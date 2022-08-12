Read full article on original website
Big Dogs, Big Hearts event sees several adoptions, more awareness
The mother of prisoner of war Alex Drueke and the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter partnered together Saturday to host an adoption event geared toward the big dogs Drueke favored. Drueke adopted his 100-pound mastiff mix Diesel from TMAS two years ago. Currently, Drueke’s mother Bunny Drueke is caring for Diesel....
Bright Spots: LuLu is the bomb dog
There are hundreds of new faces this school year at Demopolis Middle School in Marengo County. Among them is one who’s a little different. She’s got massive ears, plenty of fur and one super important job. LuLu is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in explosive device detection, but...
Man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges from 2020
A 23-year-old man accused of animal cruelty in 2020 pleaded guilty last week. Blane Colburn pleaded guilty to first-degree animal cruelty after a video widely shared on social media showed Colburn dumping three young dogs from a crate and throwing two against the wall was reported to police two years ago.
Gas prices fall another 8.9 cents over past week
Average gas prices in Alabama fell 8.9 cents in the past week, down to an average of $2.59 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabam are 60.1 cents per gallon lower than this time last month, but remain 69.4 cents a gallon higher than this time last year.
