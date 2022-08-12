Read full article on original website
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Will Release on Netflix During Four-Day Event
Prepare to enter a world that is "beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time.” Netflix has announced the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The key word here being "release dates," as the eight-episode series will not be utilizing the familiar binge-style premiere like many other Netflix shows. The series is set to stagger the release across four days, starting on Friday, October 25 and going until Tuesday, October 28.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
'Mack & Rita' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Star-Studded Comedy Movie
Mack & Rita is a comedy film that serves an updated version of a story we have previously seen in films such as Big and 13 Going on 30. The movie focuses on Mack Martin, a 30-year-old writer who rarely seems to leave her house until she is persuaded to embark on a trip to Palm Springs for her best friend's bachelorette party. While there, she attends a past life regression ceremony and is magically transformed into her future self, 70-year-old "Aunt Rita". Free to truly be herself, Mack seems to finally live a life free of limitations and fear, sparking a rollercoaster ride of romance, fun, and adventure.
‘She-Hulk’ EP Addresses Speculation Of Ghost Rider Appearance
With the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law looming on Disney+, there’s been a lot of speculation as to how the series ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the comics spotted an alleged reference to the character of Ghost Rider whose name is Johnny Blaze, with the last name being very visible. However, it turns out that the name of the character is Donny Blaze, who will be personified by actor Rhys Coiro. During the red carpet premiere of the series, Deadline asked him about his character but didn’t reveal too much. “He’s a very powerful and fantastic individual and he’s...
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
'Day Shift' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Jamie Foxx Film
Since the advent of silent movies, vampire movies have been a mainstay of international cinema. As a result, the way vampires are portrayed in pop culture is heavily influenced by these movies. For decades, Hollywood has looked to these blood-sucking monsters for filmmaking inspiration. One of the most well-known subgenres...
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
'Jurassic World Dominion' and 'Minions' Push Universal Past $3 Billion at Global Box Office For 2022
In the war to rebound back at the movie theaters since the pandemic hit, Universal becomes the first studio to pass $3 billion dollars at the global box office this year — and its the first studio to do so at all since 2019. Deadline reported the news and it is shocking given the success of films like Top Gun: Maverick (which is a Paramount film) and Spider-Man: No Way Home from Marvel Studios, but with Jurassic World: Dominion reaching $974.5M globally (with a breakdown of $601.4M internationally and $373.1M domestically), the dino-sized threequel certainly helped push Universal over the edge.
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
‘Bullet Train’ to Retain Top Spot at Weekend Box Office Despite Steep Drop
Sony’s Bullet Train is speeding along at the box office. With no competition in sight, the action film is expected to retain the top spot on the weekend charts with an estimated $13 million, after $3.86 million on its second Friday. Bullet Train had opened to $30 million in its debut weekend, and has now made a so-so $54 million domestically.
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in August 2022
The last full month of summer and a new month of programming on the Criterion Channel. There are collections in honor of composer Henry Mancini (Victor/Victoria) and Hollywood icon Myrna Loy, along with the customary releases of Criterion editions with exclusive supplemental features. Here are seven of the best options coming to the service in August 2022.
'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation
The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
'Prey' Shows Dan Trachtenberg's Gift For Transforming Franchises
There's no denying that Prey has become one of the biggest films in the Predator franchise. Not only has it received critical acclaim, but it's also the biggest debut for an original film or television series for Hulu. A large part of that success is due to the steady hand of director Dan Trachtenberg, who takes the film back to the basics that shaped the original Predator film. But it's only the latest in a series of films, including 10 Cloverfield Lane and the short film Portal - No Escape, that manage to revamp and reinvigorate their respective franchises.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
10 Highest Grossing Movies With the Lowest IMDb Scores
Commercial success and critical approval don't always go together. There have been hundreds of movies that are beloved by their small fan bases but which failed to find large audiences. Similarly, there have also been blockbusters that raked in big returns but drew negative, even hostile, reviews. Sometimes bad movies...
'For All Mankind': Unanswered Questions We Have After Season 3
Editor's Note: The following contains major spoilers for the finale of Season 3 of For All Mankind.After two time-jumps, multiple explosions, and a few babies later, Season 3 of For All Mankind has come to a close. If the judge of a great sci-fi show is not just how many questions it answers but how many new ones it raises, this alternate history drama is a hydra.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
