Average gas prices in Alabama fell 8.9 cents in the past week, down to an average of $2.59 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabam are 60.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, but remain 69.4 cents a gallon higher than this time last year.

