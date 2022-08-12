Read full article on original website
Neon Abyss - Cornucopia Update Trailer
Neon Abyss' Cornucopia update is available now, featuring five new bosses, nine new levels, over 60 new weapons and items, and more to the roguelite action platformer game. The update contains all content from the Call of Hades and onwards, bringing the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Win 10, and Nintendo Switch versions of Neon Abyss to parity with PC. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update.
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
Squirrel With a Gun Is an Upcoming Steam Game Built in Unreal Engine 5 About a Squirrel With... Well... a Gun
Squirrel With a Gun is an upcoming Steam game built in Unreal Engine 5 that has taken the internet by storm because it stars a squirrel with... well... a gun. Squirrel with a Gun is being developed by Dan DeEntremont, and early footage of the game showcases the titular squirrel running through a town with normal-sized guns chasing unsuspecting people and taking down Agents using various weapons.
SD Gundam Battle Alliance - Demo Trailer
Get another look at SD Gundam Battle Alliance ahead of the game's release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on August 25, 2022. A demo for the game is available now.
Mordhau - Console Announcement Trailer
The PC's popular medieval 64-player multiplayer hack-'n'-slash game Mordhau is coming to Xbox and PlayStation platforms. Get your first look at the console version.
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
Omen Cleaver
Heavy-bladed curved sword of colossal size awarded to Omen as a tool of war. This weapon is made to take advantage of brute strength. The pattern etched upon the blade is the remnant of a deteriorating malediction. Indeed, when bestowing a weapon, preparations must be made for taking it away.
Onyx Lord's Greatsword
Greatsword forged from golden-hued meteoric ore. The blade conceals gravity-manipulating magic. A weapon unique to the Onyx Lords, a race of ancients with skin of stone who were said to have risen to life when a meteor struck long ago. The Onyx Lord's Greatsword Default Weapon Skill is Onyx Lord's...
GoldFinger
This Road 96 Walkthrough guide covers the chapter called "Goldfinger," and how to complete each part of the event. You'll need to finish it if you hope to get across the border. Check the Road 96 Walkthrough page for a list of all the chapters you might encounter. Don't forget...
Pebberley Ruins
Pebberley Ruins is the eighth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with managing a campus that's based around Archaeology. With plenty of ancient ruins about the area, you're surely set to excavate some valuable treasures of the past, right? This Pebberley Ruins walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer
Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
Final Boss Battle
In Xenoblade Chronicles 3's final boss battle you'll take on Z in an all-out slugfest consisting of unique conditions, several stage variants, and five different phases. In this guide, we'll outline what you can expect in Xenoblade Chronicles 3's final battle and provide some tips that can help you during your showdown with Z.
Bloody Helice
Ominous piercing sword with a winding blade. Carried by the noble servants of the Lord of Blood. Designed to bore into flesh, causing severe blood loss at the wound. The extracted blood trickles gracefully down the length of the blade. The Bloody Helice Default Weapon Skill is Dynast's Finesse: Nimbly...
World Bosses
This is IGN's page that details everything about Genshin Impact's world bosses. This includes the full guide for each boss fight present in Genshin Impact as well as the rewards that you might potentially get after defeating them. World Bosses. World Bosses in Genshin Impact are bosses that are scattered...
Zamor Curved Sword
Weapon wielded by the knights of Zamor who earned great renown during the War against the Giants. In apparent devotion to winter, the curved blade is styled after an icy wind and imbued with a powerful frost effect. The Zamor Curved Sword Default Weapon Skill is Zamor Ice Storm: Plunge...
Noblestead
Noblestead is the fourth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Here you are tasked with preserving the traditions of knighthood and defending your campus from the local competition. This Noblestead walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Characters
Road 96 is quite literally full of characters. Along your journey you'll meet multiple NPCs, each with the ability to help or harm you in some way. Helping a character generally results in money, a new skill or Achivement, or some other reward. But your choices have impacts, so you may find yourself at odds with an NPC from time to time.
Fluffborough
Fluffborough is the sixth campus you'll visit during the main campaign of Two Point Campus. Fluffborough is all about that underdog story and will see you starting from scratch as you attempt to build one of the finest Cheeseball teams in the county. This Fluffborough walkthrough will detail a campus overview, tips for completing all One Star, Two Star, and Three Star objectives, as well as all the rewards that are available on offer.
AC Valhalla: The Forgotten Saga Gameplay Walkthrough – Hel Boss Fight & Ending
This gameplay walkthrough shows you how to defeat Hel as well as the ending cutscene in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla DLC, The Forgotten Saga. For more Asassin's Creed Valhalla guides and tips check out or wiki: https://www.ign.com/wikis/assassins-creed-valhalla.
