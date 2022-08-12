Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Bleacher Report
AP Preseason Poll 2022: Complete College Football Rankings Released
Alabama enters the 2022 season as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press poll and a clear favorite to win another championship. The Crimson Tide lost to Georgia in the national title game last season, but a strong returning core of players makes Alabama the team to beat once again.
Bleacher Report
Top College Football Freshmen in Best Position for Key Roles in 2022
Most of the time in college football, you worry about your team's recruiting class, get all excited about the signees then tend to forget about the players a couple of years while they develop and mature. But that isn't always the case. Plenty of times, true freshmen come into their...
Bleacher Report
Steve Worster, 2-Time All-American FB at Texas, Dies at Age 73
Two-time All-American fullback and two-time national champion Steve Worster, who served as the bedrock and inspiration for head coach Darrell Royal's wishbone offense at the University of Texas, died Saturday at the age of 73. Worster's alma mater announced his passing Sunday. "Steve was the toughest football player I have...
NFL・
Beloved Youth Football Coach is Killed During Game — and Suspect Is Opposing Coach, Whose Brother Was NFL Star
A disagreement between two youth football coaches in Texas allegedly led to a deadly shooting during a game Saturday evening. According to a Lancaster Police Department news release, 43-year-old football coach Mike Hickmon was allegedly shot to death by 39-year-old Yaqub Talib — a coach on the opposing team and brother to ex-NFL player Aqib Talib.
Bleacher Report
LSU's Myles Brennan Steps Away from Football amid QB Battle with Daniels, Nussmeier
The LSU Tigers and head coach Brian Kelly announced Monday that quarterback Myles Brennan is leaving the team and ending his college football career. Brennan had been battling Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier for the starting quarterback gig this summer. In 18 games across five seasons, the sixth-year senior threw...
