Mccracken County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police requests help to locate missing juvenile

PADUCAH- Paducah Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing juvenile. 17-year-old Jaedyn Bennett was last seen at Anderson Court. There was no description in what Bennett might be wearing. She's a 5'2" white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on...
PADUCAH, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
County
Mccracken County, KY
Mccracken County, KY
Crime & Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Man found dead at factory in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, KY — A death investigation is underway at CC Metals and Alloys in Calvert City, Kentucky. The Marshall County coroner confirmed to Local 6 that one male was found dead at the factory. We're working to learn more about how the man died.
CALVERT CITY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says, 9 seriously injured

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO — A man has died following an explosion in Wyatt, Missouri, that injured multiple people, Mississippi County Sheriff's Capt. Barry Morgan says. Earlier Monday morning, Morgan told Local 6 that 10 people were hospitalized because of the explosion, with serious burn injuries reported. Shortly before noon, Morgan said the nine remaining victims' injuries are beginning to escalate in severity.
WYATT, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — A 19-year-old woman from Trigg County was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Cadiz over the weekend, the county coroner's office says. The Trigg County Coroner's Office says 19-year-old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz was killed in the crash, which happened Sunday on New Hope Road in Cadiz.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

More photos from the scene

One victim in Wyatt, Missouri, house explosion has died, sheriff's captain says. The victims were taken to hospitals in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Paducah. Serious burn injuries were reported.
WYATT, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpsdlocal6.com

Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School

PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

West Nile virus detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois

JACKSON COUNTY, IL — West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Jackson County, Illinois, the local health department announced Tuesday. The Jackson County Health Department says routine testing identified the first batch of West Nile-positive mosquitoes of 2022 in the county. The mosquitoes were collected near Murphysboro on Aug. 16.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County senior athletes honor favorite teachers

PADUCAH, KY -- Everyone has had at least one teacher that has stood out above the rest and impacted your life for the better. On Tuesday afternoon, several senior athletes at Marshall County traveled to schools across the county to honor their favorite teachers. Athletes presented their favorite teachers at...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

8/15 Big Fish

PADUCAH, KY -- Check out this Monday edition of Big Ol Fish. Send your fish pictures to: bigfish@wpsdlocal6.com.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital launches period product access program

PADUCAH — Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital is launching a program to combat period stigma and provide access to menstrual products for young people who need them. The hospital says the program will provide menstrual products to young women and menstrual education to students, as well as their teachers and coaches.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #5 Pryor Lamb

PADUCAH, KY -- Local high school football coaches voted McCracken County's Pryor Lamb the #5 Player of Gridiron Glory in 2022. Here's what they had to say about him:. Hopkinsville's Marc Clark: "He's a quarterback. That's what he is. He's born and bred to be a quarterback. He lives it; he eats it and breathes it and sleeps it. Everything he does is to be that quarterback. I expect him to have just a monster senior year."
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Top 10 Players of Gridiron Glory: #4 Jax Rogers

PADUCAH, KY -- Area coaches voted Mayfield linebacker the #4 ranked player heading into the 2022 high school football season. Here are what some area coaches had to say about Rogers being on the list:​. Caldwell County's Will Barnes: "He is the prototypical type of kid that you want in...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

