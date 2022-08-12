Read full article on original website
How To Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’: Where is the Anthology Series Streaming?
In 2011 The Walking Dead aired for the first time on AMC, and audiences were introduced to the largest zombie universe on screen to date. Over the past 11 years fans of the graphic novel-inspired franchise have viewed 11 seasons of the original show and dove into two spin-off series, (not to mention the six killer video games). Now fans of the zombified universe are getting something they haven’t seen before: an anthology series telling six very different, terrifying tales, introducing new characters, and continuing the stories of some past fan favorites.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Why Cam Is the Best Boyfriend Choice for Belly
The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age series available to stream on Prime Video, which takes viewers on a romantic, beach-filled summer that leaves people either wanting a whirlwind teenage romance or reminisce them. The show follows Belly (Lola Tung), a hopeless romantic 16-year-old who goes on an annual summer trip with her mom Laurel (Jackie Chung) and her older brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) to Cousins, a town perfect for both the quiet and the beach lovers. There, they stay in a house belonging to the Fishers, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), and her sons Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). This time, however, Belly feels she is over the awkward teenage phase and is now hoping to enjoy summer to the best of her abilities by meeting new people, exploring parts of town, and spending quality time with loved ones — all the while figuring out if she still has feelings for Conrad, her childhood crush.
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 7 Recap: Kidnapped or Rescued?
From Halloween to prom, is there any other event that sounds perfectly fitting for a high school setting with a thriller twist? The answer is yes, and having a carnival in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin not only enables more lies to be uncovered, but yet the presence of another iconic horror-like chase. In this chapter, we get to know more about Mouse's (Malia Pyles) dark past and fill in all the blanks about her odd habit of connecting with people that have missing children. Not only that, but Imogen (Bailee Madison) and Tabby's (Chandler Kinney) sexual assault experiences could be an even more important story to tell with Tabby's film project. These and other important moments for the main ensemble are showcased in Episode 7.
Why 'Twilight' Is an Okay Romance and a Phenomenal Family Drama
Twilight is having a renaissance. From Hot Topic selling merch to Tessa Violet recreating the iconic baseball scene in her music video for “Games,” it’s like we’ve been transported back to 2008. Whether you unabashedly love it, vehemently hate it, hate to love it, or love to hate it, the cultural impact of the franchise – in particular, the movies – can’t be denied. While the series is best known for its teen love triangle (Team Edward vs. Team Jacob is loyalty that runs deep to this day), the most compelling aspect of the story actually lies in its platonic relationships – namely, in the unique chosen family dynamic of the Cullens.
Henry Cavill Returns to Set For 'The Witcher' Season 3
Netflix’s The Witcher series has had its fair share of COVID complications, however, as per the site dedicated to show-related updates, Redanian Intelligence, The Geralt of Rivia is back in action on Season 3 sets. On July 25 the production halted abruptly while it was reported that lead star Henry Cavill had tested positive for COVID.
'House of the Dragon' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Game of Thrones Prequel Series
Fans of Game of Thrones - the never-ending feud-filled fantasy epic which graced our screens for 8 seasons can renew their hopes as the forever war-struck realm of the seven kingdoms is set for another bout of deception, strange alliances, betrayals, and scheming. Most fans of the record-breaking series are still reeling from the divisive series finale and somewhat tumultuous events at King’s Landing. But be rest assured the new HBO prequel series would blast you away (pun intended).
‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking
The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' to Premiere on Peacock
As fans of the action franchise patiently await the return of Keanu Weaves as the titular character with the release of John Wick: Chapter 4 next year, an update has been given for the highly anticipated spinoff series The Continental, which will now be moving to a new platform. The...
'Glorious': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Horror movies know no limits when it comes to wild plot lines or premises. Director Rebekah McKendry took full advantage of this fact while creating her latest film, Glorious. McKendry has a long history of working in a horror-based environment, from her job as Director of Marketing for Fangoria, to becoming Editor-in-Chief for Blumhouse.com. In addition to working for those well-known horror behemoths, McKendry also co-hosted the Killer POV podcast. It ran for 140 episodes on Geeknation before the podcast team moved to Blumhouse.com in 2016, changing the name to The Shock Waves podcast.
Where To Find The Pixar Ball Easter Egg In All 2010s Pixar Movies
The Pixar Ball - technically called the Luxo ball - made its animated debut in Pixar's 1986 short Luxo Jr., which also starred the company's famous Luxo lamp. But since the studio delved into feature films in 1995, these little symbols quickly became beloved Easter eggs. The Pixar Ball appeared...
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
‘She-Hulk’ EP Addresses Speculation Of Ghost Rider Appearance
With the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law looming on Disney+, there’s been a lot of speculation as to how the series ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the comics spotted an alleged reference to the character of Ghost Rider whose name is Johnny Blaze, with the last name being very visible. However, it turns out that the name of the character is Donny Blaze, who will be personified by actor Rhys Coiro. During the red carpet premiere of the series, Deadline asked him about his character but didn’t reveal too much. “He’s a very powerful and fantastic individual and he’s...
'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation
The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About
With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
'Rick And Morty': Unanswered Questions We Have Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is almost back and Dan Harmon’s show has a lot of questions to answer after last season’s cliffhanger. The series has mixed episodic adventures and establishing continuity throughout its first five seasons, but the breaking of the central finite curve fundamentally changes how the Smiths can inhabit their world. Fans want to see certain storylines picked up again, and a new trailer revealed some of those may be coming, although there were no obvious storylines, just some images here and there.
'Outrageous!' Is an Exuberant Celebration of Drag Culture
"If a caterpillar was afraid of wings, it would never become a butterfly." This line from the 1977 film Outrageous!, in which the movie's main character is persuaded to trade in his hair-cutting clippers for a dress and a wig, beautifully encapsulates the film's message of self-acceptance, self-realization, and the thrill of living a life outside the lines. 45 years ago, Richard Benner wrote and directed his first feature about a gay hairdresser, his schizophrenic best girlfriend, and their quest to become the people they were meant to be. It became a cult hit and garnered critical praise at the 1977 Cannes Film Festival and Berlin International Film Festival. Looking back at the film over four decades later, it still stands as a joyous exploration of drag culture without judgment.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
