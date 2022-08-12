Read full article on original website
Polygon
Jet ski racing classic Wave Race 64 splashing onto Nintendo Switch Online
Classic jet ski racing game Wave Race 64 will soon be available for anyone with a Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pack membership. Originally released in 1996 for the Nintendo 64, Wave Race 64 splashes onto Nintendo Switch on Aug. 19. The game’s iconic scenic locations — which include an...
Polygon
Overwatch account merging goes live to prep for Overwatch 2 cross-progression
When Overwatch 2 launches in October, Blizzard’s hero shooter will include cross-play and cross-progression across all of its platforms. Starting Tuesday, current Overwatch players can merge their accounts across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Windows PC, and Xbox, bringing their cosmetics, credits, and gameplay statistics together in a unified account. In...
Polygon
The campaign pre-order perk for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is pretty good
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 officially launches on Oct. 28, but players who pre-order the game (digitally, that is) will get early access to the game’s single-player campaign for a week, Activision announced Tuesday. It’s an atypical move for the Call of Duty franchise, which usually dangles access to multiplayer beta tests and cosmetics as pre-order incentives.
Polygon
Where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds in Fortnite
With the introduction of Goku and friends from Dragon Ball, Fortnite now has two new items: the Kamehameha and the Nimbus Cloud. Both of these items are mythic and can only be found in specific places. Our Fortnite guide explains where to find Kamehameha and Nimbus Clouds. You can grab...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Joltik be Shiny?
For Aug. 16, 2022, Joltik will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And no, Joltik cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, yet!. Joltik’s Shiny version has yet to be added to the game, and there’s no news yet as to when it will show up. We can probably expect it in an event that has to do with electric- or bug-type Pokémon, or even an event that features Pokémon in the Unova region.
Zapata will give 25 people the chance to fly his JetRacer craft for the first time
The vehicle operates over ground or water. It is a vertical take-off and landing aircraft. No qualifications are required by pilots. You may remember Franky Zapata from when he attempted to cross the English Channel in the air - on his homemade flyboard in 2019. Now, he is offering other people the opportunity to fly another one of his inventions: the JetRacer flying car.
Polygon
Genshin Impact ‘The Final Treasure’ world quest guide
In Genshin Impact’s last week of the “Summer Odyssey” Golden Apple Archipelago event, the last world quest “The Final Treasure” has finally been unlocked. The quest is fairly straight forward, but if you’re not paying attention, you may get literally lost in fog. Our...
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy codes guide
ILOVETOF (1 Gold Nucleus, 5 Weapon Batteries II) TOF666 (8,888 Gold, SR Relic Shard Box) TOF888 (8,888 Gold, 1 Black Nucleus, 10 Crispy Grilled Fish) We’re not entirely sure when these codes expire, but they are still working as of publication time. How to use Tower of Fantasy codes.
Polygon
Fortnite’s big Dragon Ball event brings skins, quests, anime episodes, and much more
Epic Games has officially unveiled the Dragon Ball crossover event that begins in Fortnite today, Aug. 16 — and it’s a big one. There’s more here than even yesterday’s fairly extensive leak suggested. Across a short trailer, a gameplay video (which was the basis of yesterday’s...
ComicBook
Marvel's Midnight Suns: Wolverine Gameplay Trailer Released
Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K are continuing to release new character-specific trailers for the upcoming video game despite the title's recent delay. The Marvel-branded video game is now set to release at some point before March 31, 2023 for a number of platforms, but no definitive release date has been announced. For now, however, fans will have to be satisfied with new trailers every so often like the one focusing on Wolverine's gameplay in the upcoming turn-based, tactical video game.
Polygon
Roll-and-write board games are having their moment in the sun
The COVID-19 lockdown was truly the best of times and worst of times for the board game industry. Forced inside for months on end, consumer demand for board games skyrocketed while supply chain problems made getting those games harder and harder. The most popular games to come out of the pandemic are the roll-and-writes, a genre of game that lends itself well to socially distanced and even Zoom-based gameplay. That popularity was reflected at this year’s Gen Con, where the presence of these games at numerous companies’ booths suggested that we’re entering a new age of innovation for the genre.
Top Speed
This Green and Black Ford Mustang Boss 302 is Downright Mesmerizing
Few American automotive slogans carry the weight and heritage of "Boss". Indicative in the name, this was not any standard Mustang. The story goes that the original designer would reply "the boss’s car" when asked what he was working on. The result was an American icon with pedigree and...
CARS・
Polygon
New Lord of the Rings game coming from Take-Two and a company that helped make the movies
A new Lord of the Rings game is on the way, this time from Take-Two Interactive’s Private Division. The publishing label is known for games like The Outer Worlds and Hades. This time around, though, it is partnering with the interactive game division Wētā Workshop, a New Zealand-based company that made props and did special effects work on the Lord of the Rings movies.
Polygon
Goku hits the Griddy, changing Fortnite forever
Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus have all made their way onto Fortnite as of Tuesday morning. The cast of characters are fully playable in Fortnite, and come to the game as part of a larger in-game event and collaboration Epic is doing with Dragon Ball Super. Of course, part...
NFL・
Polygon
Watch a comic book artist make a Final Fantasy-inspired game in real time
Giannis Milonogiannis is a comic book artist known for his work on DC comics, like the Batman series Future State: Gotham. But now he’s shifted his work toward a new kind of project: developing a Final Fantasy-esque RPG inspired by the original PlayStation. As he works on this project, he has documented each step of the process and shared it on social media. It’s been a joy to follow online.
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor First Test: Absolutely Awesome
From the driver's seat of the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, a pond looks like a puddle, a boulder field looks like a gravel road, and a Mitsubishi Mirage looks like a speed bump. This $70,095 off-road colossus—it's 85.7 inches wide and has 37-inch-tall tires—bounds across the gnarliest terrain and towers over traffic with an air of invincibility that shrinks everything in its path. Objects in the windshield are larger than they appear when you're riding this high, literally and metaphorically.
CARS・
Polygon
Call of Duty accused of swiping another skin, this time from a former employee
A new skin for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting suspiciously side-eyed for its similarity to a different game’s character skin, just weeks after publisher Activision was accused of copying an artist’s work for Call of Duty cosmetics. One of the people who appears to take issue with Call of Duty’s new Doomsayer operator skin is a former Activision employee who used to work on the first-person shooter franchise.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
Hypebae
Nike Set to Release Air More Uptempo Slides
Nike is back in the business of making headlines with the announcement of the Air More Uptempo Slides. As an addition to the collection, the Swoosh has transformed the classic ’90s basketball style into a pair of slides. The design pays homage to NBA veteran Scottie Pippen’s Air More...
