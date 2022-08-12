Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Is Getting Cross-Progression, and Account Merging Is Coming for the Original Game
Overwatch 2 will include cross-progression across all formats. Starting today, you'll be able to merge console and PC accounts from the original game, carrying all your collected progression with you to the new version. Overwatch 2 will essentially replace the original Overwatch when the game is launched on October 4,...
IGN
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
IGN
Luna Abyss Announced
Startup developer Bonsai Collective has announced Luna Abyss, a new story-driven bullet-hell FPS set in the depths of a mysterious planet. Bonsai promises "an arsenal of weapons and advanced mobility and traversal mechanics" for players. Luna Abyss is in development for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. Watch the announcement trailer above and check out the first screenshots in the gallery below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Final Fantasy Director Naoki Yoshida Admits the Famous RPG Series is 'Currently Struggling'
Despite critical praise and commercial success for recent projects like Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy VII Remake, series producer Naoki Yoshida has higher hopes for the franchise. Specifically, Yoshida thinks the series has some catching up to do with the rest of the industry. “In terms of whether Final...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
IGN
Why Goat Simulator 3 Will Give Players the Power to Push Its World to the Limit
“If you want to enlarge someone's head so it's as big as the world and now you can't see what you're doing anymore,” says Sebastian Eriksson, CEO & Game Designer at Coffee Stain North, “it's your choice. Do it if you want to!”. That sentence should give you...
IGN
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Standard Quest - Nopon Register
There are many sidequests to complete in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and this section in the IGN's wiki goes over the Nopon Register Standard Quest. The Nopon Register is one of the earliest Standard requests you can receive in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Standard Quests are typical sidequests that you can do by talking to NPCs.
IGN
Star Wars: Rogue One to Return to Theaters, With a Sneak Peek of Andor Attached
Star Wars spin-off Rogue One is heading back to theaters, and it's bringing a sneak peek at prequel series Andor with it. The gripping prelude to Star Wars: A New Hope is coming back to the big screen in North America. There’s not long to wait, either – Rogue One returns to 150 IMAX theaters across the US on August 26, 2022.
IGN
Assassin's Creed Infinity's First Setting to be Revealed in September
Assassin's Creed Infinity is the next big thing that will pumped out from the franchise and the players are excited about the premise of this title. The upcoming title will be a live-service platform which will incorporate multiplayer functionality and will also include various historical settings. In latest news, the players have received information about the first historical setting that could be included in Assassin's Creed Infinity through the latest Game Mess Mornings stream.
IGN
Darkwing Duck Gets a Heroic Statue From Diamond Select Toys
Ever since the cancellation of Disney's DuckTales reboot, there hasn't been much reason for Disney Afternoon fanatics to celebrate. But there is one ray of light on the horizon, as Diamond Select Toys is teasing a new statue featuring the one and only Darkwing Duck. IGN can exclusively debut the...
IGN
Sony May Be Working on a PlayStation PC Games Launcher
Sony may be developing its own PC games launcher akin to Steam and the Epic Games Store for use with its range of PlayStation PC re-releases. As reported by VGC, the files for the PC version of Spider-Man Remastered include references to a "PlayStation PC launcher". While game files often mention content that has been scrapped, like a potential multiplayer mode in Spider-Man, it at least shows that having an independent PC launcher is an idea being floated at Sony.
IGN
HBO Lays Off 70 Employees as Part of Warner Bros. Discovery Cost Cutting
While programming drama has captured most headlines to this point since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, now layoffs are hitting HBO and HBO Max. According to THR, it's estimated that 14%, which amounts to about 70 people, have been let go from HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys' teams. The layoffs are the latest cost-cutting measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, as CEO David Zaslav looks for $3 billion in cost savings.
IGN
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
IGN
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Spear and Great Spear that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Spears built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
IGN
Thymesia Wiki Guide
Welcome to IGN's guide to Bosses in Thymesia. Bosses appear in almost every level of Thymesia, serving as the final challenge of each area. Each Boss comes with a unique Plague Weapon that can be Reaved from them during their battle, and then unlocked by defeating them to collect their Skill Shards. Bosses can be battled an infinite number of times, either for experience or Skill Shards.
IGN
Ocean of Memories
Ocean of Memories is the true final area of Thymesia, though it only consists of a single Beacon and a boss arena. But who could the final boss be? Well... Check out our guide to the Ocean of Memories below to find out!. Ocean of Memories Walkthrough. Okay so there...
IGN
Flux Walkthrough
Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
IGN
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Comments / 0