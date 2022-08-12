ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Repubs r SHEEP
2d ago

There is a reason trump's son-in-law got 2 billion dollars from the Saudis there is also a reason trump got millions of dollars for Liv golf

PAYASO 1
3d ago

And so the plot thickens and the cheese gets more binding. wonder why trump hasn't announced his candidacy?

Dody Schmidt
2d ago

do you understand this people..trump has sold Us out over and over .wthu..

Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
TheDailyBeast

Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump

It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'

Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
POTUS
The Independent

Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president

One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
POTUS
Newsweek

Newsweek

