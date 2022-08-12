For Aug. 16, 2022, Joltik will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Joltik cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, yet!. Joltik’s Shiny version has yet to be added to the game, and there’s no news yet as to when it will show up. We can probably expect it in an event that has to do with electric- or bug-type Pokémon, or even an event that features Pokémon in the Unova region.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO