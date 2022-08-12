Read full article on original website
A travel guide to Wilmington, North CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerWilmington, NC
Ready for Adventure at the Beach? Spend the Night in a Shipping Container!The Planking TravelerCarolina Beach, NC
Historic CF Pope school film screening on Aug. 4 will raise funds for scholarshipsClaudia StackBurgaw, NC
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County baseball team celebrate Dixie Youth World Series Win with a splash
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Town Creek 8U baseball team celebrated Sunday, their Dixie Youth World Series win at The Barn in Leland. It didn’t take long for the players to change out of their uniforms into swimsuits to cool off on an inflated waterslide. There were...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
foxwilmington.com
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
wunc.org
Offshore wind projected to bring at least 14,000 jobs to North Carolina
The two proposed offshore wind projects in North Carolina are expected to bring between 14,000 and 28,000 jobs during the construction phase. They're located at the northern and southern ends of the state, with the Kittyhawk project to the north split between North Carolina and Virginia. During a North Carolina...
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WECT
Lightning strike causes Brunswick Plantation house fire
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - For the second time in less than three weeks, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire caused by a lightning strike. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Calabash firefighters responded to a fire in the Brunswick Plantation development. Officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, making it the second of its kind in recent weeks.
wcti12.com
Rainfall and give-and-take for firefighters battling Pender County wildfire
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — Crew members continue to battle a forest fire in Pender County at the Holly Shelter Game Land. The fire originally started back on Aug. 2nd by lightning, was contained, and then re-started to burn this week. Right now, 25 percent of the fire has been...
WECT
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
WECT
Not guilty: Wilmington man free after waiting 7 years for murder trial
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It almost never happens: a not guilty verdict for a Wilmington man on trial for first-degree murder. Antonio Beatty was arrested in September 2015 for the murder of 25-year-old Carlton Whitley. Whitley was found shot in a parking lot in the 3500 block of Metting Road in July 2015. Beatty pleaded not guilty and has been waiting for his day in court ever since.
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Lowe’s Home Improvement first of many new businesses on the way in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction is now underway for a Lowe’s Home Improvement store that will join the growing Leland Town Center area. The building will be a 13,860-square-foot building, and have a 27,720-square-foot garden center. According to C & S Commercial Properties, owner and developer of Leland...
WECT
‘We are all working on this’: County leaders address concerns with homelessness in the community
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a recent sexual assault involving a homeless man and homeless woman, leaders in the community are addressing concerns about what they call a growing problem of homelessness. New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays said that city and county leaders have been working on a solution...
columbuscountynews.com
Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC
Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
WECT
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office announced Aug. 12 that Jason McCoy has been sentenced to 73-100 months in prison for his role in a 2020 death. Per the DA’s office, in April 2020, McCoy was driving near Shallotte when he ran off the...
iheart.com
This Is The Most Famous Band From North Carolina
Some cities across the country may be bigger hotspots for budding musicians, but musical artists can come from anywhere. Insider compiled a list of the most famous band from each state, and some of the musicians included on the list may come as a surprise. According to the site:. "To...
