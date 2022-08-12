Read full article on original website
The 10 Best DC Animated Movie Universe Films, Ranked
The major comic book giants Marvel and DC seem to enjoy showing off how their respective superheroes are all part of a huge collective universe. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven that this concept can be pulled off successfully, breaking new ground in the film industry. On the other hand, DC has struggled a bit in this department.
'I Am Groot' Is Exactly What the MCU Needs More Of
I Am Groot is the latest Marvel series to hit Disney+, and it’s very different from basically every other thing that Marvel has to offer. The short series is made up of short films, each of which focuses on Groot, a popular character from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Most GOTG fans are sure to be a little surprised by the tone, pacing, and all around content of I Am Groot, as it is much slower and simpler than its source material. Still, this series has added something invaluable to the franchise that came before and will come after it. In fact, I Am Groot should serve as inspiration for the MCU's next steps.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
'The Mighty Ones' Season 3 Trailer Sees the Backyard Friends Facing a Hipster Paradise [Exclusive]
The team is returning to the yard! Collider is happy to share this brand-new exclusive trailer for Season 3 of the animated series The Mighty Ones as the team finds themselves in a new and strange backyard with new owners in the house. The series is set to return to both Hulu and Peacock on September 1, 2022.
Disney's 'Big Thunder Mountain' Movie in Development With 'Hawkeye' Directors Bert & Bertie Attached
Another classic Disney ride is coming full steam ahead as Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie are attached to a Big Thunder Mountain film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The feature film will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free. The film will be based on the iconic ride...
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Guillermo Del Toro Introduces First-Look Video For His Netflix Series
Guillermo Del Toro fans have a lot to look forward to this year. Aside from his haunting, stop-motion animated version of Pinocchio, the acclaimed director and screenwriter is also helming a sinister Netflix series called Cabinet of Curiosities. The series premiere is a little while away – it debuts in late October – but the streamer released today a first-look video with Del Toro himself in order to get us hyped up. The anthology series will tell stories that defy the notions of the horror genre and navigate through the sinister, macabre, gothic, and creepy territory.
"Weird Al" Yankovic, Padma Lakshmi, Melissa Rauch & More Join Cast of Disney's 'Firebuds'
Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series. Firebuds hails from...
How To Watch 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Where Is the MCU Series Streaming?
Public defenders rejoice - the legal profession’s own ass-kicking superheroine has finally made it to the screen with the debut of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, a spin-off of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the same vein as Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. Tatiana Maslany stars as 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters, who gains some of the powers of her cousin Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, as a result of a mixed-up blood transfusion. The resulting attention threatens to upend the normal life she’s built for herself, but finding a date and winning her cases might soon be the least of her worries.
10 Highest Rated A24 Comedy Films, According to IMDb
A24 is a name that any film buff has probably heard thousands of times. It's the film studio responsible for allowing many great and upcoming filmmakers to express their true vision and have complete creative control over their films. The studio's main success has arisen from their popular horror, and that's what most people probably associate A24 with, surreal and more artsy "horror" films that have essentially become a genre of their own. People often forget that A24 produces all genre films, though, one of which has been seeing a great rise in recent years is their "comedy" films.
'Westworld' Season 4 Ending Explained: Can Humanity Be Saved?
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the finale of Westworld Season 4. Westworld has long struggled to stick the landing. More often than not, the show has gotten lost in its own mythology, trying to one-up reveals in a battle with its very own fans that results in the season feeling disjointed, if not altogether a waste of time (looking at you Season 3). The fourth season of the HBO sci-fi series isn’t immune to the mistakes of its past seasons, but the series is inarguably the strongest Westworld season since its debut. With Season 4’s finale officially out, we have much to dive into from the Armageddon that was Season 4, Episode 8 to Dolores’ (Evan Rachel Wood) new world.
‘The Princess’ Review: The Life and Death of Diana Spencer Is Superficially Explored
The Princess is not the first film to be made about Princess Diana Spencer, nor is it likely to be the last. Before and after her tragic death, she has been the focus of a long list of biopics that have all largely been forgotten. Just last year, there was the evocative Pablo Larraín film Spencer, which emerged as one of the more compassionate yet no less painful portraits of her life to date. One almost wishes it could have ended there and that the memory of the woman could be left to rest for at least a little while. Alas, there always seems to be a perpetual hunger for more and more about her short time on this Earth even as she has less and less to give. With every new revisiting of her life, one wonders what is actually left to explore.
'Blank' Trailer Teases a Dystopian Writer's Retreat With No Escape [Exclusive]
Writer's block is a real-life nightmare, though the upcoming new film Blank makes the notion so much worse. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal the trailer for the film, which shows Rachel Shelley as an author struggling with writer's block who goes to a high-tech resort to find some peace.
'Funny Games' Is So Much More Than Brotherly Love
It’s widely held that Michael Haneke (The Piano Teacher, Amour) is a singular, powerfully disturbing, and provocative voice in European cinema, and he gained international recognition with the controversial Funny Games. Released in 1997 and followed a decade later by an equally unsettling American shot-for-shot remake, Haneke’s purpose (the aim of most of his work) was to provoke audiences by presenting them with a dialogue of violence between those watching and the characters carrying out the horrific events unfolding on-screen. The story concerns two dandy-mannered outcasts, Paul (Arno Frisch) and Peter (Frank Giering), violently dismantling the upper-middle-class family unit via torture, humiliation, and murder. Haneke broke the mold in how he reconstructed the type of villain usually operating within this genre: The sociopaths here defy the traditional brutal and hypermasculine home invaders of horror cinema’s blood-spattered past. When the antagonistic duo isn’t meta-speaking directly to the viewer or tormenting the inhabitants of the house they’re pillaging, they are being catty towards each other in a way that is highly suggestive and a bit more intimate than brotherly love.
9 of the Best Contemporary Romance Movies Based On Novels
When reading a book, we often imagine the characters and towns coming to life, quirks and all. But what's better than watching the author's vision come to life on the silver screen? Over the years, countless bestsellers have been adapted into movies and TV shows. Many films based on romance...
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks Take a Pro-Choice Stand in 'Call Jane' Trailer
Roadside Attractions has revealed a trailer for Call Jane, a drama starring Sigourney Weaver and Elizabeth Banks. Based on real events, the movie centers around a group of women that puts together a support system for other women in need of abortion in the late 1960s. Needless to say, their attitude spiked controversy, but also inspired the formation of other groups that take action despite misogynistic laws. The movie is set to premiere in late October.
Michael Myers, The Grabber, and More Coming to This Year's Halloween Horror Nights
Terror is coming back to Universal Studios. Today the frightening and terrifying slate for Universal Orlando Resort’s Halloween Horror Nights has been released, and it's enough to excite any horror fan. The event will begin Friday, September 2, and runs select nights through October 31, with houses featuring iconic horror villains and some new ones too.
'The Undeclared War' Review: This Thriller Series About Cyberwarfare Gets Lost in the Code
The most significant conflict in The Undeclared War is the one the show is undertaking with itself. While the title refers to the specific type of confrontation between opposing powers where no official declaration of war is made, it could just as easily be about the story’s competing impulses that it never manages to resolve. Is it a political thriller about the fraught future of cyberwarfare? A drama about who gets caught in the digital crossfire? A statement about the way those in power further escalate geopolitical disputes for their own gain? It sporadically grasps at all of these potential themes yet never comprehensively excavates any of them, resulting in an experience that is both meandering and mundane. For every scene that feels a bit sharper, there are multiple that are painfully dull. For all the many contemporary connections it lays out, its superficial story remains largely detached and directionless.
