with Archival Walt & Roy Footage to Properly Celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th
Last night’s fireworks testing at the Magic Kingdom revealed a preview of new additions to Disney Enchantment in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. Thanks to Twitter user @wheels_518, we can share photos of archival footage of Walt and Roy Disney projected onto Cinderella Castle. The...
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Ears Arrive At Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Wake up from your siesta to check out these new Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room ears at Magic Kingdom Park!. Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Ears — $34.99. These whimsical ears feature...
