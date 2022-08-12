Read full article on original website
Angry Moose Charges After Grizzly Who Ate One Of Her Calves At Glacier National Park
Grizzly bears require a lot of food to survive, eating up to 30 pounds per day. The sad truth to this is that they need to use the least amount of energy they can getting it and that often results in them targeting the youngest and weakest of all other wildlife, and in some cases even their own kind.
Mountain Lion Tries To Break Into Cabin, Stares Down Man Inside Like It’s Hunting Him
Talk about nightmare fuel. I mean, it’s one thing to have a predator size you up in the woods, that’s their territory. But, it almost seems a little disrespectful to have one trying to come right into your house. An apex predator being so aggressive that it comes...
natureworldnews.com
Over 100 Bottlenose Dolphins Stabbed to Death as Faroe Islanders Continue Their 'Traditional' Dolphin Hunt
Around 100 bottlenose dolphins have died amid new Faroe Island dolphin hunting that occurred on Friday, July 29. The sea turned red as Faroe islanders reportedly stabbed dolphins to death using a variety of blunt objects like hooks, knives, and spears. Some of the marine animals also suffocated on shore...
The least-visited national parks in the United States
The least-visited of the United States' 63 national parks offer wild, expansive scenery with a lot fewer people.
Once-In-A-Lifetime Video Captures Grizzly Bear Chasing Mountain Goats Past Terrified Hikers At Glacier National Park
Everyone hopes to see some nice views, maybe an animal encounter of sorts from afar, but a big ol’ grizzly barreling down the trail right at you? Not what you signed up for…. What if it decides you’re gonna be its dinner instead? I mean, honestly, the mountain goats...
Tourists Line Up Along Boardwalk to Snap Selfies with Huge Grizzly Bear at Glacier National Park
A group of tourists exploring Glacier National Park recently came across a once-in-a-lifetime sight. They were walking along the boardwalk when a grizzly bear crossed within an estimated 30 yards of them. National Parks state that you should stay about 100 yards away from bears, but this one seemed to catch the group off guard. At least they stayed where they were and didn’t try to approach it like some other tourists.
Woman Risks It All To Cross Raging Waterfall On A Log At Glacier National Park
Well folks, it doesn’t get any more stupid than this…. I just want to know what is the point? There is none. With any common sense a person can tell you that that water would end your life. It’s a raging waterfall in a mountainous area, so there’s definitely...
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Hyperion, California redwood known as world's tallest tree, closed due to damage by tourists
Hyperion, certified by Guinness World Records as the world's tallest living tree, is officially off-limits to visitors.California's Redwood National Park issued a statement last week that anyone who is caught near the tree can face up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.The tree, which is deep in the park and has no trails leading to it, has faced serious environmental degradation from thrill-seekers who have visited since 2006, when it was found by a pair of naturalists.The coast redwood (sequoia sempervirens) tree is 115.92 meters (380 feet) tall and its name is derived from Greek mythology -- Hyperion was one...
Federal report says removing Snake River dams ‘essential’ to helping threatened salmon
A new draft report released by President Joe Biden's administration last week found that breaching lower Snake River dams is "essential" to helping protect and recover threatened salmon populations. The 20-page report is called "Rebuilding Interior Columbia Basin Salmon and Steelhead," and it was released July 12...
Officials Seek “Absolute Idiots” Who Were Photographed Vandalizing the Grand Canyon
Officials with the National Park Service are on the hunt for two vandals who defaced a famous overlook on the south...
A Thru-Hiker’s Ode to the Humble Day Hike
The cattle rancher in the dented red truck laughed when I told him I was looking for someplace new to hike....
Gray wolves should have over one-third of Western federal lands, experts say
Researchers recommend over one-third of federal lands in the West be set aside for gray wolf populations to help revive their numbers and improve the ecosystem. This move would also benefit beavers, who also play a key role in habitat biodiversity.
Headwaters: Steelhead, Love, and Other Mysteries
Fly fishing for steelhead is an act of faith, a practice entirely dependent upon belief in the existence of an unseen force responding to your prayers. Most other forms of fly fishing are visual—you spot a fish, or the rings of the rise it made, and cast to it. But steelhead fishing is different. There is no proof, no empirical evidence, that somewhere beneath the river’s surface, there are fish present. You are left, then, to perform a kind of liturgy, a ritual of cast, mend, step and swing, and hope that your devotion will be enough.
A Paddleboard Adventure to Climb in Spain’s Mont-Rebei Gorge
This story was originally published by Climbing.com. Grunting with the weight, we lift heavy packs and inflatable paddleboards onto our backs...
The Summer 2022 Carbon Trail Shoe Roundup
Carbon shoes. Super shoes. In the road running world they’re old news. But in the trail and mountain scene, these metal-plated all-stars are having their moment. And yet for all their hype, for all their ergonomic promise and bionic propulsiveness experienced by marathoners, how well does this shoe tech translate to dirt and mountain?
There Are Conga Lines and Huge Crowds on K2 Now
On July 21 at 10:45 P.M. Pakistan time, five climbers stood on the summit of 28,251-foot K2. They were the first...
Tourists: We Need to Take Better Care of Our National Parks
Back in 1989, I was a restless college freshman looking for a spring break alternative to South Padre Island. So I...
Kristin Harila Has Climbed Ten of the Planet’s 14 Tallest Peaks in Record Time
A crowd of onlookers cheered as Norwegian mountaineer Kristin Harila walked into the polished lobby of the brand new Aloft Hotel in downtown Kathmandu in mid–June. Within minutes of arriving, Harila found herself seated on a couch being force-fed a slice of celebratory cake by people she did not know.
After half a century in captivity, Tokitae the performing orca could finally go home
Five decades ago, a group of men rounded up more than 80 orcas in a cove on Whidbey Island off Washington state. Using boats, explosives, nets and sticks, they separated young orca calves from their mothers. Locals were haunted by the whales’ human-like cries, according to an account of the day.
