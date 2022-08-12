Read full article on original website
Repubs r SHEEP
2d ago
There is a reason trump's son-in-law got 2 billion dollars from the Saudis there is also a reason trump got millions of dollars for Liv golf
PAYASO 1
3d ago
And so the plot thickens and the cheese gets more binding. wonder why trump hasn't announced his candidacy?
Dody Schmidt
2d ago
do you understand this people..trump has sold Us out over and over .wthu..
MSNBC
Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump
Despite a mountain of evidence from the Jan. 6 Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland is still sending mixed messages about whether he’ll prosecute former President Trump. Former U.S. Attorney Barb McQuade and Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump discuss the Justice Department’s hesitation and signs that the GOP is withdrawing support for Trump 2024.July 23, 2022.
Rudy Giuliani says Trump will 'raid every one of Biden's houses' if the former president wins the 2024 presidential election
Giuliani says Trump will "raid every one of Biden's houses" if the ex-president runs and wins in 2024. "Breaking into the home of a former president is a political act," Giuliani told The New York Post. The FBI is probing Trump for potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction...
Former NYPD Commissioner says if FBI raid doesn't stop Trump, 'their next move will be assassination'
Following the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik tweeted what he thinks will happen next if the raid doesn’t prevent Trump from running for office again.
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Ivanka Trump tried to convince dad Donald not to run for an unprecedented second term when she reunited with him — after spending months apart — at mom Ivana’s funeral. “Ivanka pulled Donald aside at a family gathering and had a heart-to-heart with him,” an insider exclusively tells OK!.
Team Putin Airs Insane Offer to ‘Help’ America and ‘Save’ Trump
It has been a difficult week for the Kremlin. For one, a devastating attack on a Russian air base in occupied Crimea had government officials and state media outlets scrambling to convince citizens that Ukrainian forces weren’t responsible for the explosions that rocked the Saki air base, as an exodus of frightened tourists clogged the Crimean bridge and other roadways that connect the occupied peninsula to the Russian mainland.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
AOL Corp
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
Lara Trump reveals what she knows about Mar-a-Lago 'mole'
Former President Donald Trump has no knowledge of an informant giving a tip to the FBI prompting the raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday, according to his daughter-in-law.
Trump's ex-press secretary says Brett Kavanaugh was assassinated (he is very much alive)
Former press secretary for Donald Trump, Kayleigh McEnany, called an attempted attack on Brett Kavanaugh the "Kavanaugh assassination", leading to some mockery online. McEnany, 34, criticized the media and White House for the lack of attention on the attempted attack on Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh. "You look at the left,...
Russia-Ukraine war: invasion ‘starting to fail’ and Russian forces suffering huge losses, says UK – as it happened
At a meeting of European defence ministers, Ben Wallace says Russia ‘unlikely to ever succeed in occupying Ukraine’
Trump warns 'terrible things are going to happen' if the country's temperature isn't cooled
Trump warned Monday that "terrible things" will happen if the country's temperature isn't cooled. "People are so angry at what is taking place," Trump told Fox News Digital on Monday. Trump has been making offers to "help" while also issuing warnings about anger he has helped incite. Former President Donald...
Liz Cheney says Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has 'lined himself up almost entirely' with Trump: 'I think that's very dangerous'
Cheney says she "would find it very difficult" to back a potential DeSantis White House bid in 2024. The Wyoming GOP lawmaker told the NYT that DeSantis has aligned himself very closely with Trump. Cheney has been one of Trump's most forceful GOP critics in rejecting his 2020 election claims.
NY Times columnist admits he was 'wrong' about Trump's supporters, says Russian collusion story was a 'hoax'
The New York Times published a series of op-eds by its opinion columnists Thursday that began with the phrase "I Was Wrong About." As part of the collection, Bret Stephens admitted he was wrong to label Trump supporters "appalling." Stephens said, "The worst line I ever wrote as a pundit"...
Bill Barr Says Evidence 'Building' Against Trump in DOJ's Jan. 6 Probe
The former attorney general assessed Friday that the Justice Department is getting "deeper and deeper" into the probe of Trump and top administration officials.
Ex-Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says FBI informant likely ‘very close’ to ex-president
One of former president Donald Trump’s former chiefs of staff says that the source of information which led to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago would have had to be someone “very close” to Mr Trump and who knew where he kept the documents he took from the White House before leaving office. Mick Mulvaney, who served as the director of the Office of Management and Budget before Mr Trump tapped him as acting chief of staff from January 2019 to March 2020, told CNN on Thursday that the search of Mr Trump’s property most likely came after federal investigators...
A top Wisconsin election official says Trump called him last week urging him to decertify Biden's 2020 election win in the state
The Wisconsin State Assembly speaker says Donald Trump is still trying to decertify Joe Biden's win. Robin Vos told a local outlet Trump raised the topic last week after a court ruled on ballot boxes. Trump has used his social-media platform recently to criticize Vos. A Wisconsin election official says...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
