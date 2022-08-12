Read full article on original website
Midnight Fight Express: Combat Overview Trailer
Take a deep dive into the bare-knuckle 3D brawler combat mechanics of Midnight Fight Express, the upcoming game for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms created by Jacob Dzwinel that has you kicking plenty of ass, but not bothering to take any names. Midnight Fight Express will be released on August 23 – including directly into Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass!
Dislyte - Zeus - Static Shock: Character Trailer
Meet Gaius, the newest Esper to join Dislyte, the mythology-meets-urban anime RPG. Check out the trailer for a look at the character's tragic backstory. Gaius draws his DPS-centric power from the mighty and ancient deity, Zeus. Zeus will be available for a limited time from August 23 to September 9, 2022.
Crimerunner - Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at Crimerunner, a first-person action parkour simulator game coming to PC in 2024. From an errand boy to the big shot – is this possible? Start as a teenage criminal doing menial tasks, skill up, earn respect, and make connections. Prove your worth and climb to the top… parkour style.
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties - Teaser Trailer
Watch the teaser trailer for a peek at Dying Light 2's upcoming story DLC, Bloody Ties. What dangers await? How can you beat them? What will you get in return? One thing is certain… it will be brutal.
Crystal Spear
"Spear fashioned from pure crystal; a deed impossible for a human. Enwreathed with powerful magic, its attack scales with intelligence. The inscrutable Crystalians have but one clear purpose; to safeguard their crystals unto the end. One theory posits that they yearn for the return of their creator who will carve for them new brethren."
How God of War's Devs Rebuilt the Blades of Chaos - Art of the Level
Kratos’ journey into the mysteries of a new Norse world in 2018’s God of War takes both him and players to fantastical realms, pits us against mythical beasts, and introduces an epic cast. But at the heart of it all is Kratos’ relationship to his son Atreus. Learning what kind of father he should be in contrast to the person he was, and what kind of man he wants to raise Atreus to be, echoes in every step of his journey.
Hammers/Blunt Objects
This page contains a complete list of every Hammer/Blunt Object that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Hammers and Warhammers that are built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Iron Spear
"Commonly used iron spear with no notable traits. The blade is severely rusted." The Iron Spear Default Weapon Skill is Charge Forth: Quickly charge forward with the armament at the hip, carrying the momentum into a thrust. Hold to cover a greater distance.
Bloody Hell Hotel Is a First-Person Horror Game... That's Also a Stardew Valley-Like Management Sim
IGN can exclusively reveal Bloody Hell Hotel, a game that sees you playing a vampire setting up a hotel business, then feasting on the guests (not to mention farming, dungeon crawling, and more). Led by Wlad Marhulets (creator of indie horror Darq) and backed by talent with experience on the...
Flux Walkthrough
Citizen Sleeper's First DLC, Flux will see you aiding a group of refugees as they head towards Erlin's Eye. Flux will start automatically when you reach the Greenway. Pay the 150 cryo toll and cross the Founder's Gap, and you will run directly into its main characters, Eshe and Peake. They'll explain that the other refugees have been quarantined in ships outside of the eye, running dangerously low on supplies. You can find them again in the Wastes, further beyond the Greenway, provided you bring them mushrooms. This means you'll have to complete a sizable portion of the Emphis Questline to get started, so now is a good time to finish it if you haven't. Two Girolle Caps will suffice as a peace offering and continue the story.
Elden Ring Wiki Guide
This page contains a complete list of every Flail that can be found in Elden Ring. These weapons are located in a variety of different areas in The Lands Between, and there are Flails built to suit different playstyles as well. Most of them also have a Weapon Skill that can be utilized with FP and some can be customized with Ashes of War.
Saints Row: Rebel’s Guide to Taking Over Santo Ileso
Welcome to Santo Ileso, Saints Row’s new vibrant home where you’ll be fighting to establish the Saints criminal empire. It’s filled with meathead gangs, creepy rave cults and scary space cowboys, so here’s your rebel’s guide to taking over Santo Ileso. Sponsored by Plaion.
First Ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase Coming in September
A first ever Disney and Marvel Games Showcase will debut next month, featuring brand new video game announcements from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, and more. The digital showcase will debut during the D23 Expo on September 9 and has already promised further updates on Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Amy Hennig’s Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Envoy's Long Horn
"Long golden horn of the Oracle Envoys. Profoundly weighty, its blows are sure to be felt. Originally an instrument, but one that cannot be sounded by a mere human. Or perhaps it is too early to sound the call." The Envoy's Long Horn Default Weapon Skill is Bubble Shower: Blow...
Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection - Nintendo Switch Trailer
The Life is Strange: Arcadia Bay Collection, featuring Life is Strange Remastered and Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered, is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2022. Check out the trailer.
Inquisitor's Girandole
The Inquisitor's Girandole is one of the spear Weapons in Elden Ring. "Instrument of torture used on nobles behind the curtain at the Volcano Manor of Mt. Gelmir. Its numerous spikes pierce the flesh, then singe the wounds with flame. The smell of burnt blood induces despair in the victim. A candlestick conceived by a thorough mind."
Philosopher's Hill
Philosopher's Hill is the main hub world within Thymesia. Here you can level up, upgrade gear, and warp to new levels. Speak to Aisemy to get a little bit of Lore, then explore the area to find a couple of new notes: Hermes Royal Bulletin, Aisemy’s Journal, Edward the Blessed’s Notes, and Ancient Words by the Gate.
How E.T. The Game "Succeeded", Despite "Killing" the Gaming Industry
We often get into vigorous debates about what the “best game of all time” is, but what about the worst game of all time? For decades, that honor has popularly belonged to E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, a 1982 licensed game for the Atari 2600 based on the movie of the same name. But the real story of ET is far deeper than the hole that was dug to house hundreds of copies of the critically-panned game in a New Mexico landfill. Rather, ET’s development is a tale of the perils of crunch, an advent of new game design ideas, one man’s efforts to make good on a promise to a film giant, and an industry-wide crash that transformed video games forever. This is Art of the Level.
Royal Garden
Royal Garden is the second area of the Thymesia story mode. It is The Royal Garden is made of of various greenhouses, a libray, and even an underground laboratory. Check out our walkthrough for the Royal Garden below:. Royal Garden Walkthrough. As always, start by activating the Beacon to your...
Meet Your Maker: First-Look Preview
We take a long first look at Meet Your Maker, the unique hybrid of first-person shooter and building game where you can craft scenarios for other players to try and raid, or jump into what others have made and test your skills. Previewed by Jarrett Green.
