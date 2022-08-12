Read full article on original website
1 arrested on methamphetamine trafficking charge, five charged with possession in McCracken County drug investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man on a drug trafficking charge and five other people on possession charges in a drug investigation it says is ongoing. Detectives suspected drug activity at a home on North 6th Street, the sheriff's office says, and...
McCracken County man arrested after leading officers on vehicle chase in Paducah, police say
PADUCAH — A man faces multiple charges after police say he harassed a woman before leading officers on a vehicle chase — nearly hitting another driver — followed by a foot chase through a Paducah neighborhood. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded Friday to a disturbance...
Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal gives no indication to who he'll appoint as Marshall County Sheriff
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Sheriff Eddie will stay in office through September. This after he previously announced he would retire at the end of July. McGuire then pushed his retirement back a month to the end of August, and now again until the end of next month.
Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile
PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
Man found dead at factory in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 that one male was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died.
After deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, experts give advice on preventing gas-related accidents
WYATT, MO — A man is dead and nine other people are injured after a house explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, Monday. The man who died because of the blast was in his 20s, and two of the nine injured remain in critical condition Tuesday. The sheriff's office says the remaining seven victims are in stable condition.
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
‘I thought it was an earthquake’ — witnesses share details of Missouri house explosion
WYATT, MO — One man is dead and nine people are injured after a home on Pecan Street in Wyatt, Missouri, exploded early Monday morning. Mississippi County Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says the explosion is gas related. The victims range in age from 6 months old to adults....
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Trigg County
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old woman from Trigg County was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cadiz over the weekend, the county coroner's office says. The Trigg County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz was killed in the crash, which happened Sunday on New Hope Road in Cadiz.
Fulton County Transit Authority collecting supplies for eastern Kentucky flood victims
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Fulton County Transit Authority is stepping up to help flood victims in eastern Kentucky. The transit authority is collecting donations and delivering them to those in need. FCTA is focusing on the area served by LKLP Community Action, which provides public transportation. The transit...
Lane restriction in place for work zone along U.S. 641 in Calloway County
MURRAY, KY — A lane restriction is in place at mile point 10.9 along U.S. 641 north of Murray in Calloway County to allow for a construction project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. Northbound and southbound traffic is restricted to one lane in the work zone, which is less...
One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois
JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
Marshall County senior athletes honor favorite teachers
PADUCAH, KY -- Everyone has had at least one teacher that has stood out above the rest and impacted your life for the better. On Tuesday afternoon, several senior athletes at Marshall County traveled to schools across the county to honor their favorite teachers. Athletes presented their favorite teachers at...
8/15 Big Fish
PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital launches period product access program
PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is launching a program to combat period stigma and provide access to menstrual products for young people who need them. The hospital says the program will provide menstrual products to young women and menstrual education to students, as well as their teachers and coaches.
Paducah school board kick off school year with discussion of student equity, COVID-19 sick days, property tax rates
PADUCAH — Several high-interest items were on the agenda at the Paducah Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night. Those included a student trip to an equity institute, Advanced Placement classes, tax rates and COVID-related days for staff. First, Student Junior Board Representatives Coryon Brooks and Jayda Reed...
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #5 Pryor Lamb
PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Pryor Lamb the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Hopkinsville’s Marc Clark: "He’s a quarterback. That’s what he is. He’s born and bred to be a quarterback. He lives it; he eats it and breathes it and sleeps it. Everything he does is to be that quarterback. I expect him to have just a monster senior year."
Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #4 Jax Rogers
PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield linebacker the #4 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some area coaches had to say about Rogers being on the list:. Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He is the prototypical type of kid that you want in...
