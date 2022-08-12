ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX59

Notre Dame loses WR Davis, names starting QB

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame receiver Avery Davis will miss the season after tearing a ligament in his right knee. Notre Dame also announced Saturday sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner will start the opener against Ohio State on Sept. 3. The school said Davis, a senior and team captain who was penciled in to […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

SOUND OFF on Sports: High School Football with Jim Peters

(LAPORTE, IN) - Jim Peters of jimpeterssports.com stopped by the studio to talk about the upcoming football season for the LaPorte Slicers, New Prairie Cougars, Michigan City Wolves, and South Central Satellites, including his season predictions. Listen to the full episode of SOUND OFF below. And, follow the LaPorte Slicers...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
seniorsmatter.com

Transportation for Seniors in South Bend

Being a family owned and operated business, our promise to our clients is to respond to their needs in an expedient, accommodating and courteous manner. Our company mission is, very simply, we want to provide our clients with the most satisfying experience one can have while traveling in one of our vehicles. We do this by providing our drivers with the most comprehensive training available, and making safety our #1 priority.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Inside Indiana Business

$18M approved for northeast Indiana projects

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority has approved $18 million in new Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative grants. The organization says the funding will be used for six projects in Allen, Huntington, Noble, and Wabash counties. The RDA says the latest award accounts for more than 35% of its...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS 11

Indiana VA clinic to be named in honor of Rep. Jackie Walorski

INDIANAPOLIS — The House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill by Indiana lawmakers Friday to rename a Veterans Affairs clinic after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The bill, which passed unanimously, calls for the clinic to be renamed the "Jackie Walorski VA Clinic." Walorski, who served on the Committee on...
INDIANA STATE
News Now Warsaw

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Family of Mercedes Lain holds vigil a year after her death

GROVERTOWN, Ind. (WNDU) - A candlelight vigil was held honoring Mercedes Lain, the 11-month-old from Plymouth who was murdered roughly a year ago in Starke county. As her family released the balloons, they looked skyward and said, “Fly high, Sadie bug. We miss you more than anything, and we love you to the moon and back.”
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Former State Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill Expected to Run for Congress

MISHAWAKA, Ind.–You might remember former Indiana Atty. Gen. Curtis Hill, accused of sexual misconduct by several women and essentially removed from candidacy for his office by the state Republican Party. Hill is expected to file today to run for Congress. IndyPolitics reports Hill will file to replace Jackie Walorski,...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Fremont Park Block Party 2

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

3 workers injured in SB Motor Speedway crash

From New Buffalo to Detroit, over 200 miles and more than 250 sales are happening in yards, garages, and parking lots along U.S. 12 Heritage Trail. Happening at Mishawaka’s George Wilson Park, there are four 300-foot-long slides perfect for fun for all ages.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Pedestrian hit by train on Hendricks Street

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a train on Hendricks Street, the Mishawaka Police Department reported. At 11:55 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to the Hendricks Street crossing of the Norfolk Southern Railroad. According to the investigation, a 30-year-old man appeared to be...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Kalamazoo Gazette

Indiana man killed in crash on U.S. 131

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – An Indiana resident died early Sunday morning following a fatal crash, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies reported. The individual’s name and age were not immediately available. Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 11, along U.S. 131...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Charlie

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got to meet a dog named Charlie who is currently at Pet Refuge and is looking for a new home. If you want to adopt Charlie or any other animal from Pet Refuge, you can reach them at 574-231-1122, or you can visit them at 4626 South Burnett Drive in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN

