Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Roland Cornell Cook
Oct. 11, 1962 - Aug. 1, 2022. ACCRA, Ghana — Servant of the Lord Apostle Roland Cornell Cook, 59, died August 1, 2022 in Accra, Ghana where he will be laid to rest. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Community Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Decatur, IL. A visitation with the family will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and a memorial will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Herald & Review
Decatur to transition to new ambulance service 'as soon as possible'
DECATUR — The transition to a new emergency medical transportation provider will be underway soon in Decatur, city officials said Monday. City Manager Scot Wrighton announced that Abbott EMS/GMR will take over ambulance coverage for Decatur and the greater Macon County area with the upcoming closure of Decatur Ambulance Service, slated for Sept. 1.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for August 13
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (12) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pershing's 'pandemic babies' go back to school
DECATUR — At about 8:50 a.m. each day during the school year, Pershing Early Learning Center Principal Sarah Knuppel waits for her students with open arms. As buses drop off many of the school’s 3- and 4-year-old students, Knuppel welcomes them one by one. Sometimes she stops to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald & Review
Watch now: What to eat at the 2022 Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD — During the 11 days of the Illinois State Fair each August, calorie counts can be tossed out the window. Though it’s a celebration of the state’s robust agriculture industry, one of the fair’s biggest draws is the food. In total, more than 150 food vendors are featured at this year’s fair.
Herald & Review
Decatur to consider amended water agreement with ADM
DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland will be permitted to supply non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant to other businesses under a revised agreement poised to be approved by the city council on Monday. The proposed amendment also addresses a long-running disagreement over the food processing giant's obligation...
Herald & Review
Broken Jesus statue in $6,000 trail of criminal damage, Decatur police report
DECATUR — Damage from the latest downtown Decatur vandalism rampage attributed to Travis C. Stewart includes a shattered Jesus statue and numerous smashed potted plants and windows for a total bill of more than $6,000, according to police. The statue, broken into three pieces, was on display outside St....
Herald & Review
Police: Early Sunday violence in Decatur leaves one dead, one badly injured
DECATUR — A spate of early Sunday violence in Decatur left one man shot to death and a woman fighting for her life after sustaining injuries in unconnected crimes, police report. The fatal gunshot victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Arrion L. McClelland, 24, who lived in Decatur. Macon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Police: Gang member said he carries gun because Decatur is 'dangerous'
DECATUR — Police report arresting an armed member of a street gang who told them he needed a gun because of “how dangerous it is in the city.”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Sirspartucas M. Saunders, 18, was arrested just after 12 a.m. July 25 after a brief car chase and foot pursuit.
Herald & Review
Report says son battered mother, then asked Decatur police: 'Is she dead?'
DECATUR — As a mother lay fighting for her life from wounds her adult son is accused of inflicting, police say the suspect asked officers: “Is she dead?”. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police said Adam D. Rich followed that up with a later question: “If I call my Mom and she doesn’t want to press charges, can I not go to jail?”
Herald & Review
Watch now: Lincoln sees fewer students, but some optimism, in first fall without Lincoln College
LINCOLN — The apartments above Deep Roots Bakery and Café in Lincoln are quiet as fall approaches. That is rare, as they normally have college students returning to town at this time. Deep Roots owner Tim Boerma said the loss of Lincoln College has meant a loss of...
Herald & Review
Backpack attack leaves Decatur man with stab wounds, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man reportedly clobbered by a backpack being wielded as a weapon told police he didn’t even realize he’d been stabbed until he found blood leaking from his left shoulder. A sworn affidavit from Decatur Police described the 44-year-old man as needing multiple stitches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald & Review
Convicted Decatur vandal jailed on new charges, police report
DECATUR — Convicted serial downtown Decatur vandal Travis C. Stewart has been at it again, according to Decatur police. This time he is charged with five preliminary counts of criminal damage after he is accused of smashing windows and causing other destruction at targets ranging from St. Patrick School to various downtown businesses and other locations.
Herald & Review
Five things to know about Argenta-Oreana football as the Bombers rebuild their culture
ARGENTA — A week into fall football practices, Argenta-Oreana head coach Clay Haurberg likes what he sees. The Bombers couldn't field a team the final three games of the season, but the team feels rejuvenated under Haurberg with a roster of 40 players — up from 25 last season.
Herald & Review
Decatur chosen for joint ventures of ADM and LG Chem
DECATUR — News that a major new Archer Daniels Midland Co. industrial partnership with a South Korean firm will generate 125 new jobs — and offer the prospect of fermenting even more — was welcomed by business development leaders. ADM announced late Monday that Decatur has been...
Comments / 0