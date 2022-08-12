Read full article on original website
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
‘Anne Never Truly Loved Me… I Was Being Used’: The Full Story Of Hollywood’s Nastiest Bust-Up — In Ellen’s Own Bitter Words
It started as a Hollywood love story for the new millennium: Girl meets girl, they fall in love and the lovers live happily ever.But for Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche, it just wasn’t meant to be — and ended in allegations of infidelity, charges of social climbing, a drug overdose, and shattered dreams of a baby.“If you could have shot the scene when I met Ellen, the lights would go dim, and everybody would go blurry,” Heche said in an interview shortly after they met.The scene was an Oscar party in 1997. “I came toward her across a crowded...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
A person benefited from Anne Heche’s organs after she was taken off life support
Anne Heche is no longer with us after she has been taken off life support. However, one of her dreams became a reality when she was able to donate organs to someone in need. “Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support,” the star’s rep told...
Comedian Teddy Ray dies at 32
Riverside County coroner's office is investigating the death of the comedian from the Los Angeles area who died Friday at a private residence.
AOL Corp
Kristin Chenoweth's naughty answer stuns Steve Harvey on 'Family Feud': 'I'm a good Christian girl, forgive me'
Emmy- and Tony-winning star Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity Sunday on Celebrity Family Feud. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey — and everyone else in the studio — with a lewd answer on the very first question. “You know what, I'm really...
Collider
'Day Shift' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Jamie Foxx Film
Since the advent of silent movies, vampire movies have been a mainstay of international cinema. As a result, the way vampires are portrayed in pop culture is heavily influenced by these movies. For decades, Hollywood has looked to these blood-sucking monsters for filmmaking inspiration. One of the most well-known subgenres...
Collider
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
Collider
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Collider
7 Best TV Shows About Stand-Up Comedy, From 'Hacks' to 'Seinfeld'
While it may seem simple to depict stand-up comedy on screen — simply point the camera at the subject telling jokes, and you’re home free — a truly satisfying series about the ins and outs of both live comedy performance and the life of a stand-up is a rare find. Often, the stand-up on screen must be genuinely funny (an audience of people laughing won’t save the scene from that), or, alternatively, both the jokes themselves and the camera must reflect where the character is at during that point in their lives or in their stand-up career. However, there are a few television series that do all of the above, and also manage to make us root for their protagonists the whole way through. From slapstick '90s sitcoms like Seinfeld to more recent, moodier dark comedies like Hacks, the following titles are exceptional in their depiction of stand-up comedy.
Collider
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Collider
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes $1.37 Billion at Global Box Office
Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick grossed $7.1 million domestically and $8.4 million from 64 international markets this weekend, taking its global box office haul to a staggering $1.37 billion. The film has made $673 million domestically and $704 million internationally after 12 weekends. Worldwide, Maverick is now the 13th highest-grossing...
Collider
Maggie Q Crashed a $350K Car on the Set of 'Mission: Impossible III'
In a soon-to-be 7-film action franchise like Mission: Impossible, it's nearly impossible to not have a few sports car causalities along the way. During episode 201 of the M:I-devoted Light the Fuse podcast, star Maggie Q who plays field agent Zhen Lei in Mission: Impossible III, admits that during filming she managed to do just that. In a frightening stunt-gone-wrong scenario, the actress tells a memorable but harrowing story of how she crashed an Italian sports car due to a wardrobe malfunction.
Collider
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
Collider
Scream Queen: The 10 Best Jamie Lee Curtis Horror Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes
Jamie Lee Curtis is a horror icon and the best survivor girl ever in a horror movie. It also doesn't hurt that her mom (Janet Leigh) starred in Psycho. Psycho could be considered one of the best horror movies ever made. Another movie that is considered one of the best...
Collider
Get Your 'Freaky' On With the Blissfield Butcher Mask and Dagger From Trick or Treat Studios
Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.
Collider
‘A League of Their Own’ Season 1 Ending Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains A League of Their Own spoilers.Amazon Prime Video’s A League of Their Own, a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name, follows the inaugural season of the women’s baseball team, the Rockford Peaches. Set in 1943, this season not only shows the formation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and the Rockford Peaches’ underdog story, but it also tells the story of Maxine “Max” Chapman (Chanté Adams), a talented pitcher who dreams of playing professional baseball, but struggles to find a team because of the racism and sexism prevalent in this period.
Collider
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
Collider
‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking
The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Is Done 'Carrying' G-Unit, Says There Won’t Ever Be A Reunion Album
50 Cent has said he’s done “carrying” G-Unit and that it’s unlikely the Queens group will ever make another record together. During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Friday (August 12), Fif was asked whether he would ever reunite with Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo for another project or work on a G-Unit documentary.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
