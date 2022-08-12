Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Anne Heche's Death: 'Very Disturbing'
"She was a wonderful actress, she really was," O'Donnell said in a TikTok video about Heche, who passed away from injuries suffered in a car crash last week.
Washington Examiner
Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing
The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
Princess Anne Slammed for 'Cold' Response to Diana's Baby News in Old Clip
Viewers of HBO's "The Princess" have reacted with shock at Anne's "very shady" and "aggressive" response to a question about the birth of Prince William in 1982
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nipsey Hussle Given Special Honor on What Would've Been His 37th Birthday
The late rapper's longtime partner, Lauren London, spoke during a ceremony on Monday.
Johnny Depp Announces His Return to Directing After Amber Heard Trial
The actor will direct and co-produce a new feature about the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
'Hilarious' Unauthorized Production of 'Hamilton' Goes Viral: '#Scamilton'
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has spoken out about the "illegal" play.
Depp Fans Accuse Amber Heard of Staging 2020 Black Lives Matter Photo
"It's obvious to her everything is a PR move," one person wrote on Twitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Five Days' Creator and Cast Avoided Glorifying Disaster in Katrina Drama
Carlton Cuse, Vera Farmiga and Cherry Jones spoke to Newsweek about their new Apple TV+ show, "Five Days at Memorial."
'Orphan: First Kill' Has an Even Bigger Twist Than the Original
Star Isabelle Fuhrman tells "Newsweek" that her "jaw literally dropped to the floor" when she read the prequel's script and got to the plot twist.
Who Was Piko Preston? Social Media Star Dead at 43
Piko Preston posted humorous videos on TikTok, where he had a large following.
Adele Reveals She Canceled Vegas Residency Because It Had 'No Soul'
Adele said that she agonized over the decision and had been awake for 30 hours before posting her tearful announcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Garner Surprises Teacher With 10 Boxes of Books, Personal Note
The West Virginia native gifted a teacher from the same state 10 boxes of books for her classroom this upcoming school year.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
937M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0