Workers want to keep dating on the clock, even as they go back to the office
Tinder refreshed its "Desk Mode" feature for workers going back to the office. Old habits die hard, especially when it comes to dating during work hours. Just look at Tinder’s recent refresh of its Desk Mode feature, which enables users to hide their swiping on a work computer anytime their boss is about to walk by. Clicking on the “Desk Mode” briefcase icon switches the screen to a fake chart titled Meeting Notes, full of tasks like buying drinks and ordering nachos. (These tasks may be more happy hour than business, but it’s something.)
3 managers suspected their employees were working another full-time job but didn't fire them. Here's why, and what they did instead.
Some employees are working two full-time jobs in secret to make extra cash. Employers who caught employees in the act shared how they responded. Two managers said the employees quit their other job. A third said the staffer negotiated new hours. Last April, the site Overemployed.com launched for people balancing...
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
'Dream jobs are DEAD': Quiet quitting is the TikTok trend encouraging employees to take it easy at work
TikTokers have popularized the trend of quiet quitting – a way for them to do less at work and focus more on themselves.
Fast Company
Hybrid work isn’t working: Here’s a better approach
While we want the best of home and work, too often we end up with the worst of both. Employees show up at the office for a scheduled number of days only to find a ghost town. They commute long distances to spend their time alone and on Zoom calls. Likewise, work-from-home days can feel robotic and blur the lines between work and life. Without clear boundaries, work takes over home, and high-performing employees can burn out.
7 Ways Taking a Job With a Pay Cut Could Help You Live Richer
Taking a job with a pay cut can seem counterintuitive. That's especially true in the U.S., where people sometimes think the most important part of any job description is how much it pays. Find Out: 22...
abovethelaw.com
It'll Cost A Pretty Penny To Attend This Elite Law School
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which top law school is currently the most expensive to attend?. Hint: The price tag of a year at the prestigious law school is $110,450 — with tuition clocking in at $75,572 of that cost (the rest is living expenses and university fees).
Worker Praised for 'Beautiful' Response to Manager's 'No Overtime' Policy
"When a company eliminates overtime while still complaining about work not being done, that means they want people to work off the clock," one commenter said.
abovethelaw.com
2022's (Lack Of) Data Privacy Makes 1984 Look Quaint In Comparison
Big Brother watching you is old news. We grew up on it, we frequently make jokes about the FBI agent in our phones and — if you permit me the honesty — I don’t really care if Biden + Friends happen to see my search history, God bless and God speed to the Commander in Chief if he clicks the link to the Chris Chan documentary in my recent history. The scarier snooper, the one they neglected to warn us against when we did our 1984 readings, is the omnipresent meat-smoking aficionado who goes by Mark Zuckerberg. We’ve already covered the danger that the Facebook x Police collab can pose to privacy. While that case pertained to abortion, you should still be wary of the risk that your private conversations could be made public. End-to-end encryption isn’t the end-all answer.
TikToker Gives Best Argument to Keep Jobs Remote: "Annoying” Co-Workers Who Kill Productivity
Remote workers are largely more productive than those who perform their job functions while in the office, studies indicate. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there's been a ton of data from folks who were suddenly thrust into the world of working-from-home (or coffee shops, malls, etc.) and the results have been "surprising" for many businesses.
Inc.com
How to Increase Productivity at Every Level of Your Business
In the past I have talked a lot about productivity when it comes to your management team. Having a united front on the things that matter most in your business, and being able to help them focus their time and resources to those end goals can be a huge game changer for a lot of businesses. But what about the frontline workers? The people in your business who spend their days doing the day-to-day work that your business relies on? These are the workers swinging hammers at the construction site, the bookkeeper who keeps the lights on, the client support rep who answers the phone. All of these workers have a huge role in helping your business succeed, so today I wanted to share with you some tips on how to help them be more productive in the workplace.
biztoc.com
Young people need to 'play the long game' to achieve lasting success in their career, says CEO
Young people often feel a tremendous amount of pressure to achieve success early in their careers. Lasting success doesn't happen overnight. Young people have to "play the long game" if they want to achieve it, according to one successful CEO. Matt Weiss, who leads the upcycled dried snacks company RIND, says young people need to play long game.
4 Critical Business Lessons I've Learned as a CEO
If you want to become a business owner someday and succeed in any business you start, here are some foundational tips and advice to set you up for success.
abovethelaw.com
Lexis+ Arrives In Canada For Firms Hoping To Be Kilometers Ahead Of The Competition
LexisNexis continues to roll out its Lexis+ system across the globe, arriving in Canada this week after successful rollouts in the United States and the UK. It brings all the now-familiar premier research features from the prior launches updated for the Canadian market, including the first Canadian brief analyzer. And...
Preparation and timing ‘key for employees trying to negotiate pay rise’
Preparation and timing are key for employees when trying to negotiate a pay rise, according to a jobs expert.With living costs surging, and some employers struggling to fill key roles, some employees will be looking for opportunities to open up conversations about pay.James Reed, chairman of Reed.co.uk, said: “Whether it’s with a current or prospective employer, the ability to negotiate a salary increase is an essential skill that should be in everyone’s toolkit.“In fact, recent Reed.co.uk research found that 70% of people believe salary negotiation should be taught during their education.”He said that with worker shortages, now would be a...
itechpost.com
Man Who Built His Own ISP to Avoid Expensive Internet Fee is Expanding His Service
Michigan resident Jared Mauch doesn't want to settle for slow Internet connection from AT&T, but at the same time, he doesn't want to pay Comcast $50,000 to expand to his rural home. Mauch did what he thought is the best option: start his own fiber internet service provider. He first...
digg.com
Do The Rich Work More Hours Than The Poor?
A series of charts from Ruben Mathisen, a researcher of economic and political inequality, suggest that the rich and the poor work a very similar set of hours for their wages. When people talk about wealth inequality, one myth that gets perpetuated is that people who are rich are so because they work harder or longer. The question of who works harder is more qualitative and tough to judge, but is it true that wealthy people work longer hours than people who aren't wealthy?
money.com
Money Classic: Predicting the Future of Work and Retirement (1985)
Money is turning 50! To celebrate, we’ve combed through decades of our print magazines to uncover hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have (surprisingly) withstood the test of time. Throughout 2022, we’ll be sharing our favorite finds in Money Classic, a special limited-edition newsletter that goes out twice a month.
psychologytoday.com
Understanding the Rules of Talk
There are 4 main conversational "maxims" that guide us in conversation. These "maxims" are unspoken rules that help us recognize what's appropriate to say. Apparent "breaking" of these rules helps us make inferences about what people mean. Ever wonder how it is that we all seem to know how to...
