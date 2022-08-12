ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightsville Beach, NC

thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
OAK ISLAND, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
wunc.org

Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina

The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
LELAND, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC

Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina

Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
MUSIC

